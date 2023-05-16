Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $9 Billion by 2028 at a 10% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Application, End-User Industries and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the latest analysis, the Global Fingerprint Sensor Market is expected to witness a growth of ~10% over the next six years (2022-2028). The market size was valued at around US $3 Bn in 2017, is estimated at around US $5 Bn by 2022, and is expected to reach US $9 bn by 2028.

The major features of fingerprint sensors include better performance, accuracy, and validity based on absolute fingerprint biometric technology. The fingerprint sensor finds wide adoption in smartphones, biometrics access control devices, security door locks, and other IoT-based devices.



An increase in the number of intelligent devices, such as tablets, laptops, smartphones, and smart wearables per person, is expected to increase the growth of the studied market. Additionally, the rising demand for biometric devices has accelerated its growth.



The fingerprint sensor is among the most prominent type of biometrics sensors that is used in various applications and devices, due to which the demand for fingerprint sensors is rising. Tracking the attendance of the employees has become easy with the use of biometric systems. This system prevents employees from logging in for one another hence drastically reducing fraud in attendance systems. These biometric sensors have a thin film transistor (TFT) sensor that allows capacitive sensing to enable its small form factor (3.7 inches x 1.7 inches x 0.3 inches or 95 mm x 45 mm x 8.5 mm) to capture fingerprints under direct sunlight.



Global Fingerprint Sensor Market faces several restraints such as the availability of new technologies like facial recognition and iris recognition. Additionally, the high cost involved in the development of fingerprint sensors is a major barrier to the growth of the market.



Iris scanning and facial scanning provide an advanced level of biometric security that can act as a substitute for the fingerprint sensor. The facial recognition system analyses the shape and position of different parts of the face to recognize the person. Iris scanning is known to be an excellent security technique, especially if it is performed using infrared light. Japanese auto companies are also actively innovating to integrate iris/facial scanning sensors in their upcoming automotive models.



The impact of COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the sales and growth of the Fingerprint Sensor Market. The pandemic led several manufacturers to halt their business operations due to disruptions in the global supply chain. Several manufacturers faced chip shortages and the shelf life of produced fingerprint sensors was increasing. This segment, which comprises wearables, laptops, desktops, and other appliances, was impacted, as production declined due to disruptions in the global supply chain, including China, which is the major hub of OEMs in this segment.



Scope of the Report



The Global Fingerprint Sensor Market is segmented by type, application, end-user industries, and geography. In addition, the report also covers the market size for each of the four regions of the Global Fingerprint Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ Billion.



By Type

Optical

Capacitive

Thermal

Ultrasonic

By Application

Smartphones/Tablets

Laptops

Smartcards

IoTs

Others

By End-User Industries

Consumer Electronics

Travel and Immigration

Government and Law Enforcement

Military

Others

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Fingerprint Cards AB

Egis Technology

Vkansee Technology Inc

Synaptics

Apple Inc

CMOS Sensor Inc

Goodix

Touch Biometrix

Q Technology

Thales

Idemia

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Type: The capacitive segment held the largest market share in the year 2021 for the Global Fingerprint Sensor Market

Capacitive-type fingerprint sensor is widely used in smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices. As consumer electronic devices mostly use capacitive-type fingerprint sensors in their products, their sales figures are higher than other types of fingerprint sensors. Due to their low cost, easy availability, and compact characteristics, the capacitive fingerprint sensor has also become a popular choice for biometrics smartcards, smart locks, and other access control devices

The development of Smartphone Fingerprint Technology recognition penetration rate shows that the Finger on display (FOD) fingerprint display increased from 4% in 2018 to 50.30% in 2022 which shows the increase in demand for Fingerprint Sensor technology.



By Application: The smartphone/tablet segment held the largest market share in 2021 for the Global Fingerprint Sensor Market.



As there have been advancements in access control technologies, the adoption of fingerprint sensors in smartphones and laptops has increased. A user is now able to make easy payments via his/her smartphone using authentication by fingerprint sensors. The earliest application of fingerprint sensors in smartphones was by Toshiba in 2011, however, but Apple revolutionized touch ID fingerprint sensors in mobile devices. Apple's Touch ID is a fingerprint sensor that scans fingerprints, reads them, and finally recognizes the fingerprints. This technology was originally a headlining characteristic of the iPhone 5S, but later this technology has been visible on several newer iPhones, like the iPhone SE (2020), and also on iPads and MacBooks.



By End-User Industries: The consumer electronics segment held the largest market share in 2021 for the Global Fingerprint Sensor Market.



This growth is mainly due to an increase in demand for sensors that are used in smartphones, tablets notebooks, and laptops. In 2020, according to China Internet Network Information Centre (CNNIC), around 852.5 million users made mobile payment transactions, which surged from 583.3 million users in 2018. These kinds of surges in mobile payment transactions increase the need for fingerprint sensors.



By Region: The North America Fingerprint Sensor market held the largest share in 2021. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028)



The market dominance of North America is due to the early adoption of technology and the presence of key players like Apple Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and others in the region. Moreover, there has been an increase in investment by the government in the region for border surveillance and homeland security which is further driving the revenue growth of the market.



Increasing mobile transactions in China, guided by the government's initiatives, are expected to boost the growth of the fingerprint sensors market in the Asia Pacific region. China is expected to have a high mobile transactional volume, which is expected to create a strong potential for the Fingerprint Sensor market.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Fingerprint Sensor Market is highly competitive with more than 300 players which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players in the Fingerprint Sensor market.



The large global players constitute ~10% in terms of the number of competitors followed by regional players which account for ~30% of the constitution. Most of the country-niche players deal with the local demand of the region. Some of these who successfully evolve to create application-specific solutions often get acquired by large global players seeking to grow and diversify quickly.



Conclusion



The Global Fingerprint Sensor Market is forecasted to continue moderate growth, which is primarily driven by the rising adoption of biometric fingerprint Sensors for accurate identification, faster access, and higher security. The market size is estimated to be US$ 5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 9 Bn by 2028 growing with a CAGR of 10%. North America is the dominant region in terms of revenue generation; however, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher pace. Though the market is highly competitive with ~300 participants, few global players control the dominant share and regional players also hold a significant share.



