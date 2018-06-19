Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2018-2022 with Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Mondi & Sealed Air Dominating

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of flexible plastic, flexible paper, and flexible foil.
One trend affecting this market is the growing market consolidation in global flexible packaging market. Intense competition among vendors has led to an increase in the mergers and acquisitions, which in turn, is driving innovations and technological advancements.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in global demand for packaged food and beverage products. Increase in the global population, growing urbanization, changing food habits in metropolitan areas has driven the market.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the volatility in raw material prices. The cost of flexible packaging materials including aluminum and paper is one of the vital factors influencing the end-product cost.
