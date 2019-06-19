Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market, 2028 - Opportunities in Fermentation-Based Methionine Production

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market: Focus on Ingredient Type (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Enzymes, Organic Acids, Probiotics), Animal Type, Supply Chain, Emerging Trends and Regulatory Landscape - Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feed industry has witnessed a massive transformation over the past five years, owing to the increasing urbanization and rapidly rising demand for animal proteins. Market players across the animal feed supply chain are actively working toward the development of sustainable animal production systems.

Moreover, the increasing concern over the use of antimicrobials has further driven the application of nutrigenomics and fermentation techniques for animal feed solutions. Fermented feed ingredients help in addressing specific nutritional deficiencies in animals, along with the improvement in overall performance.

Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of the feed ingredients produced through fermentation technology is gradually driving the degree of acceptance amongst farmers. With increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits and technological advancement, the demand for fermented feed ingredients is expected to rise globally in the coming future.



The increasing demand for animal proteins across the globe has propelled the need for sustainable feed production systems. Moreover, there is an increased concern over the improvement of animal health and introduction of safety and transparency across the feed supply chain. In regions such as North America and Europe, the feed industry is well-organized and currently exhibits a stable growth.



However, the feed industry in the Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa regions are anticipated to display huge growth prospects supported by a strong population growth and rising incomes. As a result of these demographic changes across the globe, the feed industry has undergone massive structural changes. Market players operating in the feed sector are striving to improve the nutritional profile for safe and high-quality animal products. Additionally, owing to the increasing need to reduce the use of antibiotics at the farm level, various companies are actively expanding their offerings with advanced nutrition solutions and specific micro-ingredients.



High growth in the market in the coming future is expected to be driven by rising awareness among governments about the need to increase livestock produce while also taking care of the environment. The rising concerns over global food security and sustainability have led to extensive investments by the governments in the feed industry across the world. Further, the evolving dietary patterns and increasing urbanization have led to an increased demand for healthy and safe animal proteins.



The emerging trends of the fermented feed ingredient market vary across different regions. In 2018, North America was at the forefront of the market, with huge market concentration in the U.S. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific region is expected to flourish as one of the most lucrative markets for fermented feed ingredient manufacturers. Rising urban population, high disposable income, and increased demand for healthy animal proteins nutritious food and beverage products with natural ingredients drive the growth of the fermented ingredients market. Regions such as South America and Africa are also expected to exhibit significant growth opportunities for fermentation-derived ingredients for animal feed due to the increased optimism in the economic conditions in these countries.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the most prominent players in the fermented feed ingredients market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Ajinomoto Inc., Bluestar Adisseo Company, Chr. Hansen, Cargill Inc., Novozymes A/S, Nutreco, Novus International, Lonza Group AG, and Kerry Group.



The competitive landscape for the fermented feed ingredient market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions as well as business expansions. For instance, in August 2018, Balchem Inc. acquired Bioscreen Technologies to add Bioscreen's fermented animal nutrition product line to their business line.



The major established players in the market are also focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or developing further on the existing product portfolio. Key players operating in this market have ramped up their product launch activities over the recent years, in order to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and compete with the competitors' product portfolio.



For instance, in July 2018 and August 2018, BASF SE launched two animal nutrition feed ingredients, carotenoid Lucantin NXT, and organic acid-based silage additive Lupro-cid NA to enhance feed quality for livestock.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Animal Proteins Globally

1.1.2 Growing Awareness of Animal Health

1.1.3 Cost-Effectiveness of Fermentation Technology

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Landscape

1.2.2 High Initial Set-Up Costs

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Fermentation-Based Methionine Production

1.3.2 Increasing Growth in the Asia-Pacific and African region



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.2 Business Expansions and Contracts

2.1.3 New Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Attractiveness

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Emerging Trends in the Feed Ingredients Market

3.3.1 Advent of Inorganic Nano-Particles as Feed Ingredients

3.3.2 Probiotics: Alternative to Antibiotic Growth Promoters

3.4 Regulatory Landscape

3.5 Consortiums and Associations



4 Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market, (by Ingredient Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Amino Acids

4.4 Vitamins and Minerals

4.5 Organic Acid

4.6 Probiotics and Prebiotics

4.7 Enzymes



5 Global Fermented Ingredient Market (by Form Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Dry Ingredient Form

5.3 Liquid Ingredient Form



6 Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market, (by Animal Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Poultry

6.3 Swine

6.4 Ruminant

6.5 Aquatic

6.6 Others



7 Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market (by Region)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America (by Ingredient Type)

7.1.2 North America (by Animal Type)

7.1.3 North America (by Country)

7.1.3.1 U.S.

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



8 Company Profiles



AB Vista

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Alltech

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Balchem Inc.

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Cargill Inc.

Chr. Hansen A/S

CJ Corp.

DowDuPont Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Fermented Nutrition Corporation

Kemin Industries

Kent Nutrition Group

Kerry Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lonza Group AG

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Novus International

Nutreco

SweetPro Feeds

Vilofoss

