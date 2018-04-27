Global Fertilizer Additives Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ArrMaz, Chemipol, Clariant, Michelman & Solvay

The global fertilizer additives market to grow at a CAGR of 2.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Fertilizer Additives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fertilizers. The key factor driving the demand for fertilizer additives is the growing demand for fertilizers.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing prominence of non-nutrition fertilizer additives. Non-nutrition additives are fertilizer additives that do not include essential elements associated with plant growth. However, non-nutrition additives aid in the delivery of nutrition along with other benefits pertaining to plant functions. The demand for non-nutrition additives is backed by the increasing demand for the application of organic fertilizers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing popularity of nitrogen fertilizers. Nitrogen fertilizers are based on nitrogen chemical combinations. These are added to stimulate the growth of plants and offer numerous benefits including faster growth of plants, improved pasture quality, and increased crop yield. This will increase the need for nitrogen fertilizers during the next few years, positively affecting this market's growth.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the escalating prices of fertilizers. The increasing prices of fertilizers in different regions of the world have posed a major challenge to the growth of this market. In countries such as India, the fluctuating tax rate has already discouraged farmers to opt for fertilizers. The increase in the prices of fertilizers has led to an increase in retail prices of fertilizer additives, affecting market growth.

Key vendors

ArrMaz

Chemipol

Clariant

michelman

Solvay

Growing prominence of non-nutrition fertilizer additives

