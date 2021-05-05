Global Flavors and Fragrances Market Report 2021-2026: Strong Growth in the Food and Beverage Industries

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flavors and Fragrances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flavors and fragrances market reached a value of US$ 31.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global flavors and fragrances market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Flavors and fragrances are substances that are used to enhance the overall aesthetic value of a product by altering its smell and taste. Flavors are majorly used in the foods beverages dairy and confectionary industries, whereas, fragrances are used for providing fine smells in body care, home care and cosmetic products. Taste and smell are among the key determinants for the appeal of the product.

The possibilities of flavors and fragrances are endless, ranging from floral, musky to warm and woody. They are usually prepared using natural/artificial chemicals and essential oils to deliver a specific flavor and to enhance the existing ones. The key end users of the flavors industry include beverages, dairy, confectionary, meat, snacks, healthcare, bakery, etc.

On the other hand, some of the key end users of the fragrances industry include cosmetics and toiletries, soap and detergents, household cleaners and air fresheners, etc.



A key driver of the global flavors and fragrances market is the strong growth in the food and beverage industry. Catalyzed by a rising global population and increasing urbanization rates, the demand of processed foods and beverages has been witnessing a continuous growth, creating a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Moreover, driven by rising incomes, changing lifestyle and increasing consciousness towards physical appearance, the market for personal care products has also been witnessing a strong growth creating a strong demand for flavors and fragrances.

Other major factors driving the market include emerging markets, rising demand for organic and natural products, growing young population, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flavors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flavors market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

How has the global fragrances market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fragrances market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on ingredients?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global flavors and fragrances market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flavors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Region



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Nature-Identical

7.2 Artificial

7.3 Natural



8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Liquid

8.2 Dry



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Beverages

9.2 Dairy and Frozen Desserts

9.3 Savouries and Snacks

9.4 Bakery and Confectionary Products



10 Global Fragrances Market

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Market Performance

10.3 Impact of COVID-19

10.4 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Soap and Detergents

11.2 Cosmetics & Toiletries

11.3 Fine Fragrances

11.4 Households Cleaners and Air Fresheners



12 Market Breakup by Ingredients

12.1 Synthetic

12.2 Natural



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview



14 Value Chain Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Inbound Logistics

14.3 Operations

14.4 Outbound Logistics

14.5 Marketing and Sales

14.6 Service



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

Givaudan SA

Firmenich SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

V. MANE FILS

SA

Robertet SA

T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc

& Fragrances Inc Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Kerry Group plc

Ogawa & Co. Ltd

Huabao International Holdings Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1ppe2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

