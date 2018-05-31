Global Flip Chip Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Amkor Technology, Intel, Samsung Electronics & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

The Global Flip Chip Market Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the flip chip market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of flip chip. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rise in demand for high functionality devices. The demand for high functionality devices such as smartphones, smart televisions, smart wearables, and laptops is increasing due to the increase in per capita income and urbanization. Flip chip technology is used to improve existing devices.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing use of semiconductors in automobiles. Automobiles use semiconductors in several components such as infotainment systems and navigation systems. The use of electronic control units (ECUs) in engine control systems, anti-lock braking systems (ABSs), cameras, and safety sensors has also increased.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the need for customized ICs. ICs are used in several industries such as electronics, IT and telecommunication, automobile, healthcare, and aviation. The increasing use of ICs in different industries has increased the demand for customized ICs as each industry has its own needs and requirements.

Key vendors

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Amkor Technology

Intel

Samsung Electronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Overview

Comparison by technology

FCBGA

FCCSP

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Comparison by end-user

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Heavy machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

High adoption of copper pillars and micro bumps

Decreasing size of smartphones and portable devices

Increasing use of semiconductors in automobiles

Increasing M&A among semiconductor vendors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

