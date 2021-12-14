Global Filter Integrity Test Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Method, Mode, Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Filter Integrity Test Market Research Report by Method, Mode, Type, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Filter Integrity Test Market size was estimated at USD 21.68 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 23.19 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% reaching USD 33.09 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Filter Integrity Test Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Filter Integrity Test Market, including 3M Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Neuronbc Laboratories Co., Ltd., Camfil, Ltd., Cobetter Filtration Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., e-bbex Ltd, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Filter Integrity Ltd, Gulf Air Filtration Company, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc, Merck KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sartorius AG, Scott Laboratories Inc, Shreedhar Instruments, Surway Filter, Tecomak Environmental Services Ltd, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Filter Integrity Test Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Filter Integrity Test Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Filter Integrity Test Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Filter Integrity Test Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Filter Integrity Test Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Filter Integrity Test Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Filter Integrity Test Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Profound R&D investment by pharmaceutical & biotech companies

5.2.2. Increasing demand due to multiple benefits offered by the filter integrity test

5.2.3. Stringent drug safety norms by the regulatory authorities

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Certain limitation and occurrence of failures of test process

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Rising focus on drug development and market launch of biotherapeutics

5.4.2. Increasing awareness and promotion related to sterile filtration

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Sterile side of the process potentially subjected to environmental influences



6. Filter Integrity Test Market, by Method

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bubble Point Test

6.3. Forward Flow (Diffusion) Test

6.4. Pressure Hold Test

6.5. Water Intrusion Test



7. Filter Integrity Test Market, by Mode

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automated

7.3. Manual



8. Filter Integrity Test Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Air Filter Integrity Test

8.3. Liquid Filter Integrity Test



9. Filter Integrity Test Market, by End-user

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Industry

9.3. Food & Beverage Industry



10. Americas Filter Integrity Test Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Filter Integrity Test Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Filter Integrity Test Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3M Company

14.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

14.3. Beijing Neuronbc Laboratories Co., Ltd.

14.4. Camfil, Ltd.

14.5. Cobetter Filtration Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

14.6. Donaldson Company, Inc.

14.7. e-bbex Ltd.

14.8. Eaton Corporation

14.9. Emerson Electric Co

14.10. Filter Integrity Ltd.

14.11. Gulf Air Filtration Company

14.12. Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

14.13. Merck KGaA

14.14. Parker Hannifin Corp

14.15. Sartorius AG

14.16. Scott Laboratories Inc.

14.17. Shreedhar Instruments

14.18. Surway Filter

14.19. Tecomak Environmental Services Ltd.

14.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



15. Appendix

