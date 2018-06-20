Global Fingerprint Sensor Market 2017-2023

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Fingerprint Sensor Market size is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.
A fingerprint sensor is a biometric security device that is used in identifying fingerprint scans of an individual for authentication purposes to grant or deny access to a computer system or a physical facility. Fingerprint sensors are used in capturing digital image of the fingerprint pattern, called a live scan, and is digitally processed to form a biometric template which is stored and later used to match patterns.
The widespread adoption of fingerprint sensors in smartphones and other consumer electronics, favorable government policies supporting the adoption of fingerprint sensors, and use of biometrics in mobile commerce are the factors that drive the growth of the market.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Technology, the Fingerprint Sensor market segments the market into Capacitive, Thermal, Optical, and Others.
- Based on Vertical, the Fingerprint Sensor market segments the market into Consumer Electronics, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare, Commercial Security, Smart Homes, Travel & Immigration, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Fingerprint Sensor Market
Chapter 4. Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Vertical
Chapter 5. Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Region
Chapter 6. Competitive Study
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Apple, Inc.
- Synaptics Incorporated
- Fingerprint Cards AB
- NEC Corporation
- Precise Biometrics
- IDEMIA
- NEXT Biometrics Group
- Anviz Europe
- IDEX ASA
- Gemalto NV
