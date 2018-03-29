Global Fillers and Extenders for Plastics Markets 2016-2018 & 2022 Featuring Evonik Industries, Hoffmann Mineral, LKAB Minerals, Omya and Unimin

DUBLIN, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fillers and Extenders for Plastics: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market has been segmented based on application, end-user industry, type and region.
It covers the overview of the global market for plastic fillers and extenders and analyses of global market trends, considering base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 to 2022. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each type, application, end-user industry and region market with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues. Throughout the report, inorganic plastics fillers are considered owing to their major acceptance in the plastics fillers and extenders market.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the plastic fillers and extenders and current trends within the industry. The report concludes special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global plastic fillers and extenders market.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for fillers and extenders for plastics
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Analysis of the market dynamics and industry structure
- In-depth analysis of the market's growth factors, specifically globalization and intermaterial competitive trends
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Evonik Industries AG, Hoffmann Mineral Gmbh, LKAB Minerals, Omya AG and Unimin Corp
Summary:
Plastic fillers and extenders are types of plastic additives primarily used to bulk up the plastic, reduce cost and enhance properties such as stiffness, dimensional stability, weathering, surface smoothness and temperature resistance. Fillers and extenders are used to decrease the consumption of expensive binder material and to enhance the properties of plastic. Plastic fillers and extenders improve the performance of plastics in a way that cannot be achieved by other resin ingredients and reinforcement materials alone. Plastic fillers and extenders are also used to improve processing, mechanical and physical properties such as stiffness, hardness, and thermal insulation. In plastics, there are two types of fillers and extenders used to improve the performance of products: inert fillers and active fillers. Inert fillers are also referred to as bulk fillers and are used to reduce cost by decreasing the amount of plastic resin used. Inactive fillers and extenders are used to improve physical and mechanical properties such as strength, hardness, thermal stability, chemical resistance and appearance.
Fillers and extenders are blended into a polymer melt or mixture to extend the volume. Since fillers are often inexpensive inorganic chemicals such as calcium carbonate, they cost less than plastic resins. Adding fillers can reduce the cost of the compound if adding the filler does not significantly reduce the properties of the plastics compound. In some cases, a filler can also improve properties and performance, in the same way, that foaming plastics produce better products at lower cost. In this case, the filler is also a reinforcement.
When compared to other additives and plastic resins, fillers and extenders are the least expensive ingredients to reinforce plastics. In plastic parts, filled resins shrink less than unfilled resins, so the addition improves the dimensional control of molded parts.
Plastic fillers and extenders are of two types, organic and inorganic. Organic fillers and extenders contain organic and natural particulates and solid fibers that can be acicular, fibrous irregular, or flakey and are used in plastics such as thermoplastics. Tree bark flour, cottonseed hulls, kenaf flour, rice hull flour, soy bean flour, rice hull grit and wheat chaff are some of the organic fillers used in plastics. Mineral fillers are a sub category of inorganic filler and are comprised of ground rocks, and refined, natural and synthetic minerals. Calcium carbonate, kaolin, dolomite, silicates, mica, carbon black and talc are examples of inorganic mineral fillers. In this report, only inorganic mineral fillers are considered. They are used predominantly due to cost and performance benefit.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Recent Development in Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market
- Factors Driving the Growth of Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market
- Booming Plastic Market in Asia-Pacific
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Automotive Materials
- Increasing Use of Plastics across Industries
- Positive Downstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook in the Middle East
- Factors that Impede the Growth of Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market
- Regulatory Issue Regarding Disposal of Plastics
- Environmental Hazards of Limestone Mining
- Major Trends Observed in the Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market
- Developments in Nanocomposites and Nano Clays
- Backward Integration
- Factors Affecting the Plastics Fillers and Extenders Industry
- Volume Cost of Raw Material
- Globalization
- New Technology and Product Development
- Inter-Material Competitive Trends
- Emerging Economies
4 Market Breakdown by Type
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
- Introduction
- Extraction Process
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Applications and Usage
- Global GCC Market
- Talc
- Introduction
- Property, Benefit and Usage
- Global Talc Market
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)
- Introduction
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Global PCC Market
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Kaolin
- Introduction
- Global Kaolin Market
- Application and Usage
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Titanium Dioxide
- Introduction
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Carbon Black
- Introduction
- Carbon Black Supply Chain
- Global Carbon Black Market
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Others
5 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Wires and Cables
- Major Functions Fillers and Extenders Provide for Wires and Cables:
- Transportation
- Construction
- Packaging
- Medical Devices
- Others
6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Major Plastic Resins
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Global Market Share for Fillers by Application
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polystyrene
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
- Others
7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview
- GDP Growth, China vs. India vs. World, 2005-2016
- Asia-Pacific Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market, by End-User Industry
- Asia-Pacific Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Driving Factors for Asia-Pacific Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market
- North America
- North American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview
- Annual GDP Growth, North America, 2005-2016
- North American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market by End-User Industry
- North American Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Driving Factors for North American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market
- Europe
- European Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview
- Annual GDP Growth, European Union vs. World, 2005-2016
- European Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market by End-User Industry
- European Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Driving Factors For European Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market
- South America
- South American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview
- GDP Growth, Brazil vs. Chile vs. World, 2005-2016
- South American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market by End-user Industry
- South American Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Driving Factors For South American Plastic Fillers And Extenders Market
- Middle East and Africa
- Middle Eastern and African Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview
- GDP Growth, South Africa vs. Saudi Arabia vs. World, 2005-2016
- Middle Eastern and African Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market by End-User Industry
- Driving Factors For Middle Eastern and African Plastic Fillers And Extenders Market
8 Competitive Landscape
- Industry Structure and Overview
- Market Strategies Adopted by Key Players
- News Pertaining to Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market
9 Company Profiles
- Hoffmann Mineral Gmbh
- Imerys
- J.M. Huber Corporation
- Lkab Minerals
- Minerals Technologies, Inc.
- Omya AG
- Unimin Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pb9447/global_fillers?w=5
