Global Fire Suppressing Equipment and Consumables Market Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2024
Oct 22, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Suppressing Equipment and Consumables" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews key fire suppression equipment technology and consumables categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes fire suppression technologies and consumables technologies into the following segments; detailed market data are presented for each of the following categories in the body of this study
Fire suppression equipment and consumables deliver tens of billions of dollars in savings and safety benefits to their users every year. By suppressing the spread of accidental fires, these technologies and systems transform potentially catastrophic losses into minor expenses and limited setbacks. Fire suppression equipment and consumables also greatly alleviate loss of life during a major fire event, significantly advance building or site safety and minimize risk.
With so many benefits, limited deployment in many countries and global regions is difficult to understand. In some countries and application segments, for example, fire suppression systems are deployed almost ubiquitously. For other applications or countries-and sometimes for select applications within the same country-fire suppression deployment is very limited.
Effective fire suppression planning dictates that the most effective solutions to fire management will carefully consider not only the type of facility to be protected, but also specifics about fire characteristics, likely size and optimal suppression methods. Thus, advanced systems can require significant engineering and design work, especially for complicated or high-hazard systems. In other cases, a packaged system may be sufficient, ranging from fire extinguishers to pre-engineered automated detection and release systems. But even with the wide array of effective technological solutions currently available, some regions and application markets still lag far behind with respect to deploying fire suppression in critical areas.
The study also provides key insight regarding industry trends and barriers that are currently preventing the more effective development of markets in this industry. Savvy industry players will rapidly leverage the market and industry information contained in this study to identify new target geographies and match them with the most relevant applications and fire suppression technologies. Thus, this study forms the basis for development of new and effective market entry, market development and business planning strategies from concept through delivery.
Report Includes:
- Brief overview of the global markets for fire suppressing equipment and consumables
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Regional dynamics of the global aircraft fuel systems markets covering North America, Europe, APAC, and other emerging economies
- A look at the industry-driven underlying markets, government regulations, and technology updates
- Coverage of significant patents and their allotments in each category
- Comprehensive company profiles of major global players within the industry, including Afex Fire Suppression Systems, Firepro Systems Ltd., Hochiki America, Keystone Fire Protection Co., and VFP Fire Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definition of Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables
- Types of Fires
- Summary of Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables Technologies and Applications Considered
- Fire Suppression Equipment: A Brief History
- Fire Suppression Equipment Technologies and Consumables
- Fire Suppression Equipment
- Fire Suppressant Consumables
- Applications
- Residential
- Commercial Buildings
- Restaurants
- Transportation
- Data Centers and Technology
- Industrial: Manufacturing
- Industrial: Energy and Fuels
- Other Applications
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables by Region
- Global Market Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables by Technology
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables by Application
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Global Market for Fire Extinguishers
- Global Market for Clean Agent/Gas Delivery Systems
- Global Market for Chemical and Foam Delivery Systems
- Global Market for Specialty Delivery Systems
- Global Market for Dry Chemical and Dry Powder Suppressants
- Global Market for Foam Suppressants
- Global Market for Wet Chemicals
- Global Market for Gases and Clean Agent Fire Suppressants
- Global Market for Specialty Fire Suppressants
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Residential Markets
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Commercial Building Markets
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Restaurants
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Transportation
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Data Centers and Technology
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Industrial - Manufacturing
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Industrial - Energy and Fuels
- Global Market for Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables: Other Applications
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Fire Suppression Equipment Supply Chains
- Fire Suppression Consumables Supply Chain
- Industry Organizations
- Summary of Growth Drivers and Inhibitors
- Industry Trends
- Regulations Drive Installation in Buildings
- Regulations and Fire Extinguishers
- Rise of IoT and Smart Systems
- Sustainability
- Other Key Drivers
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Annual Granted Patents
- Patent Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Patent Materials Map
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Abco Peerless Fire Suppression Corp.
- Afex Fire Suppression Systems
- Amerex
- American Fire Technologies
- Ansul (Tyco)
- Badger Fire (United Technologies Corp.)
- Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions
- Brk Brands Inc.
- Carrier (Utc)
- Chemetron
- Chemguard
- Chemours (The Chemours Co.)
- Consilium Ab
- Danfoss Fire Safety A/S
- Dupont
- FFE (Halma)
- Fike Corp.
- Firepro Systems Ltd.
- Firetrace International (Halma Plc)
- Geltech Solutions
- Guardian Safety Solutions International Inc.
- Hiller Companies
- Hochiki America
- Johnson Controls
- Kanex Fire
- Kerr Fire
- Keystone Fire Protection Co.
- Kidde (Utc)
- Knowsley Sk
- Marioff (Utc)
- Minimax Fire Solutions International Gmbh
- Nationwide Fire Extinguishers
- Ningbo Fire Fighting Equipment Co. Ltd. (Nbfire)
- Nobel Fire Systems
- Pri-Safety
- Pyro-Chem
- Rusoh Inc.
- Siemens Corp.
- Tg Products (Thomas Glover)
- Tyco Fire Products (Johnson Controls)
- U.S. Chemical Storage
- United Technologies Corp.
- VFP Fire Systems
- Viking Automatic Sprinkler Co.
- W&M Fire Protection Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16fl82
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article