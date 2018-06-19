Global Fire Resistant Cable Market 2018-2023 by Insulation Material, End-Use Industry, and Region

The fire resistant cable market is projected to grow from USD 1.76 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.06 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2018 to 2023.

Fire resistant cables provide circuit integrity under extreme fire conditions and are used to ensure continuous operations in case of a fire. They consist of conductors (aluminum, copper, and alloys), conductor shields, insulation, insulation shields, metallic shields, and jackets.

The market for fire resistant cables is characterized by a moderate but stable growth rate. Increasing awareness regarding fire safety, the rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization, and the implementation of fire safety regulations by governments across the globe are some of the factors driving the fire resistant cable market. Other driving factors include grid maintenance, replacement of aging infrastructure, conversion of overhead lines to underground lines, and the development of rail network across the globe. However, volatile prices of raw materials and availability of low quality and inexpensive products may restrain the market growth.

By insulation material, the fire resistant cable market is segmented into XLPE, LSZH, EPR, PVC, and others. The XLPE segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for XLPE insulation in fire safety for various end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, among others. Fire resistant cable maintains circuit integrity.

By end-use industry, the fire resistant cable market is segmented into, building & construction, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, energy, and others. The building & construction segment is estimated to account for the major share of the overall market in 2018. The ongoing urbanization and need for fire safety are factors driving the building & construction industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for fire resistant cable during the forecast period. Countries in Asia Pacific have huge prospects for the fire resistant cable market because of the growing end-use industries such as building & construction, manufacturing, automotive & transportation, and others.

The availability of cheap duplicates of original branded products is a big challenge for the fire resistant cable market. These products are generally available at a more competitive rate as compared to original products though are comparatively inferior in quality. The fire resistant cable market includes both organized and unorganized sectors, where the organized sector provides high-quality products while the unorganized sector offers cheaper or lower quality products to maintain their presence in the market. The leading players are facing challenges from the unorganized sector that offers inexpensive products, particularly in the emerging economies of China and India.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Fire Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material

3.2 Fire Resistant Cable Market: End-Use Industry Shares, By Region

3.3 Fire Resistant Cable Market, By Region



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Fire Resistant Cable Market

4.2 Fire Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 Fire Resistant Cable Market, By Application and End-Use Industry

4.4 Fire Resistant Cable Market, By Country

4.5 Fire Resistant Cable Market: Developing vs Developed Economies



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Fire Resistant Cables From the Building & Construction Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Power Generation Across the Globe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Cheap and Inferior Quality Products

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Fire Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 XLPE

6.3 PVC

6.4 LSZH

6.5 EPR

6.6 Others



7 Fire Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Building & Construction

7.3 Automotive & Transportation

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 Energy

7.6 Others



8 Fire Resistant Cable Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.3 India

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Uk

8.3.4 Russia

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Spain

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 Us

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

8.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 UAE

8.5.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Colombia

8.6.3 Argentina

8.6.4 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Contract: the Most Popular Growth Strategy

9.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.3.1 Contract

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Divestments

9.3.4 Acquisitions

9.3.5 Mergers

9.3.6 New Product Launches

9.3.7 Investments

9.3.8 Joint Ventures



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Prysmian Group

10.2 Nexans S.A.

10.3 General Cable Corporation

10.4 NKT Group

10.5 Leoni AG

10.6 LS Cable & System Ltd.

10.7 EL Sewedy Electric Company

10.8 Universal Cable (M) Berhad

10.9 Tratos Limited

10.10 Jiangnan Group Limited

10.11 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.

10.12 Tele-Fonika Kable SA

10.13 Tianjin Suli Cable Group

10.14 Keystone Cable

10.15 Other Companies

10.15.1 Top Cable

10.15.2 Siccet SRL

10.15.3 Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd.

10.15.4 Middle East Specialized Cables Company

10.15.5 Walsin Lihwa Corporation

10.15.6 Cavicel S.P.A

10.15.7 ST Cable Corporation



