Global Floating LNG (FLNG) Markets, H1 2018 to 2025

Global Floating LNG Market is a comprehensive report on the FLNG industry outlook to 2025. The report details the current status of projects, competition, investments and strategies being adapted by companies to strengthen their future.

Review of Global Floating LNG Markets in 2017

The section illustrates a quick analysis of the global and regional floating gas liquefaction and LNG regasification developments in 2017. Emphasis of operational and planned liquefaction projects, FSRUs, FRUs, strategies, contracts, fleet, pricing and other industry analysis is presented in detail.

Updates on all under construction, planned, proposed and concept phase floating liquefaction and floating LNG regasification projects with FID status, planned start up, initial capacity and company information is provided.

Key details of all operational and planned FLNG terminals along with their operator, start up, trains/vaporizers, storage capacity, tanks, and floating liquefaction/ floating regasification capacity are included.

Country wise floating liquefaction and floating LNG regasification capacity is provided for historical period of 2008 to 2017 and forecast period from 2018 to 2022

Top 10 Floating LNG companies and their net weighted capacity outlook is provided in the report. Further, business profiles of 5 leading FLNG players are also included in the research.

Across six regions, floating LNG terminal wise capacity is forecast from 2008 to 2022. Further, all the countries in the region are analyzed in detail. In addition, key trends, drivers and challenges facing Asia Pacific FLNG, Europe FLNG, Middle East FLNG, Africa FLNG, North America FLNG and South and Central America FLNG markets are analyzed in detail.

The report is structured in most user friendly manner for assisting in usage for presentations and detailed analysis. Our reports are periodically validated by industry experts to ensure the right insights are included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Review of Global Floating LNG Markets in 2017



3. Current Status of Planned/Proposed Floating LNG Projects



4. Global FLNG Infrastructure Details



5. Global Floating LNG Capacity Outlook



6. Global Floating LNG Competitive Landscape



9. Asia Pacific Floating LNG Market Outlook



10. Europe Floating LNG Market Outlook



11. Middle East Floating LNG Market Outlook



12. Africa Floating LNG Market Outlook



13. North America Floating LNG Market Outlook



14. South and Central America Floating LNG Market Outlook



15. Business Profiles of top 10 Companies in Floating LNG Industry



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pgkx29/global_floating?w=5





Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-floating-lng-flng-markets-h1-2018-to-2025-300664909.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

