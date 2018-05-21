Global Flexible Packaging Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Overview, Technological Innovations, Market Dynamics, Product Innovations, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Flexible Packaging in Thousand Metric Tons and US$ Million.

The market is further analyzed in volume terms (thousand metric tons) by the following Segments:

Plastic Films (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride & Other Resins)

Paper

Aluminum Foil.

The report profiles 242 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AEP Industries Inc (US)

Amcor Limited ( Australia )

) American Packaging Corporation (US)

Ampac Holdings, LLC (US)

Bemis Company, Inc. (US)

Berry Plastics Corporation (US)

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV ( Netherlands )

) Constantia Flexibles International GmbH ( Austria )

) Coveris Holdings S.A. ( Luxembourg )

) Huhtamki Oyj ( Finland )

) Mondi plc (UK)

Printpack Inc (US)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

United Flexibles GmbH ( Germany )

) Wipak Oy ( Finland )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Outlook

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

Plastics

The Leading Flexible Packaging Material

F&B Leads the Application Space

Pharmaceutical Packaging

A Promising Application

Evolution in Flexible Packaging Solutions Brings New Opportunities

Synopsized Review of Demand Drivers

Flexible-Packaging Market

Global SWOT Analysis

Strengths and Weaknesses

Opportunities and Threats



2. MARKET DYNAMICS

Packaging

A Powerful Tool for Brand Enhancement and Product Differentiation

Flexible Packaging Displacing Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

A Dynamic and Vibrant Industry

Flexible Packaging

Enhancing Value for Manufacturers

Flexible Pouches Enter New Domains

Materials and Process Trends Shaping the Market

Technological Advances

the Mainstay of Flexible Packaging Industry' Survival

Newer Technologies to Invade the Sector

Flexible Packaging Options for Food & Beverage Packaging on the Rise

Key Attributes of Flexible Packaging

Ease of Decoration

Larger Sizes

Barrier Properties

Lightweight

Packaging Variation and Dispensing

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Encouraging Gains in Global PMI: Optimistic Outlook for Flexible Packaging

Developing Nations Show More Potential for Flexible Packaging

Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects

At Home Food Consumption on the Rise

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns

Ready-to-Eat Food Drives Evolution in Packaging Materials

Snacking Culture Pushes Innovation & Demand

Sustainability

A Key Factor in Flexible Packaging

Environment-Friendly Packaging and Printing Inks: Gaining Momentum

Sustainability Benefits to Drive Growth in Adoption

Growing Focus on Anti-Counterfeiting to Lend Traction

Flexible Packaging amid Growing Online Shopping

Digital Printing to Push Flexible Packaging Further

Transparent Flexible Packaging Seers Expansion in Applications

New Packaging Options Drive Change in Food Processing Technologies

Competitive Scenario

An Overview

Competition and New Markets Drive M&A Activity

Burgeoning Mid-and Small-Sized Food Companies Offer Immense Opportunities to Converters



3. AN OVERVIEW OF FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MATERIALS

A Review of Plastic Films and their Application in Packaging

Eco-friendly (Bio-Degradable) Films In-Vogue

PVA Films: A Promising Market for Plastic Films

Global LDPE Demand Attains Maturity and Saturation Point

Emerging Market for Optical PET Films

BOPP Films Amass Popularity

Global Demand for BOPP Films to Witness Strong Growth

Trend towards Combined Portfolio

Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Packaging

Challenges Apart, Flexible Paper Packaging Demand to See Growth

Flexible Packaging Papers Lead to Growth in Graphics & Packaging Business

E-Commerce Drives Market for Paper Packaging

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Set to Gain Momentum

Primary End Use Segments

Food and Beverage

Chocolate and Coffee

Sandwich Wrap

Tobacco Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Pet Food



4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS IN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING

Multilayer Packaging

Electron Beam-Curable CI Flexo Ink Technology

Wine in Pouch

Temperature-Monitoring Label

Transition from Wider-Web Presses to Narrow-Run Web Presses

Flexible Solutions

Reduction in Changeover Time

Capability to Convert In-line

Environmentally-Friendly Flexibles

Protective Packaging to Keep Food Fresh

Reducing Costs and Waste with Flexible Packaging

Flexible Shape and Styles

Sustainable Packaging

Waste to Energy (WTE)

