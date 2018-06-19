Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2018-2022 with Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Mondi & Sealed Air Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:08 ET

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of flexible plastic, flexible paper, and flexible foil.

One trend affecting this market is the growing market consolidation in global flexible packaging market. Intense competition among vendors has led to an increase in the mergers and acquisitions, which in turn, is driving innovations and technological advancements.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increase in global demand for packaged food and beverage products. Increase in the global population, growing urbanization, changing food habits in metropolitan areas has driven the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the volatility in raw material prices. The cost of flexible packaging materials including aluminum and paper is one of the vital factors influencing the end-product cost.


Market Trends



  • Growing market consolidation in global flexible packaging market
  • Emergence of biodegradable packaging solutions
  • Evolution of advance recycling technologies and programs for reducing and recycling flexible packaging waste

Key vendors

  • Amcor
  • Bemis
  • Berry Global
  • Mondi
  • Sealed Air

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE

  • Segmentation by material type
  • Comparison by material type
  • Global flexible packaging market for food and beverages by flexible plastic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global flexible packaging market for food and beverages market by flexible paper - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Global flexible packaging market for food and beverages by flexible foil - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by material type
  • Customer landscape

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing market consolidation in global flexible packaging market
  • Emergence of biodegradable packaging solutions
  • Evolution of advance recycling technologies and programs for reducing and recycling flexible packaging waste

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amcor
  • Bemis
  • Berry Global
  • Mondi
  • Sealed Air

PART 14: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6jrsqs/global_flexible?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flexible-packaging-market-for-food-and-beverages-2018-2022-with-amcor-bemis-berry-global-mondi--sealed-air-dominating-300668481.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

12:45 ET Global Aircraft Engine Condition Monitoring System Market...

12:30 ET 2018 Technology Impact Assessment of Micro Energy Harvesting:...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Flexible Packaging Market for Food and Beverages 2018-2022 with Amcor, Bemis, Berry Global, Mondi & Sealed Air Dominating

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:08 ET