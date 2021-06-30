Global Fiber to the X Market 2021-2027 - Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth, Elevating the Role of Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber to the x - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fiber to the x Market to Reach US$24 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber to the x estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

FTTh/p/b, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ftta segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.5% share of the global Fiber to the x market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 19.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Fiber to the x market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 19.5% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027.

FTTn/c/k Segment Corners a 24.7% Share in 2020

In the global FTTn/c/k segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Fiber Optics Communication, the Future of Data Communication & the Cornerstone for Growth in the FTTx Market

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

Fiber to the x (FTTX): Definition, Scope, Advantages & Importance

The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives An Unprecedented Digital Surge, Bringing Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight

An Umbilical Cord to the Outside World as Countries & Their People Hide Away Amid the Pandemic, Here's How the Internet & Its Value Chain is Becoming Stronger

All Digital Recovery from the Pandemic Will Ensure Sustained Importance of Fiber Optics

Spectacular Rise of Web & Video Conferencing is an Indication of Just How Indispensable "FIBER" Has Become in Everyday Life

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth, Elevating the Role of Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology

Work From Home Spirals in Popularity & Becomes the New Normal as a Survival Strategy for Companies

As Physical Classes Become Virtual Amid the Pandemic, Remote Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet

Covid-19: An Inflection Point for Online Education

Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education

Pandemic Induced Rise in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of "Fiber" in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience

Here's Why Speed is King in Gaming

Smarter, Safer Cities Need Fiber. This is How Smart Cities Will Push Up Demand for Fiber Connectivity

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of Crisis

How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH

The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation & Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of "Fiber"

Here's Why Fiber to Factory and Machines Becomes Critical Backbone Investments

Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of Internet in Enterprise Networking

Expanding IoT Ecosystem & Cloud Computing Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optics

IoT Ecosystem Explodes

Cloud Computing Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis

Here's Why Fiber Optics is Important for IoT & Cloud Computing

Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in Agriculture Heightens the Urgency for Reliable, High Speed Broadband Connectivity

High Speed Broadband Indispensable for Realizing the Benefits of Smart Framing

