Global Fire Protection System Market (2021 to 2028) - Share, Size, Trends and Industry Analysis Report

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Protection System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Service, By Application, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire protection system market size is expected to reach $95.22 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The prominent factors of the market, such as the increasing penetration of the integrated smoke detectors with the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data, coupled with a growing number of government policies and norms pertaining to flame protection, are propelling the demand. Besides, the rising volume of human and property losses because of flame breakdown and escalating construction activities across various industries fuels the industry growth.



Furthermore, the launch of multiple solutions in the flame protection solution also attributes to the industry growth. For instance, in November 2020, Johnson Controls introduced the company's Smart Fire Sprinkler Monitoring solution, which presents a 24/7 monitoring facility with the help of the cloud, decreases building damage, manages operational downtime, and avert system breakdown.



Based on application, the commercial application segment held the largest revenue share in the global industry in 2020 due to the increasing number of government norms for controlling and preventing flame disasters. Whereas, the industrial application segment is projected to rise at a significant pace in the forecasting period due to the rising need for protecting automated systems from flame accidents.



Implementation of flame protection solutions enhances the safety of workforces along with lessens the chances of property damage. For instance, in Europe, a minimum of 5,000 flame incidents take place everyday day; consequently, flame safety in buildings is a significant measure across the region.



Industry participants such as Eaton, Carrier Global, Fike Corporation, GENTEX CORPORATION, Fire Suppression Ltd, Halma plc, HOCHIKI Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Iteris, Inc., Minimax Viking GmbH, Napco Security Technologies, Inc., MSA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Securiton AG, Schrack Seconet AG, and Siemens are some of the key players operating in the global market.



Several players in the industry are upgrading and advancing their products to survive in the fierce market competition and offer modernized features that contribute to the market growth. For instance, in April 2021, Siemens Smart Infrastructure introduced the company's novel upgraded version of the Cerberus FIT flame protection system for the small to the medium-sized buildings industry. It is a pocket-friendly, and straightforward solution that maximizes flame safety offers better productivity, and presents superior functionality.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Fire Protection System Market Insights

4.1. Fire Protection System - Industry snapshot

4.2. Fire Protection System Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Fire-related accidents

4.2.1.2. Favorable government regulations

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Human casualties

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Fire Protection System Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Flame Detection

5.3.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Flame Detection, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Flame Suppression

5.4.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Flame Suppression, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5. Flame Response

5.5.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Flame Response, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.6. Flame Analysis

5.6.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Flame Analysis, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.7. Flame Sprinkler System

5.7.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Flame Sprinkler System, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



6. Fire Protection System Market Assessment by Service

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Service, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Managed Service

6.3.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Managed Service, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Installation and Design Service

6.4.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Installation and Design Service, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.5. Maintenance Service

6.5.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Maintenance Service, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.6. Other Services

6.6.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Other Services, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



7. Fire Protection System Market Assessment by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Commercial, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Residential

7.4.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Residential, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.5. Industrial

7.5.1. Global Fire Protection System Market, by Industrial, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



8. Fire Protection System Market Assessment by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Carrier Global

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. Eaton

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Fike Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. Fire Suppression Ltd

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. GENTEX CORPORATION

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. Halma plc

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Hitachi, Ltd.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. HOCHIKI Corporation

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. Honeywell International Inc.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Iteris, Inc.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. Johnson Controls

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development

10.12. Minimax Viking GmbH

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.12.3. Product Benchmarking

10.12.4. Recent Development

10.13. MSA

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.13.3. Product Benchmarking

10.13.4. Recent Development

10.14. Napco Security Technologies, Inc

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.14.3. Product Benchmarking

10.14.4. Recent Development

10.15. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.15.3. Product Benchmarking

10.15.4. Recent Development

10.16. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.16.3. Product Benchmarking

10.16.4. Recent Development

10.17. Schrack Seconet AG

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.17.3. Product Benchmarking

10.17.4. Recent Development

10.18. Securiton AG

10.18.1. Company Overview

10.18.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.18.3. Product Benchmarking

10.18.4. Recent Development

10.19. Siemens

10.19.1. Company Overview

10.19.2. Financial PerComponentance

10.19.3. Product Benchmarking

10.19.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqtwfp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets