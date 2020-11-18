Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Report 2020-2027 - Rising Defense Expenditure and Aviation Industry Growth Worldwide Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Sensing Axis, Device, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at US$ 926.82 million in 2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 1,330.19 million by 2027.

The fiber optic gyroscope market is segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The fiber optic gyroscope market is led by North America in 2019, followed by Europe and APAC.

The growth of the market in North America is mainly driven by the presence of leading market players such as Honeywell International Inc., EMCORE Corporation, and KVH Industries, Inc. in the region. In addition, elevated spending toward increasing military strength, especially in the US; high adoption of advanced navigation and measurement systems; and presence of large aircraft manufacturers and remotely operated vehicle manufacturers are among the key factors fueling the adoption of fiber optic gyroscopes in North America.

The projected growth of the European fiber optic gyroscope market during the forecast period is ascribed to the presence of strong aerospace and defense sector in the region. Russia, the UK, Italy, France, and Germany are among the major countries with high investments in military sector in the region.

APAC is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% in the fiber optic gyroscope market during the forecast period. The fiber optic gyroscope market in this region is mainly driven by increasing investments in defense sector, growing geopolitical tensions between countries such as India and China, and favorable government initiatives to boost investments in industrial sector.

Moreover, other developing regions such as the MEA and SAM are present ample growth opportunities for the growth of the global fiber optic gyroscope market players during 2020-2027.

Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market

Presently, Russia, Spain, France, the UK, Italy, and Germany are a few of the worst-affected member states in the European region due to COVID-19 outbreak. The region is a major manufacturing hub for sectors such as automotive, transportation, aviation, construction, energy, and power.

However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, businesses in the region are facing financial challenges as they either had to suspend their operations or substantially reduce their activities owing to restrictions imposed by governments as well as the lack of manpower. Hence, due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, the region has been witnessing economic slump in 2020, which is likely to continue in 2021 as well.

Various member states in Europe such as Italy, Spain, France, the UK, and Germany have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19. European countries pose high fiber optic gyroscope demand owing to the presence of a strong civil and military aviation sector, and stringent safety regulations in various industries.

However, the pandemic-led lockdown has affected new industrial projects and investments in various European countries, thus impacting the demand of fiber optic gyroscopes systems in this region. In addition to this, the disruptions in raw materials and electronic component supply from China and other countries is further anticipated to aggravate the supply problems faced by fiber optic gyroscope manufacturers operating in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Fiber Optic Gyroscope -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Defense Expenditure and Aviation Industry Growth Worldwide

5.1.2 Growing Demand of Fiber Optic Gyroscopes Across Various Industrial Applications

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Alternative Solutions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 High Demand Opportunities in Developing Regions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption in Remotely Operated Vehicles

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Overview

6.2 Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Analysis - By Sensing Axis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, By Sensing Axis (2019 and 2027)

7.3 1-Axis

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 1-Axis: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 2-Axis

7.5 3-Axis

8. Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Analysis - By Device

8.1 Overview

8.2 Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, By Device (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Gyrocompass

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Gyrocompass: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Inertial Measurement Unit

8.5 Inertial Navigation System

8.6 Attitude Heading Reference System

9. Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance: Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Aeronautics and Aviation

9.5 Robotics

9.6 Industrial

9.7 Defense and Homeland Security

9.8 Tactical Grade Applications

10. Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development

13. Company Profile

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

Advanced Navigation

Cielo inertial Solutions Ltd.

iXblue

EMCORE Corporation

FIZOPTIKA

Honeywell International Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc.

NEDAERO

Optolink

Safran S.A.

