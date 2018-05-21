Global Flexible Packaging Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Overview, Technological Innovations, Market Dynamics, Product Innovations, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Key Players

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Flexible Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Flexible Packaging in Thousand Metric Tons and US$ Million.
The market is further analyzed in volume terms (thousand metric tons) by the following Segments:
- Plastic Films (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride & Other Resins)
- Paper
- Aluminum Foil.
The report profiles 242 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AEP Industries Inc (US)
- Amcor Limited (Australia)
- American Packaging Corporation (US)
- Ampac Holdings, LLC (US)
- Bemis Company, Inc. (US)
- Berry Plastics Corporation (US)
- Clondalkin Group Holdings BV (Netherlands)
- Constantia Flexibles International GmbH (Austria)
- Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg)
- Huhtamki Oyj (Finland)
- Mondi plc (UK)
- Printpack Inc (US)
- Sealed Air Corporation (US)
- Sonoco Products Company (US)
- United Flexibles GmbH (Germany)
- Wipak Oy (Finland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Outlook
Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead
Plastics
The Leading Flexible Packaging Material
F&B Leads the Application Space
Pharmaceutical Packaging
A Promising Application
Evolution in Flexible Packaging Solutions Brings New Opportunities
Synopsized Review of Demand Drivers
Flexible-Packaging Market
Global SWOT Analysis
Strengths and Weaknesses
Opportunities and Threats
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
Packaging
A Powerful Tool for Brand Enhancement and Product Differentiation
Flexible Packaging Displacing Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
A Dynamic and Vibrant Industry
Flexible Packaging
Enhancing Value for Manufacturers
Flexible Pouches Enter New Domains
Materials and Process Trends Shaping the Market
Technological Advances
the Mainstay of Flexible Packaging Industry' Survival
Newer Technologies to Invade the Sector
Flexible Packaging Options for Food & Beverage Packaging on the Rise
Key Attributes of Flexible Packaging
Ease of Decoration
Larger Sizes
Barrier Properties
Lightweight
Packaging Variation and Dispensing
Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth
Encouraging Gains in Global PMI: Optimistic Outlook for Flexible Packaging
Developing Nations Show More Potential for Flexible Packaging
Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects
At Home Food Consumption on the Rise
Packaged Foods Demand Patterns
Ready-to-Eat Food Drives Evolution in Packaging Materials
Snacking Culture Pushes Innovation & Demand
Sustainability
A Key Factor in Flexible Packaging
Environment-Friendly Packaging and Printing Inks: Gaining Momentum
Sustainability Benefits to Drive Growth in Adoption
Growing Focus on Anti-Counterfeiting to Lend Traction
Flexible Packaging amid Growing Online Shopping
Digital Printing to Push Flexible Packaging Further
Transparent Flexible Packaging Seers Expansion in Applications
New Packaging Options Drive Change in Food Processing Technologies
Competitive Scenario
An Overview
Competition and New Markets Drive M&A Activity
Burgeoning Mid-and Small-Sized Food Companies Offer Immense Opportunities to Converters
3. AN OVERVIEW OF FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MATERIALS
A Review of Plastic Films and their Application in Packaging
Eco-friendly (Bio-Degradable) Films In-Vogue
PVA Films: A Promising Market for Plastic Films
Global LDPE Demand Attains Maturity and Saturation Point
Emerging Market for Optical PET Films
BOPP Films Amass Popularity
Global Demand for BOPP Films to Witness Strong Growth
Trend towards Combined Portfolio
Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Packaging
Challenges Apart, Flexible Paper Packaging Demand to See Growth
Flexible Packaging Papers Lead to Growth in Graphics & Packaging Business
E-Commerce Drives Market for Paper Packaging
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Set to Gain Momentum
Primary End Use Segments
Food and Beverage
Chocolate and Coffee
Sandwich Wrap
Tobacco Products
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Pharmaceutical Packaging
Pet Food
4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS IN FLEXIBLE PACKAGING
Multilayer Packaging
Electron Beam-Curable CI Flexo Ink Technology
Wine in Pouch
Temperature-Monitoring Label
