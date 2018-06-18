Global Flat Glass Markets Report, 2016-2024: Intense Competition Characterizes Flat Glass Market - Xinyi Solar Leads the Market

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Flat Glass in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Product and End-Use Segments:
Product Segments
- Float Glass
- Rolled Glass
End-Use Segments
- Construction (Residential, & Commercial)
- Automotive (OE Glazing, & Automotive Glass Replacement)
- Others
The report profiles 94 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AGC Glass Company North America (USA)
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Asahi India Glass Ltd. (India)
- Carlex Glass America, LLC (USA)
- Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Compagnie De Saint-Gobain (France)
- Europe (Belgium)
- Guardian Industries (USA)
- Gujarat Guardian Limited (India)
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- PT Asahimas Flat Glass Tbk (Indonesia)
- Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd (India)
- Saint-Gobain SEFPRO (France)
- Taiwan Glass Group (Taiwan)
- Trakya Cam Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)
- Viridian Glass (Australia)
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Flat Glass Market: A Prelude
Growth Drivers for Flat Glass Industry: On a Scale 1
Rising Demand from End-use Application Segments Propel Flat Glass Market
Flat Glass Products
Laminated and Tempered Glass Markets Hold Promise
Developing Regions Continue to Power Flat Glass Demand, Saturation Hits Developed Markets
China: A Major Influencing Market
Production Scenario
Float: The Predominant Flat Glass Manufacturing Technique
Rolled Glass: A Small Market
Corning Develops Thin Rolled Glass Stored Using Spools
Fabricated Flat Glass: Driving Force in the Flat Glass Market
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Intense Competition Characterizes Flat Glass Market
Automotive Glass
A Highly Concentrated Market
Architectural Glass Market
Solar Glass
Xinyi Solar Leads the Market
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES
Construction Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for Flat Glass
Construction Sector Activity Influences Market Growth
Increasing Usage of Glass in Building Construction
Glass Use in Automotive Industry: Value-Added Features Find Favor
Automotive Industry Dynamics Affects Flat Glass Demand
Glazing Used for Styling and Differentiation of Automobiles
Flat Glass in Solar Power Generation: Opportunity in Store
Frameless Panels: A Game Changing Technology to Drive Flat Glass Demand
Potential for Rolled Glass Makers in Solar PV Market
Tempered Low Iron Glass: Threat to Rolled Glass Usage in Solar PV Units?
Value-Added Products to Drive Flat Glass Market
Innovative Frequency-Selective Solar Glazing Material
Coated Flat Glass Market
An Insight
Regulations Drive Demand for Fire-Resistant Glass
Smart Automotive Glass Market
A Review
A glance at some types of smart automotive glass and their benefits
Plastics
Are They a Threat?
High Capital Investments
A Major Entry Barrier
Energy & Raw Material: Major Cost Components
Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver
Rising Population & Middle Class Segment Bodes Well for Market Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. END-USE MARKETS OF FLAT GLASS
Construction: A Major End-Use Market
Building Products Market
Automotive Sector
OEM Applications
Automotive Glass Replacement (AGR)
Types of Automotive Glazing
Design Requirements
Toughened and Laminated Glazing Parameters
A Comparison
Features for Future
Specialty Applications
6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Stringent Production Standards in the US
Maximum Allowable Contaminant Levels in Float Cullet
Automotive Regulations
Safety Glazing Legislations
BS Codes
Building Regulations
7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Fives Introduces New Float Glass Line
AGC Unveils LUXCLEAR Protect Anti-corrosion Glass
AGC Unveils Energy Select 20 High-Performance Low-E Coating
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Guardian to Invest in Float & Coated Glass Plant
Saint-Gobain to Construct New Flat Glass Production Line
AGC to Divest TQMP Glass Company
Saint-Gobain to Inaugurate New Flat Glass Production Facility
Asahimas to Construct Flat Glass Plant in CIKAMPEK
Vitro Takes Over Pittsburgh Glass Works
Bangkok Glass Forays into Flat Glass Market
Saint-Gobain Takes Over Pietta Glass Working
Sisecam Takes Over Sangalli
AGC to Build New Float Glass Production Facility in Brazil
Fuyao Glass to Establish New Float Glass Unit
Vitro Takes Over Flat Glass Operations
Saint-Gobain to Invest in Flat Glass Production Facility
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 94 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 137)
- The United States (10)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (55)
- France (7)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (5)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (23)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (53)
- Middle East (9)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (2)
