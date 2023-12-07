Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach USD 151.84 Billion By 2032, at 12.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Fiber To The Home Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Speed (Less than 50 Mbps, 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, More than 1 Gbps); By Service Provider; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to research report, the global fiber to the home market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 48.11 billion in 2022 to USD 151.84 billion in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What is Fiber To The Home? How Big is Fiber To The Home Market Size and Share?

Overview

Fiber to the home is the attachment and usage of optical fiber from a medial point to discrete buildings to offer a speedy internet approach. It considerably escalates connection speed obtainable to computer users juxtaposed to other technologies. The rapidly rising demand for fiber to the home market can be attributed to the fact that it pledges a connection tempo of up to 100 megabits per second. These speeds are 20 to 100 times as swift as a normal cable modem or DSL connections. It could be expensive to administer FTTH on an extensive scale as it needs the attachment of contemporary cable sets over the final links from prevailing optical fiber cables to independent users.

The fiber to the home market growth can be attributed to unquenchable demand for high speed internet, technological progression, and government reinforcement. While encountering confrontation to inceptive funding and contest the probable influence of economic growth, digital involvement and invention are sizeable. By harnessing on opportunities in rural augmentation, progressive services, and IoT consolidation contributors can configure the future of connectivity and can bring in a new age of digital transformation.

Who is the Biggest Vendor of Fiber To The Home in the World?

ADTRAN, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

CommScope Holdings Co., Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Etisalat

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

Optimum

Prysmian Group

Singtel

Softbank Group Corp.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM)

Verizon Communications Inc

Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC.

Ziply Fiber

Important Highlights from the Report

The accelerated connection speed of 100 megabits per second are propelling market expansion.

Capitalizing on opportunities in rural augmentation, progressive services, and IoT consolidation is pushing the demand for the market.

The fiber to the home market segmentation is primarily based on speed, service provider, application, and region.

Asia Pacific has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Fiber To The Home Market: Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 53.88 billion Market value in 2032 USD 151.84 billion CAGR 12.2% from 2023-2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Increased streaming activities: The proliferation of data-concentrated activities such as streaming, gaming, telecommunicating, and online education has underscored the demand for speedy internet. FTTH encounters the requirement by conveying speeds that can reinforce these applications flawlessly. The fiber to the home market size is expanding due to uninterrupted invention in fiber optic technology that has rendered FTTH more accessible and possible for extensive deployment. The advancement of more systematic equipment and attachment techniques has speeded up its acquisition.

Fiscal inducement and donation: Governments globally are identifying the significance of string digital framework and are deploying policies to motivate FTTH deployment. The fiber to the home market sales are soaring due to fiscal inducement, donations, and administrative reinforcement are pushing the service providers to fund in FTTH networks.

Trends and Opportunities

Restoring economic development: The stationing of FTTH networks restores economic development by promoting invention, captivating businesses, and reinforcing a prosperous digital ecosystem. It encourages technological progression and makes possible the surfacing of contemporary industries and services. FTTH technology is set out as an important instrument in constricting digital segregation, warranting that even in some distant and destitute regions, accelerated-speed internet is attainable. It enhances to generate a more impartial landscape, presenting everybody with identical opportunities for education, business ventures, and social interaction.

Segmental Analysis

50 Mbps to 100 Mbps is Anticipated to Witness the Fastest CAGR

Based on speed analysis, 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR. Fiber to the home market demand is on the rise as consumer's growingly demand for escalated internet speeds for enterprises such as streaming, gaming, and distant work, this segment has surfaced as a favored option. The transformation for more data concentrated petitions has magnified the requirement for speedier and more dependable connections.

Moreover, service providers are reacting by providing packages in this speed scope, offering a poised amalgamation of presentation and accessibility. Further, progression in FTTH technology have rendered it more economical to convey these accelerated speeds additionally pushing the growth of the segment. This move regarding speedier internet connections is not only improvising user experience but also stimulating invention in several industries.

Telecom Operators Segment Dominated the Market

Based on service provider, the telecom operators segment dominated the market. The fiber to the home market trends include that the telecom operators are influential in the formation and extension of FTTH networks impressing their confirmed framework and limited knowledge. As the demand for accelerated internet rises, operators are performing sizeable resources to progress FTTH technology inscribing consumer desires for speedier and more reliable connectivity.

Moreover, telecom operators are capturing the opportunity for fiscal augmentation with the FTTH market. They are judiciously stationing themselves to ascertain the possible revenue streams provided by the growing demand for exclusive internet services. It involves equipping of varied packages and services customized to cater to several consumer requirements and partiality.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest fiber to the home market share due to sizeable resourcefulness to augment accelerated broadband access. The rise is pushed by the growing demand for speedy internet propelled by elements such as streaming, gaming, and remote work. Further the speedy expansion and escalating disposable income in China additionally ignites the progressive broadband connectivity.

North America: The surge is fuelled by rising demand for speedy internet connectivity pushed by the addition of data intensive ventures such as streaming and remote work. Technological progression and government undertakings additionally strengthen this expansion.

Fiber To The Home Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Speed (Less than 50 Mbps, 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, More than 1 Gbps); By Service Provider; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected fiber to the home market value?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the key market trends and opportunities?

Which segment accounts for the largest fiber to the home market share?

Who are the prominent players in the industry?

SOURCE Polaris Market Research