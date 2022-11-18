Global Fire Protection System Global Market Report 2022: Strict Government Regulations Pertaining to Fire Safety Boosting Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression, Fire Detection, Fire Sprinkler, Fire Analysis, Fire Response), Services (Engineering, Installation and Design, Managed, Maintenance) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire protection system market size is estimated to grow from USD 66.8 billion in 2022 to USD 92.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The use of wireless fire detection systems is increasing with evolving wireless technologies. The emergence of fully automated building control systems is a crucial development in this line. New smart buildings have a single control interface for applications, such as HVAC, lighting control, security, and fire safety. The predominant factor contributing to the growth of the wireless fire detection system market is the increase in the construction of small- and large-scale residential and commercial buildings worldwide. Because of these advances, wireless fire detection systems are steadily gaining acceptance.

Fire analysis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The fire analysis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for sophisticated fire analysis, which helps in proper decision-making and fire prevention. This growth is driven by increased fire protection-related expenditure of various enterprises, increased fire-related deaths, and governmental norms. A fire protection system can work effectively if a proper analysis of events is done. Fire analysis is an important part of fire protection, which facilitates informed decisions that lead to maximum efficiency. Fire analysis uses various types of software and technology solutions, such as fire mapping and analysis software and fire modeling and simulation software. Along with this, cloud-based solutions, remote management solutions, and IoT & AI-based software solutions for fire management are also included in the scope of this section.

By product, the fire suppression segment is expected to lead the market for fire protection systems during the forecast period. The growth of this market is propelled by technological advancements and innovations in the construction industry; a rise in the number of policies, regulations, and government mandates; and increased damage to human life and property due to fire breakouts. A fire suppression system starts operating once it receives fire alerts from sensors and detectors. The fire suppression system includes fire sprinklers, nozzles, caps, and control heads; fire suppressor materials; and fire detectors and control panels. The section covers various types of fire extinguishers that use water, foam, carbon dioxide (CO2), and other fire-resistant materials to control the fire.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Rising Number of Fire Incidents

Strict Government Regulations Pertaining to Fire Safety

Growing Adoption of Wireless Technology in Fire Detection Systems

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Issues of False Alarms and Detection Failures

High Cost of Smart Detectors

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Water Mist Systems

Development of Iot-Integrated Smoke Detectors

Periodic Revision of Regulatory Compliances to Increase Fire Safety

Challenges

Lack of Integration and Configuration in Fire Protection Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Fire Protection System Market, by Type

7 Fire Protection System Market, by Product

8 Fire Protection System Market, by Service

9 Fire Protection System Market, by Vertical

10 Fire Protection System Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Gexcon

Robert Bosch GmbH

Gentex Corporation

Encore Fire Protection

Fire & Gas Detection Technologies, Inc.

Dnv as Group Communications

Eaton Corporation plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Msa Safety Incorporated

Argus Fire Protection Company Ltd.

Iamtech

Hochiki Co., Ltd.

Bakerrisk

Schrack Seconet Ag

Johnson Controls

Fireline Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Firetrol Protection Systems, Inc.

Fike Corporation

Orr Protection

Api Group

Halma plc

Carrier Global Corporation

S&S Sprinkler Co. LLC

Siemens

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Insight Numerics, LLC

Securiton Ag

Ciqurix

Minimax Viking GmbH

