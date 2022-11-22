Global Femtocell Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.6%

Nov 22, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Femtocell Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type, End-user, Application, Technology, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Femtocell Market size is expected to reach $13.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The requirement to guarantee that femtocell service providers have the capacity and competence to supply data service with excellent performance amid the rise in traffic demand is becoming more and more important. As a result, service providers investing significantly in the femtocell industry in a variety of use cases including local mobile phone network operators as well as the data service provider. Femtocells also assist organizations in managing the ongoing pandemic and continuing to run profitable enterprises.
The market is growing as a result of a number of factors, including the femtocell's low cost and low power consumption and the rise in commercial demand for wireless networks brought on by the digitization of industries. Additionally, the expansion of the market is being driven internationally by an increase in smartphone and wearable device usage. Furthermore, a significant femtocell business opportunity is projected due to the rise in demand for 5G networks and low latency high-speed internet.
Market Growth Factors
High Demand for Wireless Networks
Installing a femtocell is essential to meeting the growing need for high-speed wireless networks because it ensures dramatically improved data rates from Mbps to Gbps - and ultra-reliable decreased latency - from tens of milliseconds to milliseconds. Additionally, it is a low-power gadget. Network densification, which is expanding available network capacity by adding more femtocells, is a key factor in the success of femtocell deployment.
Rising Adoption of Femtocells to Reduce Costs
An enormous increase in data traffic has been caused by the growing use of smartphones. To meet the needs of customers in various regions, mobile network operators are providing high-quality network services at competitive prices. The signal to interference plus noise ratio (SINR), which affects system capacity, rises as the distance between a receiver and a transmitter decrease. System capacity can be boosted by using femtocells to reduce cell size.
Market Restraining Factors
Ongoing Competition with Wi-Fi
Mobile customers in both private and public spaces have welcomed femtocells as a way to enhance network quality and deliver faster data speeds. However, as Wi-Fi can offload data traffic considerably better than femtocells, they are up against fierce competition from this technology. Additionally, Wi-Fi has a number of benefits over femtocells, including spectrum independence, extensive indoor coverage, interference cancellation, high power levels, as well as high data transmission.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Type
- 4G Femtocell
- 2G Femtocell
- 3G Femtocell
- 5G Femtocell
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Public Space
By Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Technology
- IMS/SIP
- IU-H
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
- Cisco System, Inc.
- Ericsson AB
- Fujitsu Limited
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)
- Nokia Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Femtocell Market by Type
Chapter 4. Global Femtocell Market by End User
Chapter 5. Global Femtocell Market by Application
Chapter 6. Global Femtocell Market by Technology
Chapter 7. Global Femtocell Market by Region
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
