Global Flexible Battery Market (2020 to 2025) - Development of Next-Generation Flexible Lithium-Air Batteries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Battery Market with COVID-19 Update by Type (Thin-film, Printed), Voltage, Capacity, Rechargeability (Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries), Application (Medical Devices, Smart Packaging), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 296 million by 2025 from USD 98 million in 2020.



The applications of wearable electronics are increasing continuously, ranging from consumer electronics and healthcare devices to enterprise and industrial use. There is a growing demand for mobile healthcare devices and wireless healthcare monitoring devices globally. These devices require durable energy sources, thereby creating a significant market potential for thin and flexible lithium batteries. The market for wearable electronics is witnessing an increasing number of new product launches and developments. These devices require high flexibility and lightweight batteries to ensure uninterrupted power supply to them. Moreover, research activities are being carried out globally to invent innovative, flexible batteries for wearable electronics.

The global production of consumer electronics has been declining owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The prices of consumer electronics could rise in the coming months owing to the partial clampdown of consumer electronics manufacturing units in China. This, in turn, is expected to result in a cut short supply of components used in consumer electronics. Going forward, a number of manufacturers are expected to take into account the supply chain disruptions in China. The impact of supply chain disruptions on manufacturing facilities has been visible from April onwards as a number of other countries, including the US, India, Germany, and the UK, are also significantly impacted by COVID-19. This is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the flexible battery market in 2020.

The primary flexible batteries segment accounted for the largest share of the flexible battery market during the forecast period.



The single-use flexible batteries, such as printed batteries, are used in products without high power requirements and with a limited lifespan. These batteries are used in smart packaging, smart cards, and medical and cosmetic patches, as they have slower self-discharge time than rechargeable thin-film batteries. The sensors used in applications such as smart packaging and medical and cosmetic patches require disposable single-use power sources. Increasing adoption of these patches is expected to drive the growth of the flexible battery market during the forecast period.

The above 3V segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2020 to 2025.

The above 3V flexible batteries are preferred over other variants since they offer the most energy density with the lightest weight possible. These batteries are popular and have significant demand as they offer high power, have a long life, and offer increased safety. Moreover, they are not composed of toxic materials.

The flexible battery market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Continuously increasing demand for IoT-enabled devices and portable consumer electronics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is driving the growth of the flexible battery market in APAC. The popularity of the next-generation smart cards is rapidly increasing in APAC, thereby driving the demand for flexible batteries to be integrated with smart cards as power sources. The market for flexible batteries in APAC is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for wearable devices and consumer electronics from key countries of the region. A number of battery startups are developing flexible batteries and integrating them with a number of products. For instance, in 2019, Jenax (South Korea) launched a J.Flex battery, which can be twisted, bent, and folded like paper. It is used in medical devices and consumer electronics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Flexible Battery Market Opportunities

4.2 Market, by Rechargeability

4.3 Market in North America, by Application and Country, 2025

4.4 Market, by Application, 2020 & 2025

4.5 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Flexible Batteries for Use in Wearables

5.3.1.2 Increasing Use of Thin, Flexible Batteries for Use in Flexible Electronic Devices

5.3.1.3 Ongoing Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

5.3.1.4 Surging Demand for Flexible Batteries in Iot Applications

5.3.1.5 Increasing Use of Flexible Batteries in Medical Devices to Treat COVID-19 Patients

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Initial Investments for Developing Flexible Batteries

5.3.2.2 Lack of Standardization for Development of Flexible Batteries

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Development of Next-Generation Flexible Lithium-Air Batteries

5.3.3.2 Rise in Adoption of Wireless Sensors Equipped with Flexible Batteries

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Fabrication Complexity of Flexible Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.3.4.2 Costs and Selection of Raw Materials for Developing Flexible Batteries

5.3.4.3 Shutdown of Flexible Battery Manufacturing Plants in Various Countries Owing to COVID-19

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Battery Market

5.6 Patents Related to Flexible Batteries

6 Components Used in Flexible Batteries

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrodes

6.2.1 Cathodes

6.2.2 Anodes

6.3 Substrates

6.4 Electrolytes

6.5 Others

7 Materials Used in Flexible Batteries

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lithium Ion

7.2.1 Rise in Use of Lithium-Ion Flexible Batteries in Wearable Electronics

7.3 Lithium Polymer

7.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Flexible Lithium Polymer-Based Batteries Owing to their Durability and Low Self-Discharge Rate

7.4 Zinc

7.4.1 Advent of Zinc-Based Flexible Batteries for Use in Next-Generation Flexible Electronics

8 Flexible Battery Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thin-Film Batteries

8.2.1 Thin-Film Batteries Segment to Lead Flexible Battery Market from 2020 to 2025

8.3 Printed Batteries

8.3.1 Eco-Friendly and Bio-Friendly Composition of Printed Batteries Leading to their Increased Global Adoption

9 Flexible Battery Market, by Voltage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Below 1.5V

9.2.1 Increased Adoption of Below 1.5V Flexible Batteries in Wearable Electronics

9.3 Between 1.5V and 3V

9.3.1 Surged Demand for Flexible Batteries with Voltage Ranging Between 1.5V and 3V Owing to Ease of their Safe and Complete Disposable