Easy to Open and Reclose

Increasing Footprint

Clear High Barrier Coating and Films

Additional Layers in Co-extrusion

Retortable Flexible Packaging

Pouches

Narrow-web Converter and Large-web Machines

Technological Innovations in Aluminum Foil Segment

Wines and Beverages

Food Packaging

Healthcare

Beacon Converters/CardioFocus Heart Light Cardiac Ablation System

Kraft YES Pack

Twistoff Stickpack

Savvy Green laundry detergent pouch

Eco-Ultra Motor Oil pouch



5. GLOBAL PACKAGING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

Introduction

Packaging Materials

Choosing the Right Material

Environmental Benefits of Packaging

Change: An Inescapable Phenomenon

Industry Dynamics

Factors Influencing the Market

Globalization

Environmental Issues

Mass Customization

Changes in Retailing

Technical Developments

Polarization of the Industrial Structure

Westernization



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Features of Flexibles

Advantages Vis--vis Disadvantages

Production Process

Flexible Packaging Materials

Plastic Film

Advantages of Plastic Films in Packaging

Source Reduction

Cost-Efficiency

Functionality

Versatility

Types of Plastic Films

Polyethylene Film (PE)

LDPE/LLDPE

HDPE

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other Resins

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Nylon

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Paper

Kraft Paper

Unbleached Kraft Paper

Bleached Kraft Paper

Kraftliner

Bleached Sulfate Paper

Glassine and Greaseproof Paper

Oiled and Waxed Paper

Aluminum Foil

Aluminum Foil Groups

Pure Aluminum

Aluminum-Iron (Al-Fe) Alloys

Aluminum-Iron-Manganese (Al-Fe-Mn) Alloys



7. A FOCUS ON MAJOR END-USE MARKETS

Food Packaging

Plastic Film

Aluminum Foil

Non-food Packaging

Plastic Films

Aluminum Foil

Other Markets

Potential Markets



8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

GPI Introduces Integraflex Packaging Solution

Elif Launches ElifHyPEr High-Performance PE Film

Uflex Rolls Out New Anti-Microbial Flexible Packaging Material

Sonoco Adds Pouches to its ClearGuard Flexible Packaging Range

Sealed Air Unveils Cryovac FlexPrep Flexible Pouch System

Sonoco Launches ClearGuard Flexible Packaging Range

Clondalkin Develops New Stand Up Pouch for A Snack Brand

Coveris Develops Packaging Concept Grab Box

Berry Plastics Rolls Out Pouch Packaging Solution Entour

Amerplast Introduces AmerGreen Flexible Packaging Solution



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Constantia Flexibles Invests in Indian Flexible Packaging Subsidiary

ProAmpac Acquires Paper Packaging Products Specialist Bonita

Fort Dearborn to Acquire NCL Graphic Specialties

Karlville and ePac to Build Digital Packaging Facility

Novolex to Take Over Select Assets of Shields Bag and Printing

Constantia Flexibles to Invest in Austrian Packaging Site Expansion

Huhtamaki Invests in New Manufacturing Facility in Finland

TricorBraun Acquires Taipak

Coveris Announces Realignment of Operations

Marzek Opens New Facility in Hungary

Huhtamaki Acquires Chinese Foodservice Packaging Operations of International Paper

ProAmpac Buys PolyFirst Packaging

ProAmpac Purchases Orlando's Unit of Clondalkin Group

Sealed Air Acquires Brazil's Deltaplam

Sonoco Takes Over Clear Lam Packaging

Dow and HP Indigo Team Up for Innovation in Flexible Packaging

ProAmpac Acquires Trinity

Toppan Printing and ITOCHU Foray into Thai Flexible Packaging Market

Berry Undergoes Name Change

Sonoco Buys Peninsula Packaging

Mondi Group Purchases Excelsior Technologies

Berry Plastics Acquires AEP Industries

Clondalkin Undergoes Ownership Change

Pritzker Acquires ProAmpac

Amcor Acquires Hebei Qite Packing

Sonoco Buys PPI

Huhtamaki to Set Up New Plants in Egypt and India

Constantia Flexibles Acquires Lamp San Prospero

Amcor Acquires Alusa

Mondi Group to Buy Kalenobel

Bemis Acquires Certain Medical Assets of SteriPack

Prolamina and Ampac Merge to form ProAmpac



10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t9h7kc/global_flexible?w=5





