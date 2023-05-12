Global Fiber Optics Strategic Business Report 2023: Increased Uptake Across Diverse End-user Industries Favors Present & Future Expansion

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fiber Optics Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Fiber Optics estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Single Mode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Multi Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $781.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR

The Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$781.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of the Pandemic on Fiber Optics Industry

An Introduction to Fiber Optics

Optical Fiber

Fiber Optic Cable

Fiber Optics: Incredibly Thin Fibers Lighting High-Speed Data Transmission Revolution

Limitations of Fiber Optics & Improvements Thereon

Emerging Applications of Fiber Optics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Need for Higher Bandwidth in Modern Age Creates Ideal Fabric for Fiber Optics Market

Focus on Scalable, High-Speed Communication Infrastructure Helps Fiber Optics Market Leap Forward

Perceptible Factors Catalyzing Expansion of Global Fiber Optics Market

Market Restrains

Analysis by Application: Communication Remains Primary Application Segment

Optical Fibers Need Further Improvements to Satiate Emerging Telecom Demands

Competitive Landscape: Vendors Eye Product Development & Regional Expansion

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Uptake Across Diverse End-user Industries Favors Present & Future Expansion of Fiber Optics Market

Ongoing Expansion in Optical Communication Domain Underpins Revenue Growth

Healthy Trajectory in OTN & FTTx Verticals Augurs Well

Rising IP Traffic & Escalating Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optics to the Fore

A Look Into Global Internet User Base & Usage Patterns

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications Steers Internet Consumption Volumes

Robust Spending on Fiber Optic Infrastructure Across Telecom Verticals to Sustain Market Momentum

Data Center Trends Elevate the Market Potential of Fiber Optics

Emphasis on DCI Approach Generates Novel Opportunities

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

Smart Homes to Progressively Drive the Demand for Fiber Optics

Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve Patient Care

Uptake of Loose-Tube & Tight-Buffered Cable Designs Remains Robust

Sustained Demand for Single-Mode, Multi-Mode & POF Cables Augurs Well

Glass Fiber Optics Remains the Dominant Category

Novel Opportunities for Plastic Fibers

Growing Demand for Active Optical Cables Bodes Well

Rapidly Evolving Use Case of Fiber Optic Sensors Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Technology Improvements & Innovative Applications to Widen the Addressable Market

Advanced Components & Sophisticated Working Principle Augment Demand

Twisted Fiber Optic Light Enhances Internet Speed

Advancements in PIC Technology

