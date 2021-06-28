Global Flip Classroom Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flip Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flip (Flipped) classroom market reached a value of US$ 1.35 Billion in 2020.

A flip classroom is an innovative teaching model where the learning takes place through an online mode rather than the conventional classroom mode of teaching. In this setup, students watch live or pre-recorded lectures, work together with fellow students and take guidance from a mentor through the web.

It provides learning flexibility to the students as they are free to learn at their own pace. The content available to the students in video and audio formats is more engaging and is retained better as this model encourages the student to practice self-study and provides ample opportunities to explore the subject themselves.



The increasing trend of digitization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. This, coupled with the growing popularity of personalized learning among the masses and the development of online education communities, has significantly contributed to the demand for flipped classrooms.

Educational institutions are currently deploying flip learning programs as they enable enhanced interaction among students and teachers which helps instructors in effectively understanding the individual needs of each student.

Furthermore, they also allow easy understanding of any concept to the students who can access and download the lectures, usually stored in an online repository, and can rewind, pause and play them any number of times.

Rising disposable income levels, increasing research and development (R&D) to improve the available educational facilities and technological innovations are also catalyzing the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global flip (Flipped) classroom market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flip classroom market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global flip classroom industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flip classroom industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flip classroom industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flip classroom industry?

What is the structure of the global flip classroom industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global flip classroom industry?

What are the profit margins in the global flip classroom industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Adobe

Cisco

Desire2Learn

Echo360

Panopto

Aptara

Articulate

City & Guilds

Crestron Electronics

Dell

Haiku Learning

Mediacore

N2N Services

OpenEye

Saba Software

Schoology

TechSmith

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flip Classroom Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Software

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Services



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Higher Education

7.2 K-12



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

