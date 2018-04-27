Global Fertilizer Additives Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ArrMaz, Chemipol, Clariant, Michelman & Solvay

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global fertilizer additives market to grow at a CAGR of 2.68% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Fertilizer Additives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fertilizers. The key factor driving the demand for fertilizer additives is the growing demand for fertilizers.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing prominence of non-nutrition fertilizer additives. Non-nutrition additives are fertilizer additives that do not include essential elements associated with plant growth. However, non-nutrition additives aid in the delivery of nutrition along with other benefits pertaining to plant functions. The demand for non-nutrition additives is backed by the increasing demand for the application of organic fertilizers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing popularity of nitrogen fertilizers. Nitrogen fertilizers are based on nitrogen chemical combinations. These are added to stimulate the growth of plants and offer numerous benefits including faster growth of plants, improved pasture quality, and increased crop yield. This will increase the need for nitrogen fertilizers during the next few years, positively affecting this market's growth.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the escalating prices of fertilizers. The increasing prices of fertilizers in different regions of the world have posed a major challenge to the growth of this market. In countries such as India, the fluctuating tax rate has already discouraged farmers to opt for fertilizers. The increase in the prices of fertilizers has led to an increase in retail prices of fertilizer additives, affecting market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FUNCTION
- Comparison by function
- Global fertilizer additives market by anti-caking agents 2017-2022
- Global fertilizer additives market by anti-dusting agents 2017-2022
- Global fertilizer additives market by hydrophobic agents 2017-2022
- Global fertilizer additives market by corrosion inhibitors 2017-2022
- Global fertilizer additives market by others 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FORM OF APPLICATION
- Comparison by form of application
- Global fertilizer additives market by granular form 2017-2022
- Global fertilizer additives market by prilled form 2017-2022
- Global fertilizer additives market by powdered form 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing prominence of non-nutrition fertilizer additives
- Novel method of fertilizer additive production
- Availability of multifunctional fertilizer additives
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
