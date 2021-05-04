Global Fire Extinguisher Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Extinguisher Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire extinguisher market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2020. A fire extinguisher is a portable safety device, which is widely utilized for extinguishing small fires during emergencies and minimizing the potential destruction before the arrival of firefighters. It comprises a cylinder that has an extinguishing agent, a nozzle, a handle and a pressure gauge. It primarily works by expelling the extinguishing agent at a high pressure, which assists in cooling the burning material, depriving the flame of oxygen and interfering with the flame's chemical reaction. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fire extinguisher market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Governments in numerous countries are introducing stringent safety norms to prevent any unexpected incident on account of fire outbreaks. This has encouraged the installation of extinguishers, especially in houses, restaurants, hotels, schools, hospitals, offices and factories. The demand for fire extinguishers is further supported by rising industrialization levels, coupled with the construction of commercial spaces, particularly in developing regions.

Moreover, the market is influenced by insurance agencies, which make it mandatory to install a fire extinguisher in insured buildings. Apart from this, the leading players in the industry are introducing eco-friendly, gas- or powder-based fire extinguishers that do not release toxic gases. They are also expanding their product portfolio by including compact, lightweight and cost-efficient fire extinguishers. Various companies are also investing in merger and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their consumer-base and broaden their market operations around the world.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Amerex Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Tyco Fire Products LP, Minimax GmbH & Company KG, Britannia Fire Ltd., First Alert Inc., JL Industries, Inc., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG and Desautel.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global fire extinguisher market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global fire extinguisher market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fire extinguisher market?

What are the popular products in the global fire extinguisher market?

What are the several fire types in the global fire extinguisher market?

What are the key application segments in the global fire extinguisher market?

What are the major extinguishing agents in the global fire extinguisher market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global fire extinguisher market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global fire extinguisher market?

What are the import and export trends of the global fire extinguisher market?

What is the structure of the global fire extinguisher market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global fire extinguisher market?

How are fire extinguishers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fire Extinguisher Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Extinguishing Agent

5.6 Market Breakup by Fire

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Portable

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Knapsack

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Wheeled

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Extinguishing Agent

7.1 Dry Chemical

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Foam

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Carbon Dioxide

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Dry Powder

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Fire

8.1 Class A

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Class B

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Class C

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Class D

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Class K

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Industrial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Households

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Public Areas

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Imports and Exports

11.1 Imports by Major Countries

11.2 Exports by Major Countries



12 Fire Extinguisher Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Raw Material Requirements

12.3 Manufacturing Process

12.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Amerex Corporation

13.3.2 United Technologies Corporation

13.3.3 Tyco Fire Products LP

13.3.4 Minimax GmbH & Company KG

13.3.5 Britannia Fire Ltd.

13.3.6 First Alert Inc.

13.3.7 JL Industries, Inc.

13.3.8 Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.9 Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG

13.3.10 Desautel



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/479uip

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