9.4 Above 3V

9.4.1 Increased Use of Flexible Batteries with Voltage Above 3V Owing to their High Power Output and Long Life

10 Flexible Battery Market, by Capacity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 10 MAH Flexible Batteries

10.2.1 Rise in Use of Below 10 MAH Flexible Batteries in Medical Devices, Smart Cards, and RFID Tags

10.3 Between 10 MAH and 100 MAH Flexible Batteries

10.3.1 Surge in Use of Flexible Batteries with Capacity Ranging Between 10 MAH and 100 MAH in Energy Harvesting and Consumer Electronics Applications

10.4 Above 100 MAH Flexible Batteries

10.4.1 Increase in Use of Above 100 MAH Flexible Batteries in High-Power Applications

11 Flexible Battery Market, by Rechargeability

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Primary Batteries

11.2.1 Low Cost and Eco-Friendly Nature of Primary Batteries Leading to their Increased Use in Various Applications

11.3 Secondary Batteries

11.3.1 Increased Demand for Rechargeable Secondary Batteries Owing to their Long Lifespan, High-Energy-Density, and Low Environmental Impact

12 Flexible Battery Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Applications of Flexible Batteries

12.3 Consumer Electronics

12.3.1 Rise in Demand for Flexible and Miniaturized Electronic Products Leading to Development of Flexible Batteries

12.3.2 Smartphones

12.3.3 Wearable Devices

12.4 Medical Devices

12.4.1 Use of Portable Medical Devices during COVID-19 Pandemic Led to Significant Demand for Flexible Batteries

12.4.2 Cosmetic and Medical Patches

12.4.3 Pacemakers

12.4.4 Hearing Aids

12.4.5 Others

12.5 Smart Packaging

12.5.1 Thin-Film Flexible Batteries Improve Range of Communication of Smart Packaging

12.5.2 Smart Labels

12.6 Smart Cards

12.6.1 Design and Flexibility of Flexible Thin-Film Batteries Enables Smart Cards to Sustain Harsh Production Conditions

12.7 Wireless Sensors

12.7.1 Lightweight and Flexibility of Flexible Batteries Make Them Ideal Choice for Wireless Sensors

12.8 Others

13 Geographic Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Researchers in Us Developing Flexible Lithium-Ion Batteries for Use in Extreme Conditions

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Adoption of IoT in Medical Devices and Wireless Sensors to Create Growth Opportunities for Flexible Battery Market in Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.2.3.1 Increased Research and Development Activities Related to Flexible Batteries and Surged Sales of Consumer Electronics Encourage Companies to Set Up their Production Facilities in Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Government Support to Promote Production of Flexible Batteries to Contribute to Growth of Market in Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.2.1 Surged Demand for Wearable Devices and IoT-Based Medical Devices to Fuel Growth of Market in Uk

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Increased Adoption of Smart Cards in France to Lead to Growth Opportunities for Market in Country

13.3.4 Rest of Europe

13.4 APAC

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Increased Production Haul in China Due to COVID-19 to Adversely Affect Market in Country

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Presence of Key Companies Manufacturing Consumer Electronics to Contribute to Growth of Market in Japan

13.4.3 India

13.4.3.1 Growth of Medical Sector in India to Fuel Demand for Flexible Batteries

13.4.4 Rest of Apac

13.5 RoW

13.5.1 South America

13.5.1.1 Chile Being the World'S Largest Producer of Lithium Offers Opportunities for Battery Manufacturers to Establish their Flexible Battery Manufacturing Facilities in Country

13.5.2 Middle East and Africa

13.5.2.1 Adoption of Smart Card Technology in Banks of Middle East for Secure Transaction to Fuel Growth of Flexible Printed Battery Market in Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.3 Innovators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

14.4.1 Acquisitions and Agreements, 2017-2019

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Samsung SDI

15.2.2 LG Chem

15.2.3 Enfucell Oy Ltd.

15.2.4 Blue Spark Technologies

15.2.5 Apple Inc.

15.2.6 Panasonic Corporation

15.2.7 Ultralife Corporation

15.2.8 Brightvolt

15.3 Right to Win

15.4 Other Prominent Players

15.4.1 Imprint Energy

15.4.2 Energy Diagnostics

15.4.3 Prologium Technology Co., Ltd.

15.4.4 Molex

15.4.5 Polyplus Battery Company

15.4.6 ITEN SA

15.4.7 Jenax

15.4.8 Guangzhou Fullriver Battery New Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w8uwq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

