Global Fintech Revenues Surpass Half a Trillion Dollars, Growing Four Times Faster Than Traditional Banks

Boston Consulting Group and FT Partners' Global Fintech Report 2026 Finds Sector in Full Resurgence, with $504 Billion in Revenues and 22% Growth

74% of Largest Public Fintechs Now Profitable; EBITDA Margins Up 400 Basis Points



Equity Funding Jumps 53% to $58 Billion; Fintechs Out-Acquire Banks in M&A for First Time on Record

Regulatory Gap Between Banks and Fintechs Narrowing in US, UK, and EU as Charter Applications Rise

BOSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest fintechs are now more profitable than at any point in the sector's history, with 74% of the biggest public players turning a profit and average EBITDA margins rising 400 basis points to 20% in 2025. The sector attracted $58 billion in equity funding, up 53% year over year, while global fintech revenues surpassed half a trillion dollars, growing 22% and more than four times faster than incumbent financial institutions.

These are among the findings of the Global Fintech Report 2026: From Recovery to Resurgence, the fourth edition of the annual report coauthored by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FT Partners, released today. The report draws on BCG's proprietary FinTech Control Tower platform, extensive primary research, and interviews with fintech executives, investors, and industry leaders across global markets. It assesses the current state of the sector and identifies the trends that will shape fintech's next chapter.

Fintech now accounts for approximately 4% of the total global financial services revenue pool, large enough to be considered a distinct, mature sector but with vast white space remaining. The sector's rebound is not driven by cheap capital or speculative optimism, but by operating performance. Exit markets have followed: fintech IPOs rose 50% year over year to 42 deals, while M&A volumes accelerated sharply, from $105 billion in 2023 to $184 billion in 2024 and $251 billion in 2025.

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping how the sector competes: BCG data shows fintechs that are using AI effectively are achieving up to five times greater developer productivity, with the strongest near-term gains coming in engineering, underwriting, compliance, and customer support. These are areas where workflow redesign, rather than tool adoption alone, is driving the difference.

"Fintech has not simply bounced back from the reset years, it has come out the other side as a fundamentally more mature industry," said Inderpreet Batra, Managing Director and Senior Partner and Global Leader of BCG's Payments & Fintech business, and coauthor of the report. "The firms leading today are profitable, disciplined, and expanding into new products and geographies with a seriousness that was not always present in the boom years. The question now is how far they will go in reshaping financial services."

The Regulatory Perimeter Is Shifting

One of the most consequential structural shifts identified in the report is the narrowing gap between how banks and fintechs are regulated. In the US, UK, and EU, charter and licensing pathways are becoming more accessible, although they still require a great deal of compliance overhead. In the past year, major fintechs applied for US federal bank charters in growing numbers, seeking the benefits of lower funding costs, greater product control, and direct ownership of the customer relationship.

The report also identifies a parallel trend in M&A: for the first time on record outside of 2023, scaled fintechs out-acquired bank and incumbent buyers, completing 659 deals in 2025 versus 589 by incumbents. Despite public market volatility, the strategic pressure to transact remains high and M&A is becoming a primary tool for capability-building in AI, digital assets, and compliance, areas where the competitive gap is widening and building organically is too slow.

Neobanks Are Becoming Financial Platforms

The report identifies neobank expansion as one of the defining dynamics of the next chapter. Leading players are no longer focused narrowly on payments or low-friction onboarding. They are diversifying into lending, investing, insurance, cross-border transfers, and mass-affluent wealth management, evolving from single-product disruptors into broader financial platforms that present a sharpening competitive threat to incumbents.

Consumer credit is a key frontier. Unsecured lending is one of the largest global white spaces for neobanks, deepening customer relationships while leveraging alternative underwriting models. In Europe, leading neobanks have expanded wealth and trading offerings and moved into mortgage products, while in Latin America, the trend is toward broader credit and personal loan portfolios across multiple markets.

The US presents a materially different challenge. The market is already crowded with trusted incumbents and scaled domestic fintechs, digital acquisition costs are high, the regulatory environment is fragmented, and the population is highly banked. BCG and FT Partners conclude that international neobank entrants are likely to find selective and niche success in the US rather than broad-based disruption. Domestic US fintechs are already preparing for intensified competition by moving upmarket.

"A real divide is emerging between FinTech companies that have made AI foundational—embedded across finance, accounting, customer service, fraud, and every other function—and those still using it for coding help and a handful of disconnected workflows," said Steve McLaughlin, CEO and Managing Partner at FT Partners, and coauthor of the report. "Large, established companies are pouring capital into AI, but capital alone hasn't produced breakout capability. The difference comes down to management, engineering talent, and the drive to actually rewire the organization. That's what will separate the winners from everyone else over the next few years."

The report identifies fintech's current moment as materially different from both the boom years and the correction period. The sector has rebounded into a more mature, more selective, and more strategically consequential landscape, one where the basis of competition is shifting from digital nativity and category creation to profitable scale, regulatory readiness, and the translation of new technologies into durable operating advantage.

"Four percent of global financial services revenue is a remarkable milestone for a sector that barely existed two decades ago, but it also signals how much of the opportunity still lies ahead," said Deepak Goyal, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, and coauthor of the report. "The fintechs that will capture that white space are the ones building with discipline on regulation, on profitability, and on the trust that comes from consistent operating performance."

Download the publication here: https://www.bcg.com/publications/2026/from-recovery-to-resurgence-in-global-fintech

Media contact:

Bruce Wraight

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About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group bridges the gap between ambition and outcomes for the world's leading companies and organizations. We are built for this era of unprecedented change — bringing strategic clarity rooted in over 60 years of deep domain knowledge, combined with applied AI shaped by our practitioners. BCG works shoulder-to-shoulder with CEOs across industries and geographies to deliver transformative impact at scale: stronger returns, transferred capabilities, and change that sticks. For more information, visit bcg.com.

About FT Partners

FT Partners is the leading investment bank exclusively focused on FinTech. Founded in 2001 by Steve McLaughlin—formerly a senior banker in Goldman Sachs' Financial Technology and Financial Institutions Groups—the Firm has established itself as the premier advisor in the industry, closing hundreds of M&A, capital raises, and IPO transactions across all sectors of FinTech globally, including Payments, Digital Banking, Blockchain & Crypto, WealthTech, InsurTech, and Office of the CFO. FT Partners' deep industry expertise and tailored approach have earned the Firm its reputation for delivering exceptional results for its clients.

FT Partners has advised on many of the industry's most significant transactions, including Revolut's $1.25 billion Series E at a $33 billion valuation, Deribit's $4.3 billion sale to Coinbase, Divvy's $2.5 billion sale to Bill.com, Truebill's $1.3 billion sale to Rocket Companies, and Bilt's $250 million financing at a $10.75 billion valuation.

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)