Global Floating Solar Panels (Stationary and Solar Tracking) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Floating Solar Panels Market By Type (Stationary and Solar Tracking), By Capacity (Up to 1MW, 1MW-5MW and Above 5MW), By Connectivity (On Grid and Off Grid), By Region (APAC, North America & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floating solar panels market is anticipated to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market is backed by increasing investments in renewable energy coupled with the technological advancements.



Floating solar or FPV (Floating photovoltaic), refers to an array of solar panels on a structure that floats on a body of water, typically an artificial basin or a lake. Factors like growing energy crisis, high rate of carbon emissions, and rising concerns about environmental protection are stimulating the need for sustainable power generation, globally.



Additionally, growing number of renewable energy pacts, especially focusing on solar projects, across the world, is supporting the increased installation of solar panels or PV modules, which, in turn, is driving the floating solar panels market.



In terms of capacity, the global floating solar panels market is categorized into up to 1MW, 1MW-5MW and above 5MW. Of these, the above 5MW category occupied the largest share in the market and expected to lead the market during the forecast period as well on account of growing utility-scale investments towards the development of large-scale photovoltaic projects.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Floating Solar Panels Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Stationary, Solar Tracking)

5.2.2. By Capacity (Up to 1MW, 1MW - 5MW, Above 5MW)

5.2.3. By Connectivity (On Grid, Off Grid)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Floating Solar Panels Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Capacity

6.2.3. By Connectivity

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Floating Solar Panels Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Capacity

7.2.3. By Connectivity

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Floating Solar Panels Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Capacity

8.2.3. By Connectivity

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Floating Solar Panels Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Capacity

9.2.3. By Connectivity

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America Floating Solar Panels Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Capacity

10.2.3. By Connectivity

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

15.3.1 Trina Solar Limited

15.3.2 Sharp Corporation

15.3.3 KYOCERA Corporation

15.3.4 JA Solar Co., Ltd.

15.3.5 Yingli Solar

15.3.6 SPG Solar, Inc.

15.3.7 Ciel & Terre International

15.3.8 NOVATON AG

15.3.9 Solaris Synergy

15.3.10 Pristine Sun LLC



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kaymtm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

