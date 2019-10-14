Global Fingerprint Sensor Markets, 2019-2024: Focus on Consumer Electronics, Banking & Finance, Government & Law Enforcement, Commercial, Smart Homes

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fingerprint Sensor Market by Technology (Capacitive, Optical, Thermal, Ultrasonic), Type (Touch, Swipe), Application (Consumer Electronics, Banking & Finance, Government & Law Enforcement, Commercial, Smart Homes), and Region-Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fingerprint Sensor Market Size Projected to Grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 7.1 Billion by 2024, Recording a CAGR of 15.3%

Increasing adoption of fingerprint sensors in consumer devices to drive the growth of the fingerprint sensor market

Extensive use of fingerprint sensors in consumer devices for biometric authentication, high adoption of biometrics by government bodies as part of enhanced security, and digitization in the time & attendance capturing are driving the growth of the fingerprint sensor industry. However, constraints such as threats pertaining to the biometric database in any organization may hinder market growth.



Fingerprint sensing technology is unique and highly secure. Fingerprint scanners are used to lock/unlock the devices and apps, without needing to remember the passwords. They are easy to operate, affordable, and faster to set up. Fingerprint sensors have become popular in applications including smartphones, smart devices, access control systems, payment cards, smart appliances, and vehicles.



Fingerprint sensors can be classified into different categories, depending on their function and applicability among various end-use applications. In this report, the fingerprint sensor market has been segmented into type, technology, end-use application, and region. These market segments are further analyzed on the basis of market trends across 4 regions considered in this study.



Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden), Synaptics Incorporated (US), Apple Inc. (US), Egis Technology Inc. (Taiwan), CrucialTec (South Korea), NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Norway), Novatek Microelectronics Corp. (Taiwan), Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (China), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), and IDEX Biometrics ASA (Norway) are a few of the key players in the fingerprint sensor market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fingerprint Sensor Market

4.2 Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Type

4.3 Fingerprint Sensor Market in APAC, By Technology and End-Use Application

4.4 Country-Wise Fingerprint Sensor Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Extensive Use of Fingerprint Sensors in Consumer Devices for Biometric Authentication

5.2.1.2 High Adoption of Biometrics By Government for Enhanced Security

5.2.1.3 Effective Implementation of Biometric Time and Attendance Systems for Calculating Employee Productivity, Work Hours, and So On

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Threats Pertaining to Biometric Database

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Biometric Smartcards in BFSI Applications

5.2.3.2 Newest Trend of In-Display Fingerprint Sensors in Smartphones

5.2.3.3 Rise in Adoption of IoT-Based Biometric Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Use of Facial Recognition Technology in Different Applications

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Recent Trends in Market

5.5 Smartphones With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

5.6 Different Materials Used in Fingerprint Sensors

5.6.1 Piezoelectric Materials (Quartz)

5.6.2 Pyroelectric Materials (Lithium Tantalate)

5.6.3 Adhesives

5.6.4 Coating Materials



6 Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Capacitive

6.2.1 Capacitive Sensors to Continue to Hold Largest Market Share Till 2024

6.3 Optical

6.3.1 Optical Sensor Market to Witness Highest Growth Rate Owing to Rise in Adoption of Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors By Smartphone Manufacturers

6.4 Thermal

6.4.1 Use of Sensors in Biometric Smartcards to Create Growth Opportunities for Thermal Sensor Market

6.5 Ultrasonic

6.5.1 Ability of Ultrasonic Sensors to Capture Fine Details to Create Growth Opportunities



7 Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Area and Touch Sensors

7.2.1 Technological Advances in Touch Sensors Likely to Spur Their Demand in Market

7.3 Swipe Sensors

7.3.1 Need to Ensure Security of Electronic Devices Creates Demand for Fingerprint Sensors



8 Different Products Featuring Fingerprint Sensors

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Smart Devices and Wearables

8.3 Access Control Systems

8.3.1 Biometrics Systems

8.3.2 Digital Locks

8.4 Biometric Smartcards

8.4.1 Financial Cards

8.4.2 ID Cards

8.5 Vehicles

8.6 Others



9 Fingerprint Sensor Market, By End-Use Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer Electronics

9.2.1 Smartphones

9.2.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Fingerprint Authentication in Smartphones to Surge Demand for Fingerprint Sensors in Consumer Electronics Applications

9.2.2 Laptops/Notebooks/Personal Computers

9.2.2.1 Rising Use of Fingerprint Technology to Ensure Security Expected to Boost Market Growth

9.2.3 Wearable Devices

9.2.3.1 Growing Efforts of Leading OEMs to Offer Wearables With Dynamic Features to Create Growth Opportunities for Fingerprint Sensors

9.2.4 USB Flash Drives

9.2.4.1 Security Concerns Regarding Data Stored in Portable Storage Devices to Boost Adoption of Fingerprint Sensors

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Travel and Immigration

9.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Biometric Systems at Airports to Drive Augment Demand for Fingerprint Sensors

9.4 Government and Law Enforcement

9.4.1 Government Initiatives to Create Digital Identity of Its Citizens to Provide Growth Opportunities for Market Players

9.5 Banking & Finance

9.5.1 Adoption of Fingerprint Scanners as Alternative to Pin to Authenticate Payment Cards Would Surge Market Growth for Financial Applications

9.6 Commercial

9.6.1 Adoption of Biometric Systems in Various Enterprises and Retail Stores Accelerates Market Growth

9.7 Smart Homes

9.7.1 Development of Smart Locks By Different Original Equipment Manufacturers Offering Growth Opportunity for Market Players

9.8 Healthcare

9.8.1 Need to Protect Identity and Critical Information About Patients to Surge Demand for Fingerprint Sensor-Based Biometric Systems

9.9 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

9.9.1 North America to Lead Market for Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications

9.10 Others



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players

11.2.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.2.2 Collaborations and Contracts

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Players



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Goodix

12.2.2 Fingerprints

12.2.3 Synaptics

12.2.4 Apple Inc.

12.2.5 EGIS Technology

12.2.6 Crucialtec

12.2.7 Next Biometrics

12.2.8 Novatek Microelectronics

12.2.9 Q Technology

12.2.10 Qualcomm

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 CMOS Sensor Inc.

12.3.2 Elan Microelectronics

12.3.3 Focaltech

12.3.4 ID3 Technologies

12.3.5 IDEX Biometrics

12.3.6 Japan Display Inc.

12.3.7 OXI Technology

12.3.8 Sonavation Inc.

12.3.9 Touch Biometrix

12.3.10 Vkansee



