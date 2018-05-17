Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market 2018-2022: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Close to 94%

The global floating liquefied natural gas market's CAGR is expected to be close to 94%

Global Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The FLNG is one of the methods for developing offshore natural gas fields in which the natural gas is extracted from the seabed, then processed, liquefied, and stored on a floating vessel that will be moored permanently over the field. The stored liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be offloaded to a tanker and taken directly to the market.

One trend in the market is increasing usage of natural gas in the transportation sector. The transportation sector has significantly contributed to the rise in air pollution across the world. Additionally, increased emissions from air, road, and water transport also result in climate change and declining air quality in urban cities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising global oil and gas consumption. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the consumption of liquid fuel has increased significantly in the last few years. The global liquid fuel consumption was almost 90 mbpd in 2011 and this reached about 99 mbpd in 2017.

Key vendors

Exxon Mobil

Golar LNG

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Royal Dutch Shell

Samsung Heavy Industries

TechnipFMC

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROCESSING CAPACITY

Segmentation by processing capacity

Comparison by processing capacity

Small-scale capacity - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Large-scale capacity - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by processing capacity

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects

Increasing use of natural gas in transportation sector

Increasing demand for cleaner fuel

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kz2dxc/global_floating?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-floating-liquefied-natural-gas-market-2018-2022-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-close-to-94-300650554.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

