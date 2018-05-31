Global Flip Chip Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Amkor Technology, Intel, Samsung Electronics & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Flip Chip Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Flip Chip Market Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the flip chip market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of flip chip. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in demand for high functionality devices. The demand for high functionality devices such as smartphones, smart televisions, smart wearables, and laptops is increasing due to the increase in per capita income and urbanization. Flip chip technology is used to improve existing devices.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing use of semiconductors in automobiles. Automobiles use semiconductors in several components such as infotainment systems and navigation systems. The use of electronic control units (ECUs) in engine control systems, anti-lock braking systems (ABSs), cameras, and safety sensors has also increased.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the need for customized ICs. ICs are used in several industries such as electronics, IT and telecommunication, automobile, healthcare, and aviation. The increasing use of ICs in different industries has increased the demand for customized ICs as each industry has its own needs and requirements.
Key vendors
- Advanced Semiconductor Engineering
- Amkor Technology
- Intel
- Samsung Electronics
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Overview
- Comparison by technology
- FCBGA
- FCCSP
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Overview
- Comparison by end-user
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Heavy machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- High adoption of copper pillars and micro bumps
- Decreasing size of smartphones and portable devices
- Increasing use of semiconductors in automobiles
- Increasing M&A among semiconductor vendors
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Semiconductor Engineering
- Amkor Technology
- Intel
- Samsung Electronics
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
PART 16: APPENDIX
