GLOBAL FLAVOR LEADER LAUNCHES 'TASTE ACADEMY' FLAVOR EXPLORATION AND EDUCATION PROGRAM

News provided by

T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

The new educational series from California-based T. Hasegawa USA guides food industry professionals along the journey of flavor creation, from laboratory to finished product.

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food industry professionals, CPG product developers and culinary connoisseurs can now benefit from a free educational series that guides participants through the entire lifecycle of flavor development – all led by world-class flavor experts.

This week, California-based T. Hasegawa USA presents its new comprehensive program, Taste Academy, an educational series designed to lead industry professionals through the journey of developing new food and beverage flavors – from the lab to a finished product.

Taste Academy is an all-encompassing online series that highlights each step of flavor development from research phases to molecular science and technology, sensory analysis, applications and more. The program serves as a free educational tool for food and beverage industry professionals, to gain a better understanding of the process involved in conceptualizing and crafting novel flavors.

"While we have developed flavors for many of the world's top brands for decades, our clients are often interested in advancing their own knowledge of the process," said Doug Resh, director of commercial marketing at T. Hasegawa USA. "Participants in our Taste Academy program will gain a better understanding of the art and science of flavor creation – from the physiological role of taste buds and flavor molecules to new technologies used in crafting great-tasting foods and beverages."

Taste Academy is led by T. Hasegawa's R&D department, which includes flavor chemists and applications specialists with decades of experience developing food & beverage flavors. The program's curriculum provides hands-on demonstrations and presentations that explain and dissect the intricacies of flavor through five key chapters:

  • Understanding Flavor: Defining the role and characteristics that flavor poses in our food and the journey that flavor takes within our body.
  • Flavors at a Molecular Level: Discovering the science behind the source – how nature produces flavors naturally, and how science can replicate and refine these flavors.
  • Flavor Creation: A hands-on demonstration of how flavor chemists create new flavors, along with an overview of the techniques and processes used to craft flavors.
  • Sensory Analysis: Providing insights into the methods used to analyze flavor creation. From intricate physiological flavor mapping to tracking brain activity.
  • R&D Department Overview: Highlighting how T. Hasegawa's R&D team is structured and the role of these experts in making life taste better through flavor innovation.

"Understanding the basic principles of flavor science is critical to producing better tasting food and beverage products," added Resh. "We hope that Taste Academy will prove to be a resource for food and beverage manufacturers and CPG brands looking to level-up their product development." 

Participants can enroll in Taste Academy for free by visiting www.thasegawa.com/taste-academy/. Visitors to the site can also gain access to T. Hasegawa's extensive library of flavor trends and expert insights – along with an overview of the company's flavor offerings and innovative technologies.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.
For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com

Media Contacts:
Collin Whitley - Rocket Launch PR
cwhitley@rocketlaunchagency.com

SOURCE T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

