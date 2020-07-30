Global Fatty Acid Ester Industry Forecast to 2025 with Profiles of Major Players Including KLK OLEO, P&G Chemicals, Croda International, Stepan and Wilmar International

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fatty Acid Ester Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fatty acid ester market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



One of the main factors driving the market is the rising demand for personal care products in major economies of the world. However, high manufacturing cost due to volatile raw material market is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Increasing demand for fatty acid ester in the manufacturing process of biodiesel is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.



By application global beauty and personal care products market is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market across the world with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.



The fatty acid ester market is partially fragmented in nature with only a few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are KLK OLEO, P&G Chemicals, Croda International plc, Stepan and Wilmar International Ltd among others.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand of Fatty Acid Ester Market from Personal Care Products

Fatty acid ester is among the most used ingredients in personal care and home care formulations. They are used in a variety of products such as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, antiperspirant, lipsticks, etc. as emollients and thickeners owing to its amphipathic and non-ionic surfactant nature.

Additionally, they are used in skincare products as a solvent, emulsifier, antiseptic, buffer and penetration enhancer (improves delivery of an ingredient into the skin)

The global market for personal care is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to the growing disposable income of consumers, awareness of consumers for natural as well as organic products thus enabling them to spend on luxury personal care products. Constant innovations and improvisations in products have also led to a demand for multifunctional and cosmeceutical products.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of fatty acid ester in beauty and personal care products is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for fatty acid esters during the forecast period. personal care products and detergents in major economies such as China , India , and Japan are estimated to boost the market studied during the forecast period.

region is expected to dominate the market for fatty acid esters during the forecast period. personal care products and detergents in major economies such as , , and are estimated to boost the market studied during the forecast period. The largest producers of fatty acid esters are based in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of fatty acid esters are KLK OLEO, P&G Chemicals, Croda International Plc., Stepan and Wilmar International Ltd among others.

region. Some of the leading companies in the production of fatty acid esters are KLK OLEO, P&G Chemicals, Croda International Plc., Stepan and Wilmar International Ltd among others. The growing consciousness towards maintaining an individual's appearance and a considerable increase in disposable incomes, are factors majorly driving the cosmetics products market in the Asia Pacific region which in turn increases the demand of fatty acid ester in this region.

region which in turn increases the demand of fatty acid ester in this region. Rising consumer expenditure on green products and increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemicals used in cosmetic products has resulted in a rise in oleochemicals market in the region, especially over the last few years.

Asia-Pacific is the largest oil and fat producer and raw material base for oleochemicals globally, with Asia-Pacific region having better control of the production and distribution of oleochemicals.

is the largest oil and fat producer and raw material base for oleochemicals globally, with region having better control of the production and distribution of oleochemicals. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for fatty acid ester in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Personal Care Market in Asia-Pacific Region

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Raw Material Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Fatty Acid Methyl Esters

5.1.2 Polyol Esters

5.1.3 Sorbiton Esters

5.1.4 Sucrose Esters

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Synthetic Lubricant

5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.3 Personal Care Products

5.2.4 Food

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 KLK OLEO

6.4.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.

6.4.3 Wilmar International Ltd.

6.4.4 Evonik Industries

6.4.5 P&G Chemicals

6.4.6 Gattefoss

6.4.7 INOLEX, Inc.

6.4.8 Stepan

6.4.9 Cargill

6.4.10 A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa

6.4.11 CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.12 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.4.13 SASOL

6.4.14 Croda International plc

6.4.15 Shell chemicals



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 The Use of Fatty Acid Ester in Manufacturing Process of Biodiesel.

7.2 Other Opportunities



