Global Finance Names Umpqua Bank Best U.S. Regional Bank in the Far West

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), today announced it has been named to Global Finance's 31st annual World's Best Banks list. Umpqua was named the best U.S. regional bank in the Far West.

New York-based Global Finance, a leading international corporate finance publication, each year ranks banks around the world based on a combination of factors including financial performance, balance sheet strength, breadth of products and services, customer satisfaction and shareholder returns.

Umpqua Bank was among five prominent regional banks that made the 2024 rankings, receiving the top award for the region that encompasses the West Coast. Umpqua's operations span eight states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

In 2023, Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation combined two of the Northwest's premier financial institutions in a transformational merger that created one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and now operates under the Umpqua Bank brand.

"We continue to grow our presence in many of the most dynamic markets in the country, bringing our unique combination of size, business expertise and relationship-focused banking approach to communities throughout the West," said Clint Stein, CEO of Umpqua Bank. "This honor reflects the dedication of our talented associates to support customer success, as well as our steadfast commitment to deliver exceptional long-term value to all our stakeholders."

The complete list of banks recognized by Global Finance can be found at GFMag.com. Winners will be honored this October at a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., during the 2024 Annual Meeting of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

All winning selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers, consultants and analysts. Additionally, banks were invited to submit entries supporting their selections. Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective. Objective criteria considered included: growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.

Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., (Nasdaq: COLB) and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank consistently ranks as one of America's Best Banks (ranked by Forbes) and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; equipment leasing; and wealth management. The bank's corporate headquarters are located in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Learn more at umpquabank.com.

