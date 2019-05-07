Global Fermented Food and Ingredient Market Anticipated to Reach to $ 689.34 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market: Focus on Food Type (Fermented Dairy, Fermented Beverages, Fermented Vegetables), Ingredient Type (Amino Acid, Organic Acid, Industrial Enzyme), and Distribution Channel- Analysis and Forecast (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for fermented food and ingredients has entered its main commericialization phase due to the growing consumer's perception of it being a healthy food alternative Fermentation is an anaerobic process which involves the application of bacteria feeding on the starch present in food to produce lactic acid. This process helps in preserving and increasing the shelf life of food products.

Digestive wellness and the increasing demand for lactose and gluten free products are the factors supporting the growth of fermentation foods and ingredients across the globe. Small categories of companies offering more variety of fermented food are also achieving more growth than dairy-based probiotic products. Since fermentation is a natural process, it usually meets the consumers demand for clean labelling and avoiding synthetic additive and preservatives.

The report answers the following questions about the fermented food and ingredient market:

What is the fermented food and ingredient market size in terms of revenue during the period 2017-2023, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023?

What is the revenue generated from the different food type such as fermented dairy products, fermented beverages, fermented confectionary and bakery products, fermented vegetable, and others?

What is the revenue generated from the different ingredient type such as amino acid, industrial enzyme, organic acid, and others?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the global fermented food and ingredient industry?

What is the key distribution channel covered in the fermented food and ingredient market?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry on the basis of the analysis of futuristic scenario of the global fermented food and ingredient industry?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for fermented foods and ingredients during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global fermented food and ingredient market?

What kind of new strategies are adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global fermented food and ingredient market on the basis of their financial stability, product offerings, and regional presence?

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of Porter's five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global fermented food and ingredient market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Competitive Landscape



Industry Analysis



Global Fermented Food Market, (by Food Type)



Global Fermented Ingredient Market, (by Ingredient Type)



Global Fermented Food Market, (by Distribution Channel)



Global Fermented Food Market, (by Region)



Company Profiles



Ajinomoto Inc.

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

CHR Hansen

CSK Food Enrichment

Cargill Inc.

Danone S.A.

Dohler GmbH

General Mills Inc .

. KeVita

Kerry Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

