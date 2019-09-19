Global Flame Retardants Market Forecast 2019-2025
Sep 19, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flame Retardants Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volume and revenue based on the weighted average prices of products. It also presents a seven-year growth forecast (CAGR) for the segments under consideration.
Steady economic growth, increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and rapid proliferation of eCommerce have augured well for growth in the demand for automotive and consumer products, including appliances and electronic goods. Stringent regulations and rigorous standards pertaining to the environment, energy consumption, and health and safety have engendered several Mega Trends, including light-weighting and metal-to-plastic conversion. Plastics and polymers are endowed with impeccable properties that enable significant weight and cost reduction without compromising on aesthetics and functionality.
The global demand for plastics has increased nearly 1.2 times over the past five years, registering a steady CAGR of about 4%. However, the increasing use of plastics, polymers, and composites has rendered the average home and vehicle all the more susceptible to fire hazards. - Although the overall flame retardants market has grown steadily during the past five years, certain individual chemistries have been under the scanner for their probable toxicity and associated ill-effects such as neurodevelopmental problems, reproductive harm, endocrine disruption, and risk of cancer.
This study seeks to quantify the consumption of various flame retardants across prominent end-use industries and gauge the level of impact that market developments are expected to have on the demand for various flame-retardant chemistries. It quantifies the consumption of various flame retardants based on product types and across a considered set of applications during the 2018-2025 period.
Key flame retardants and material groups considered in the study include Alumina Trihydrate (ATH), brominated, chlorinated, phosphorus-based, Antimony Trioxide, and others (melamine-based, zinc-based, and magnesium hydroxide). Product types considered in the study include reactive and polymeric; and additive. The applications considered include thermoplastics, thermosets, and CASE and others. The key end-use industries considered are construction, wire and cable, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others.
Asia-Pacific, by far, dominates the global flame retardants market due to the concentration of key end-use industries in the region. It also dominates the global production of consumer electronics and electrical appliances. Increasing urbanization and a growing middle class population are expected to drive growth in the demand for such products in the region. This will augur well for growth in the demand for flame retardants.
While the level of regulatory stringency in Asia-Pacific is lower, owing to the global nature of supply chains and the fact that a significant share of its production is destined for the highly regulated markets in Europe and North America, manufacturers in the region are increasingly adopting either European or American fire safety standards. Moreover, an evolving regulatory scenario in APAC, especially China, is expected to create growth avenues for the flame retardants market in the region.
Considering the need to adhere to the stringent regulations and ensure optimal performance, industry stakeholders are likely to exhibit a growing preference for sustainable flame-retardant synergists. Moreover, as effective alternatives to low-molecular-weight and volatile flame retardants, manufacturers are promoting polymeric flame retardants characterized by high molecular weight, low volatility, and no bioaccumulation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Key Findings
- Executive Summary-Strategic Fact Sheet
- Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Definitions-Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Flame Retardants-An Overview
- Flame Retardants-An Overview
4. Noteworthy Flammability Tests, Standards, and Regulations
- Common Flammability Tests
- Noteworthy Standards and Regulations
5. Market Dynamics-Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
6. Forecasts and Trends-Total Flame Retardants Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Analysis by Material Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Material Type
- Revenue Forecast by Material Type
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-ATH Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Brominated Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Chlorinated Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Phosphorus-based Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Antimony Trioxide (ATO) Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Others Segment
- Attractiveness Analysis by Material Type
8. Analysis by Application
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Attractiveness Analysis by Application
9. Analysis by Product Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type
10. Analysis by End-use Industry
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Construction Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Electrical and Electronics (E&E) Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Wire and Cable Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Transportation Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Others Segment
- Attractiveness Analysis by End-use Industry
11. Analysis by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Attractiveness Analysis by Region
12. Market Trends
13. Value Chain Overview
- Flame Retardants-Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
- Indicative List of Market Participants
- Product Matrix
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis-Key Companies, 2018
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Safer Alternatives and Differentiated Product Offerings
- Growth Opportunity 2-Product Portfolio Diversification
- Growth Opportunity 3-Collaborations
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Dynamic SWOT Analysis-Global Market
14. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends-Impact on FR Market
15. Asia-Pacific Breakdown
- Asia-Pacific-Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast for Materials
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Subregion/Country
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Materials
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End-use Industry
- Competitive Environment
16. Europe Breakdown
17. North America Breakdown
18. Rest of the World (RoW) Breakdown
19.The Last Word
