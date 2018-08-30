Global Flexible Substrates Market 2018-2022 - Innovations in Photovoltaic Panels Using Flexible Substrates
The "Global Flexible Substrates Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The flexible substrates market to grow at a CAGR of 14.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Flexible Substrates Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the market's growth based on various segmentations such as type, application, and geography.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing digitization and penetration of consumer electronic products. The demand for consumer electronic products including TVs, smartphones, and multimedia players is increasing and this will subsequently drive the need for flexible substrates.
One trend affecting this market is the growing demand for ultra-slim and scratch-resistant displays. Flexible glasses are used for the visual displays of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets since they exhibit high-scratch resistance.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuations in raw material prices. Plastic, glass, and metal products including polyurethane, polyester, and aluminium are some of the raw materials used for manufacturing flexible substrates and fluctuations in the price of these raw materials result in an increase in production costs.
Key vendors
- 3M
- Corning
- Nippon Electric Glass
- SCHOTT
- TEIJIN
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Solar energy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Plastic
- Glass
- Metal
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for ultra-slim and scratch-resistant displays
- Increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics
- Innovations in photovoltaic panels using flexible substrates
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hnsv4r/global_flexible?w=5
