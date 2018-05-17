Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market 2018-2022: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Close to 94%

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global floating liquefied natural gas market's CAGR is expected to be close to 94%
Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The FLNG is one of the methods for developing offshore natural gas fields in which the natural gas is extracted from the seabed, then processed, liquefied, and stored on a floating vessel that will be moored permanently over the field. The stored liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be offloaded to a tanker and taken directly to the market.
One trend in the market is increasing usage of natural gas in the transportation sector. The transportation sector has significantly contributed to the rise in air pollution across the world. Additionally, increased emissions from air, road, and water transport also result in climate change and declining air quality in urban cities.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising global oil and gas consumption. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the consumption of liquid fuel has increased significantly in the last few years. The global liquid fuel consumption was almost 90 mbpd in 2011 and this reached about 99 mbpd in 2017.
Key vendors
- Exxon Mobil
- Golar LNG
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Samsung Heavy Industries
- TechnipFMC
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROCESSING CAPACITY
- Segmentation by processing capacity
- Comparison by processing capacity
- Small-scale capacity - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Large-scale capacity - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by processing capacity
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects
- Increasing use of natural gas in transportation sector
- Increasing demand for cleaner fuel
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
