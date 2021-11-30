Global Flow Cytometry Industry Insights & Analytics 2021-2026 - Growth by Segment, Regulatory Assessment, Patent Analysis, Profiles of Leading Competitors

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Market by Product (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents, Consumables, Software), Technology, Application (Research, Clinical - Cancer Diagnostics, Hematology), End User (Academia, Research Labs, Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.3 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2026.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements in flow cytometers, the increasing adoption of flow cytometry in research and clinical trials, growing focus on immunology and immuno-oncology research, increasing incorporation of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows and advancements in flow cytometry software, high incidence and prevalence of target diseases, and the availability of novel products.

By technology, the bead-based technology accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the flow cytometry market

By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based. In 2020, the cell-based flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. However, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based flow cytometry segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.

By product & service, the reagents and consumables segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the flow cytometry market

On the basis of product and service, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments, services, software, and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities).

The Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2021-2026)

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2020 followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing participation of China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure in the region; and public-private finding aimed towards boosting advance research practices are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific.

Research Coverage

This report studies the flow cytometry market based on technology, product and service, application, end-user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to four main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Global Incidence and Prevalence of HIV/AIDS and Cancer



Growing Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Research and Academia



Growing Public-Private Initiatives in Immunology and Immuno-Oncology Research



Technological Advancements



Increasing Incorporation of AI Platforms in Flow Cytometry Workflow and Advancements in Flow Cytometry Software

Restraints

Significant Product Costs

Opportunities

Growing Market Presence in the Asia-Pacific Region



Evolving Pipeline for Stem Cell Research



Adoption of Recombinant DNA Technology for Antibody Production



Evolution of Tandem Flow Cytometry Technologies

Challenges

Complexities Related to Reagent Development



Dearth of Well-Trained and Skilled Professionals

Regulatory Assessment

Stringent FDA Requirements

Stringent Analyte-Specific Reagent Rule

Lack of Well-Defined Validation Protocols for Cell-based Assays

Absence of Established Laboratory-Developed Test Guidelines on Cell-based Fluorescence Assays

Greater Global Recognition for IVD CE Mark Approvals

US Reimbursement Scenario

