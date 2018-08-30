Global Flexible Substrates Market 2018-2022 - Innovations in Photovoltaic Panels Using Flexible Substrates

DUBLIN, Aug 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flexible Substrates Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flexible substrates market to grow at a CAGR of 14.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Flexible Substrates Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the market's growth based on various segmentations such as type, application, and geography.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing digitization and penetration of consumer electronic products. The demand for consumer electronic products including TVs, smartphones, and multimedia players is increasing and this will subsequently drive the need for flexible substrates.

One trend affecting this market is the growing demand for ultra-slim and scratch-resistant displays. Flexible glasses are used for the visual displays of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets since they exhibit high-scratch resistance.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuations in raw material prices. Plastic, glass, and metal products including polyurethane, polyester, and aluminium are some of the raw materials used for manufacturing flexible substrates and fluctuations in the price of these raw materials result in an increase in production costs.

Key vendors

3M

Corning

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT

TEIJIN

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Solar energy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Plastic

Glass

Metal

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for ultra-slim and scratch-resistant displays

Increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics

Innovations in photovoltaic panels using flexible substrates

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M

Corning

Nippon Electric Glass

SCHOTT

TEIJIN

PART 16: APPENDIX





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hnsv4r/global_flexible?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

