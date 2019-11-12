Global Floating Solar Energy Market Report 2019: Forecast to 2024 by Product Type, Location, Technology, Application, Capacity, Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Floating Solar Energy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cumulative installed capacity of floating solar plants was 675.38 MW in 2017, and is expected to reach 4127.567 MW by 2024, while actuating at an estimated CAGR of 30.7% from 2018 to 2024.

The growth is primarily attributed to the difficulty faced in land acquisitions and increased efficiency of solar panels due to cooling effect of water. Moreover, rising investments in R&D by key players, along with various government initiatives to promote the adoption of floating solar technology are expected to augment the market demand over the forecast period.

Key findings from the report:

The global floating solar energy market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.7% to reach 4127.567 MW cumulative installed capacity by 2024.

By product type, stationary segment accounted for the largest segment of the global floating solar energy market in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period

Based on application, commercial segment held the largest share of the global floating solar energy market in 2017

Based on capacity, the small-scale segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on location, the onshore segment held the largest share of the global floating solar energy market in 2017

Based on technology, the photovoltaic segment held the largest share of the global floating solar energy market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue from 2018 to 2024

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2017, and is expected to hold the same position by the year 2024

held the largest share of the market in 2017, and is expected to hold the same position by the year 2024 In Europe , Netherlands is likely to actuate at the fastest CAGR during 2018-2024

, is likely to actuate at the fastest CAGR during 2018-2024 In Asia Pacific , China held the major share of the market from 2016 to 2017

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1. Market Scope and Methodology

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.2.1. Market Breakdown, By Product Type

1.2.2. Market Breakdown, By Location

1.2.3. Market Breakdown, By Technology

1.2.4. Market Breakdown, By Application

1.2.5. Market Breakdown, By Capacity

1.2.6. Market Breakdown, By Region

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Executive Summary



CHAPTER 2. Market Outlook

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Outlook

2.2.1. Market Share

2.2.2. Opportunities

2.2.2.1. Multi-junction solar cells with increased efficiency

2.2.2.2. Floating solar chimney technology

2.2.2.3. Offshore floating solar power plants

2.2.3. Trends

2.2.3.1. Increase R&D investment by major players

2.2.3.2. Major floating solar energy projects in pipeline

2.2.4. Growth Drivers

2.2.4.1. Difficulty faced in land acquisitions and increased efficiency due to cooling effect of water

2.2.4.2. Government initiatives to promote adoption of floating solar technology

2.2.4.3. Technological advancements

2.2.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers on Future Forecast of the Market

2.2.6. Restraints of the Market

2.2.6.1. High installation and maintenance cost

2.2.7. Impact Analysis of Restraints on Future Forecast of the Market



CHAPTER 3. Market Entry Strategy

3.1. PESTLE Analysis

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Competitive Analysis

3.3.1. Company Market Share Analysis

3.3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



CHAPTER 4. Global Floating Solar Energy Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2024)

4.1. Global Floating Solar Energy Market, By Product Type

4.1.1. Stationary

4.1.2. Solar Tracking

4.2. Global Floating Solar Energy Market, By Location

4.2.1. On-shore

4.2.2. Off-shore

4.3. Global Floating Solar Energy Market, By Technology

4.3.1. Photovoltaic

4.3.2. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) & Concentrator Photovoltaics (CPV)

4.4. Global Floating Solar Energy Market, By Application

4.4.1. Residential

4.4.2. Commercial

4.4.3. Industrial

4.5. Global Floating Solar Energy Market, By Capacity

4.5.1. Small-scale (<_00kw__br />4.5.2. Medium-scale (100kW-10MW)

4.5.3. Large-scale (>10MW)

4.6. Global Floating Solar Energy Market, By Region



CHAPTER 5. Global Floating Solar Energy Market, By Region

5.1. North America Floating Solar Energy Market (USD Million/MW)

5.1.1. North America Floating Solar Energy Market, By Product Type (USD Million/MW)

5.1.2. North America Floating Solar Energy Market, By Location (USD Million/MW)

5.1.3. North America Floating Solar Energy Market, By Technology (USD Million/MW)

5.1.4. North America Floating Solar Energy Market, By Application (USD Million/MW)

5.1.5. North America Floating Solar Energy Market, By Capacity (USD Million/MW)

5.1.6. North America Floating Solar Energy Market, By Country (USD Million/MW)

5.1.6.1. The U.S. Floating Solar Energy Market (USD Million/MW)

5.1.6.2. Canada Floating Solar Energy Market (USD Million/MW)

5.1.6.3. Mexico Floating Solar Energy Market (USD Million/MW)

5.2. Europe Floating Solar Energy Market (USD Million/MW)

5.3. Asia-Pacific Floating Solar Energy Market (USD Million/MW)

5.4. Rest of the World (RoW) Floating Solar Energy Market (USD Million/MW)



CHAPTER 6. Key Players and Strategic Developments

6.1. Business Overview

6.2. Product and Service Offering

6.3. Financial Overview

6.4. SWOT Analysis

6.5. Strategic Developments



Ciel & Terre International

Novaton

Infratech Industries, Inc.

DNV GL

Solar Power Incorporated

Pristine Sun

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

Trina Solar

Sharp Corporation

KYOCERA Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yfarc





