Global Feed Additives Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

The global feed additives market reached a value of US$ 37.1 Billion in 2020. Feed additives are nutritional supplements that are added to improve the quality of animal derived products such as meat, milk, eggs, etc. Feed additives usually consist of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other essential nutrients that ensure optimum health of animals and prevent diseases. There are usually four types of feed additives administered to animal food such as sensory additives that stimulate animal's appetite, nutritional additives that provide a particular nutrient to the animal, zootechnical additive that maintain the overall nutritional balance in the animal's diet and coccidiostats that releases antibiotics killing any form of bacteria in the animal's system.



The global feed additives market is currently being driven by the continuous rise in the global population. From around 7.6 Billion in 2019, we expect the global population to reach 8.6 Billion by 2030. This is expected to drive the global food demand, creating a positive impact on the feed additives market. Moreover, catalysed by rising incomes, changing lifestyles and increasing health consciousness; there has been a shift in dietary habits with consumers decreasing the amount of carbohydrates and increasing the protein content in their diets. This has catalysed the global demand of meat, seafood, milk and eggs. Some of the other factors that are driving the feed additives market include industrialisation of meat production, rising focus on livestock disease prevention, increasing concerns on the quality of livestock products, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global feed additives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global feed additives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global feed additives market in any manner.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cargill, ADM, Dowdupont, Evonik, BASF, DSM, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Invivo, Nutreco, Kemin, Adisseo, Alltech, etc.



1. What was the global feed additives market size in 2020?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global feed additives market?

3. What will be the global feed additives market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

4. What are the global feed additives market drivers?

5. What are the major trends in the global feed additives market?

7. What is the global feed additives market breakup by source?

8. What is the global feed additives market breakup by product type?

9. What is the global feed additives market breakup by livestock?

10. What is the global feed additives market breakup by form?

11. What are the major regions in the global feed additives market?



