Global Flat Glass Markets Report, 2016-2024: Intense Competition Characterizes Flat Glass Market - Xinyi Solar Leads the Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Flat Glass in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Product and End-Use Segments:



Product Segments



Float Glass

Rolled Glass

End-Use Segments



Construction (Residential, & Commercial)

Automotive (OE Glazing, & Automotive Glass Replacement)

Others

The report profiles 94 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AGC Glass Company North America ( USA )

) Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Asahi India Glass Ltd. ( India )

) Carlex Glass America , LLC ( USA )

, LLC ( ) Central Glass Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Compagnie De Saint-Gobain ( France )

) Europe ( Belgium )

( ) Guardian Industries ( USA )

) Gujarat Guardian Limited ( India )

) Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) PT Asahimas Flat Glass Tbk ( Indonesia )

) Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd ( India )

) Saint-Gobain SEFPRO ( France )

) Taiwan Glass Group ( Taiwan )

) Trakya Cam Sanayii A.S. ( Turkey )

) Viridian Glass ( Australia )

) Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Flat Glass Market: A Prelude

Growth Drivers for Flat Glass Industry: On a Scale 1

Rising Demand from End-use Application Segments Propel Flat Glass Market

Flat Glass Products

Laminated and Tempered Glass Markets Hold Promise

Developing Regions Continue to Power Flat Glass Demand, Saturation Hits Developed Markets

China: A Major Influencing Market

Production Scenario

Float: The Predominant Flat Glass Manufacturing Technique

Rolled Glass: A Small Market

Corning Develops Thin Rolled Glass Stored Using Spools

Fabricated Flat Glass: Driving Force in the Flat Glass Market



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Intense Competition Characterizes Flat Glass Market

Automotive Glass

A Highly Concentrated Market

Architectural Glass Market

Solar Glass

Xinyi Solar Leads the Market



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES

Construction Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for Flat Glass

Construction Sector Activity Influences Market Growth

Increasing Usage of Glass in Building Construction

Glass Use in Automotive Industry: Value-Added Features Find Favor

Automotive Industry Dynamics Affects Flat Glass Demand

Glazing Used for Styling and Differentiation of Automobiles

Flat Glass in Solar Power Generation: Opportunity in Store

Frameless Panels: A Game Changing Technology to Drive Flat Glass Demand

Potential for Rolled Glass Makers in Solar PV Market

Tempered Low Iron Glass: Threat to Rolled Glass Usage in Solar PV Units?

Value-Added Products to Drive Flat Glass Market

Innovative Frequency-Selective Solar Glazing Material

Coated Flat Glass Market

An Insight

Regulations Drive Demand for Fire-Resistant Glass

Smart Automotive Glass Market

A Review

A glance at some types of smart automotive glass and their benefits

Plastics

Are They a Threat?

High Capital Investments

A Major Entry Barrier

Energy & Raw Material: Major Cost Components

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver

Rising Population & Middle Class Segment Bodes Well for Market Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. END-USE MARKETS OF FLAT GLASS

Construction: A Major End-Use Market

Building Products Market

Automotive Sector

OEM Applications

Automotive Glass Replacement (AGR)

Types of Automotive Glazing

Design Requirements

Toughened and Laminated Glazing Parameters

A Comparison

Features for Future

Specialty Applications



6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Stringent Production Standards in the US

Maximum Allowable Contaminant Levels in Float Cullet

Automotive Regulations

Safety Glazing Legislations

BS Codes

Building Regulations



7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Fives Introduces New Float Glass Line

AGC Unveils LUXCLEAR Protect Anti-corrosion Glass

AGC Unveils Energy Select 20 High-Performance Low-E Coating



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Guardian to Invest in Float & Coated Glass Plant

Saint-Gobain to Construct New Flat Glass Production Line

AGC to Divest TQMP Glass Company

Saint-Gobain to Inaugurate New Flat Glass Production Facility

Asahimas to Construct Flat Glass Plant in CIKAMPEK

Vitro Takes Over Pittsburgh Glass Works

Bangkok Glass Forays into Flat Glass Market

Saint-Gobain Takes Over Pietta Glass Working

Sisecam Takes Over Sangalli

AGC to Build New Float Glass Production Facility in Brazil

Fuyao Glass to Establish New Float Glass Unit

Vitro Takes Over Flat Glass Operations

Saint-Gobain to Invest in Flat Glass Production Facility



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



