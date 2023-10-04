Global Fetal Monitoring Market Growth Driven by Preterm Births and Maternal Care Initiatives to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fetal Monitoring Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product, By Portability, By Method, By Application, By End Use, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fetal Monitoring Market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth, including the prevalence of premature births, high birth rates in developing countries, and government initiatives aimed at improving survival rates for such patients.

Additionally, increasing awareness of newborn care equipment and the rising incidence of nosocomial infections in neonates are expected to further drive market expansion.

Key Factors Contributing to Market Growth:

  1. Technological Advancements: The development of fetal monitoring systems with advanced technology is a major driver of market growth. These advancements contribute to improved patient care and comfort.
  2. Rising Birth Rates: Increasing birth rates and a higher number of preterm births are boosting the demand for fetal monitoring equipment.
  3. Government Initiatives: Government and non-government initiatives aimed at enhancing maternal and fetal care are positively impacting market growth.
  4. Preterm and Low Weight Births: The rise in preterm and low-weight births is a significant factor propelling market expansion. Preterm births are associated with various complications, making fetal monitoring crucial in improving neonatal outcomes.
  5. Hospital-Acquired Infections: The prevalence of hospital-acquired infections among newborns is expected to increase, leading to greater awareness of neonatal equipment and the need for fetal monitoring devices.

Key Market Players:

Several key players operate in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market. Some of these include Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK), The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), and CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:

The report covers the following aspects:

Market Segmentation by Product:

  • Ultrasound Device
  • Fetal Monitors
  • Uterine Contraction Monitors
  • Fetal Electrodes
  • Fetal Doppler Device
  • Telemetry Device
  • Accessories and Consumables
  • Others

Market Segmentation by Portability:

  • Invasive
  • Non-invasive

Market Segmentation by Method:

  • Invasive
  • Non-invasive

Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Antepartum
  • Intrapartum

Market Segmentation by End-User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Care Centers
  • Homecare

Regional Coverage:

  • North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
  • Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Arabia, Saudi Africa, Turkey, Egypt)

The Global Fetal Monitoring Market is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by various factors, including technological advancements, rising birth rates, preterm births, and government initiatives to improve maternal and fetal care. The market segmentation allows for a comprehensive analysis of different product categories, applications, and end-users, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders. Key market players play a crucial role in shaping the market's competitive landscape and driving innovation in fetal monitoring technology.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmxhx9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Regenerative Wound Care Global Market Surges Amid Rising Injuries and Surgical Procedures

2028 Outlook for Enteral Feeding Devices: From Smart Systems to Pediatric Nutrition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.