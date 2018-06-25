Global Fiber Optic Cables Market, 2018-2026 by Fiber Type, Material & Application

The global fiber optic cables market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to reach US$ 7.95 Bn by 2026.



Product Insights





The most prominent factor driving the fiber optic cables market growth is rapidly growing internet traffic worldwide. With increasing proliferation of mobile devices, number of internet users is on rapid rise since the past few years. As of March 2017, there were nearly 3.74 Bn internet users across the globe, resulting into higher requirement of internet bandwidth. The demand for unceasing bandwidth is yielding significant growth in the global fiber optic cables market. Fiber optic cable provides a constant, stable and fast internet connection that allows high speed data transfer with minimal interference. In recent past, it has become noticeable that fiber optic cables are rapidly replacing copper cables and other metal wires due to their wide range of advantages over electrical transmission.

Furthermore, increasing expenditure on network infrastructure development is another major factor pushing the demand for fiber optic cables. Considering the immense benefits of fiber optic cables, more number of network providers are shifting towards establishing optical networks. Advent of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to generate high demand for internet bandwidth in the following years. Thus, growing number of connected devices is expected to further support the market growth. However, high installation costs coupled with complex installation process of fiber optic cables acts as a restrain to the market. In addition, lack of industry standards have also hindered the demand for fiber optic cables in industrial environments as well as in subscriber networks

Competitive Insights:





The growth of fiber optic cables has been very rapid in recent years with ubiquitous demand for high-speed internet. As a result, market players emphasize on developing more sophisticated optical cables that can offer high speed internet with reduced need for amplifiers. In addition, mergers & acquisitions have emerged as a prominent strategy for market players seeking to expand their business. For instance, in 2017, Corning, Inc. announced the acquisition of 3M's Communications Unit. The acquisition is completed to help Corning further expand its geographic reach and optical product offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Snapshot

3. Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis

3.1. Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Market Inclination Insights

3.3.1. Recent Trends

3.3.2. Future Outlook

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.6.1. Major Strategies Adopted

4. Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Value, By Fiber Type, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Single Mode

4.3. Multi-mode

5. Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Value, By Material, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Glass Optical Fiber

5.3. Plastic Optical Fiber

6. Global Fiber Optic Cables Market Value, By Application, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

6.3. Defense & Aerospace

6.4. Oil & Gas

6.5. Healthcare

6.6. Telecom

6.7. Others (Transportation, Industrial, etc.)

7. North America Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8. Europe Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

9. Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

10. Rest of the World Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11. Company Profiles

Corning Inc.

Finisar Corporation

Prysmian Group

AFL Communications LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

LEONI

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Finolex Cables Ltd.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

