Global Fire Suppressing Equipment and Consumables Market Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2024

This study reviews key fire suppression equipment technology and consumables categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes fire suppression technologies and consumables technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following categories in the body of this study



Fire suppression equipment and consumables deliver tens of billions of dollars in savings and safety benefits to their users every year. By suppressing the spread of accidental fires, these technologies and systems transform potentially catastrophic losses into minor expenses and limited setbacks. Fire suppression equipment and consumables also greatly alleviate loss of life during a major fire event, significantly advance building or site safety and minimize risk.



With so many benefits, limited deployment in many countries and global regions is difficult to understand. In some countries and application segments, for example, fire suppression systems are deployed almost ubiquitously. For other applications or countries-and sometimes for select applications within the same country-fire suppression deployment is very limited.



Effective fire suppression planning dictates that the most effective solutions to fire management will carefully consider not only the type of facility to be protected, but also specifics about fire characteristics, likely size and optimal suppression methods. Thus, advanced systems can require significant engineering and design work, especially for complicated or high-hazard systems. In other cases, a packaged system may be sufficient, ranging from fire extinguishers to pre-engineered automated detection and release systems. But even with the wide array of effective technological solutions currently available, some regions and application markets still lag far behind with respect to deploying fire suppression in critical areas.



The study also provides key insight regarding industry trends and barriers that are currently preventing the more effective development of markets in this industry. Savvy industry players will rapidly leverage the market and industry information contained in this study to identify new target geographies and match them with the most relevant applications and fire suppression technologies. Thus, this study forms the basis for development of new and effective market entry, market development and business planning strategies from concept through delivery.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definition of Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables

Types of Fires

Summary of Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables Technologies and Applications Considered

Fire Suppression Equipment: A Brief History

Fire Suppression Equipment Technologies and Consumables

Fire Suppression Equipment

Fire Suppressant Consumables

Applications

Residential

Commercial Buildings

Restaurants

Transportation

Data Centers and Technology

Industrial: Manufacturing

Industrial: Energy and Fuels

Other Applications

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables by Region

Global Market Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables by Technology

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables by Application

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Global Market for Fire Extinguishers

Global Market for Clean Agent/Gas Delivery Systems

Global Market for Chemical and Foam Delivery Systems

Global Market for Specialty Delivery Systems

Global Market for Dry Chemical and Dry Powder Suppressants

Global Market for Foam Suppressants

Global Market for Wet Chemicals

Global Market for Gases and Clean Agent Fire Suppressants

Global Market for Specialty Fire Suppressants

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Residential Markets

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Commercial Building Markets

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Restaurants

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Transportation

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Data Centers and Technology

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Industrial - Manufacturing

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Industrial - Energy and Fuels

Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Other Applications

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Fire Suppression Equipment Supply Chains

Fire Suppression Consumables Supply Chain

Industry Organizations

Summary of Growth Drivers and Inhibitors

Industry Trends

Regulations Drive Installation in Buildings

Regulations and Fire Extinguishers

Rise of IoT and Smart Systems

Sustainability

Other Key Drivers

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Annual Granted Patents

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Co. Abco Peerless Fire Suppression Corp.

Afex Fire Suppression Systems

Amerex

American Fire Technologies

Ansul (Tyco)

Badger Fire (United Technologies Corp.)

Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions

Brk Brands Inc.

Carrier (Utc)

Chemetron

Chemguard

Chemours (The Chemours Co.)

Consilium Ab

Danfoss Fire Safety A/S

Dupont

FFE (Halma)

Fike Corp.

Firepro Systems Ltd.

Firetrace International (Halma Plc)

Geltech Solutions

Guardian Safety Solutions International Inc.

Hiller Companies

Hochiki America

Johnson Controls

Kanex Fire

Kerr Fire

Keystone Fire Protection Co.

Kidde (Utc)

Knowsley Sk

Marioff (Utc)

Minimax Fire Solutions International Gmbh

Nationwide Fire Extinguishers

Ningbo Fire Fighting Equipment Co. Ltd. (Nbfire)

Fire Fighting Equipment Co. Ltd. (Nbfire) Nobel Fire Systems

Pri-Safety

Pyro-Chem

Rusoh Inc.

Siemens Corp.

Tg Products ( Thomas Glover )

) Tyco Fire Products (Johnson Controls)

U.S. Chemical Storage

United Technologies Corp.

VFP Fire Systems

Viking Automatic Sprinkler Co.

W&M Fire Protection Services



