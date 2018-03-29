Global Fillers and Extenders for Plastics Markets 2016-2018 & 2022 Featuring Evonik Industries, Hoffmann Mineral, LKAB Minerals, Omya and Unimin

The market has been segmented based on application, end-user industry, type and region.

It covers the overview of the global market for plastic fillers and extenders and analyses of global market trends, considering base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 to 2022. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for each type, application, end-user industry and region market with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues. Throughout the report, inorganic plastics fillers are considered owing to their major acceptance in the plastics fillers and extenders market.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the plastic fillers and extenders and current trends within the industry. The report concludes special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global plastic fillers and extenders market.



Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for fillers and extenders for plastics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analysis of the market dynamics and industry structure

In-depth analysis of the market's growth factors, specifically globalization and intermaterial competitive trends

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Evonik Industries AG, Hoffmann Mineral Gmbh, LKAB Minerals, Omya AG and Unimin Corp

Summary:



Plastic fillers and extenders are types of plastic additives primarily used to bulk up the plastic, reduce cost and enhance properties such as stiffness, dimensional stability, weathering, surface smoothness and temperature resistance. Fillers and extenders are used to decrease the consumption of expensive binder material and to enhance the properties of plastic. Plastic fillers and extenders improve the performance of plastics in a way that cannot be achieved by other resin ingredients and reinforcement materials alone. Plastic fillers and extenders are also used to improve processing, mechanical and physical properties such as stiffness, hardness, and thermal insulation. In plastics, there are two types of fillers and extenders used to improve the performance of products: inert fillers and active fillers. Inert fillers are also referred to as bulk fillers and are used to reduce cost by decreasing the amount of plastic resin used. Inactive fillers and extenders are used to improve physical and mechanical properties such as strength, hardness, thermal stability, chemical resistance and appearance.



Fillers and extenders are blended into a polymer melt or mixture to extend the volume. Since fillers are often inexpensive inorganic chemicals such as calcium carbonate, they cost less than plastic resins. Adding fillers can reduce the cost of the compound if adding the filler does not significantly reduce the properties of the plastics compound. In some cases, a filler can also improve properties and performance, in the same way, that foaming plastics produce better products at lower cost. In this case, the filler is also a reinforcement.



When compared to other additives and plastic resins, fillers and extenders are the least expensive ingredients to reinforce plastics. In plastic parts, filled resins shrink less than unfilled resins, so the addition improves the dimensional control of molded parts.



Plastic fillers and extenders are of two types, organic and inorganic. Organic fillers and extenders contain organic and natural particulates and solid fibers that can be acicular, fibrous irregular, or flakey and are used in plastics such as thermoplastics. Tree bark flour, cottonseed hulls, kenaf flour, rice hull flour, soy bean flour, rice hull grit and wheat chaff are some of the organic fillers used in plastics. Mineral fillers are a sub category of inorganic filler and are comprised of ground rocks, and refined, natural and synthetic minerals. Calcium carbonate, kaolin, dolomite, silicates, mica, carbon black and talc are examples of inorganic mineral fillers. In this report, only inorganic mineral fillers are considered. They are used predominantly due to cost and performance benefit.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market Overview

Introduction

Recent Development in Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market

Factors Driving the Growth of Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market

Booming Plastic Market in Asia-Pacific

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Automotive Materials

Increasing Use of Plastics across Industries

Positive Downstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook in the Middle East

Factors that Impede the Growth of Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market

Regulatory Issue Regarding Disposal of Plastics

Environmental Hazards of Limestone Mining

Major Trends Observed in the Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market

Developments in Nanocomposites and Nano Clays

Backward Integration

Factors Affecting the Plastics Fillers and Extenders Industry

Volume Cost of Raw Material

Globalization

New Technology and Product Development

Inter-Material Competitive Trends

Emerging Economies

4 Market Breakdown by Type

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Introduction

Extraction Process

Advantages and Disadvantages

Applications and Usage

Global GCC Market

Talc

Introduction

Property, Benefit and Usage

Global Talc Market

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Introduction

Advantages and Disadvantages

Global PCC Market

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Kaolin

Introduction

Global Kaolin Market

Application and Usage

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Titanium Dioxide

Introduction

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Carbon Black

Introduction

Carbon Black Supply Chain

Global Carbon Black Market

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Others

5 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Wires and Cables

Major Functions Fillers and Extenders Provide for Wires and Cables:

Transportation

Construction

Packaging

Medical Devices

Others

6 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Major Plastic Resins

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Global Market Share for Fillers by Application

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Others

7 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview

GDP Growth, China vs. India vs. World, 2005-2016

vs. World, 2005-2016 Asia-Pacific Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market, by End-User Industry

Asia-Pacific Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Driving Factors for Asia-Pacific Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market

North America

North American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview

Annual GDP Growth, North America , 2005-2016

, 2005-2016 North American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market by End-User Industry

North American Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Driving Factors for North American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market

Europe

European Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview

Annual GDP Growth, European Union vs. World, 2005-2016

European Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market by End-User Industry

European Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Driving Factors For European Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market

South America

South American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview

GDP Growth, Brazil vs. Chile vs. World, 2005-2016

vs. World, 2005-2016 South American Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market by End-user Industry

South American Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Driving Factors For South American Plastic Fillers And Extenders Market

Middle East and Africa

and Middle Eastern and African Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market Overview

GDP Growth, South Africa vs. Saudi Arabia vs. World, 2005-2016

vs. vs. World, 2005-2016 Middle Eastern and African Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market by End-User Industry

Driving Factors For Middle Eastern and African Plastic Fillers And Extenders Market

8 Competitive Landscape

Industry Structure and Overview

Market Strategies Adopted by Key Players

News Pertaining to Plastic Fillers and Extenders Market

9 Company Profiles



Hoffmann Mineral Gmbh

Imerys

J.M. Huber Corporation

Lkab Minerals

Minerals Technologies, Inc.

Omya AG

Unimin Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pb9447/global_fillers?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fillers-and-extenders-for-plastics-markets-2016-2018--2022-featuring-evonik-industries-hoffmann-mineral-lkab-minerals-omya-and-unimin-300621897.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