Transition from Wider-Web Presses to Narrow-Run Web Presses
Flexible Solutions
Reduction in Changeover Time
Capability to Convert In-line
Environmentally-Friendly Flexibles
Protective Packaging to Keep Food Fresh
Reducing Costs and Waste with Flexible Packaging
Flexible Shape and Styles
Sustainable Packaging
Waste to Energy (WTE)
Easy to Open and Reclose
Increasing Footprint
Clear High Barrier Coating and Films
Additional Layers in Co-extrusion
Retortable Flexible Packaging
Pouches
Narrow-web Converter and Large-web Machines
Technological Innovations in Aluminum Foil Segment
Wines and Beverages
Food Packaging
Healthcare
Beacon Converters/CardioFocus Heart Light Cardiac Ablation System
Kraft YES Pack
Twistoff Stickpack
Savvy Green laundry detergent pouch
Eco-Ultra Motor Oil pouch
5. GLOBAL PACKAGING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
Introduction
Packaging Materials
Choosing the Right Material
Environmental Benefits of Packaging
Change: An Inescapable Phenomenon
Industry Dynamics
Factors Influencing the Market
Globalization
Environmental Issues
Mass Customization
Changes in Retailing
Technical Developments
Polarization of the Industrial Structure
Westernization
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Features of Flexibles
Advantages Vis--vis Disadvantages
Production Process
Flexible Packaging Materials
Plastic Film
Advantages of Plastic Films in Packaging
Source Reduction
Cost-Efficiency
Functionality
Versatility
Types of Plastic Films
Polyethylene Film (PE)
LDPE/LLDPE
HDPE
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Other Resins
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)
Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
Nylon
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Paper
Kraft Paper
Unbleached Kraft Paper
Bleached Kraft Paper
Kraftliner
Bleached Sulfate Paper
Glassine and Greaseproof Paper
Oiled and Waxed Paper
Aluminum Foil
Aluminum Foil Groups
Pure Aluminum
Aluminum-Iron (Al-Fe) Alloys
Aluminum-Iron-Manganese (Al-Fe-Mn) Alloys
7. A FOCUS ON MAJOR END-USE MARKETS
Food Packaging
Plastic Film
Aluminum Foil
Non-food Packaging
Plastic Films
Aluminum Foil
Other Markets
Potential Markets
8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
GPI Introduces Integraflex Packaging Solution
Elif Launches ElifHyPEr High-Performance PE Film
Uflex Rolls Out New Anti-Microbial Flexible Packaging Material
Sonoco Adds Pouches to its ClearGuard Flexible Packaging Range
Sealed Air Unveils Cryovac FlexPrep Flexible Pouch System
Sonoco Launches ClearGuard Flexible Packaging Range
Clondalkin Develops New Stand Up Pouch for A Snack Brand
Coveris Develops Packaging Concept Grab Box
Berry Plastics Rolls Out Pouch Packaging Solution Entour
Amerplast Introduces AmerGreen Flexible Packaging Solution
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Constantia Flexibles Invests in Indian Flexible Packaging Subsidiary
ProAmpac Acquires Paper Packaging Products Specialist Bonita
Fort Dearborn to Acquire NCL Graphic Specialties
Karlville and ePac to Build Digital Packaging Facility
Novolex to Take Over Select Assets of Shields Bag and Printing
Constantia Flexibles to Invest in Austrian Packaging Site Expansion
Huhtamaki Invests in New Manufacturing Facility in Finland
TricorBraun Acquires Taipak
Coveris Announces Realignment of Operations
Marzek Opens New Facility in Hungary
Huhtamaki Acquires Chinese Foodservice Packaging Operations of International Paper
ProAmpac Buys PolyFirst Packaging
ProAmpac Purchases Orlando's Unit of Clondalkin Group
Sealed Air Acquires Brazil's Deltaplam
Sonoco Takes Over Clear Lam Packaging
Dow and HP Indigo Team Up for Innovation in Flexible Packaging
ProAmpac Acquires Trinity
Toppan Printing and ITOCHU Foray into Thai Flexible Packaging Market
Berry Undergoes Name Change
Sonoco Buys Peninsula Packaging
Mondi Group Purchases Excelsior Technologies
Berry Plastics Acquires AEP Industries
Clondalkin Undergoes Ownership Change
Pritzker Acquires ProAmpac
Amcor Acquires Hebei Qite Packing
Sonoco Buys PPI
Huhtamaki to Set Up New Plants in Egypt and India
Constantia Flexibles Acquires Lamp San Prospero
Amcor Acquires Alusa
Mondi Group to Buy Kalenobel
Bemis Acquires Certain Medical Assets of SteriPack
Prolamina and Ampac Merge to form ProAmpac
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 242 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 256)
- The United States (73)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (150)
- France (7)
- Germany (19)
- The United Kingdom (43)
- Italy (28)
- Spain (5)
- Rest of Europe (48)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
