Global Flow Cytometry Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 -- The "Global Flow Cytometry Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Academic & Clinical and Diagnostic), By End User, By Technology (Cell Based and Bead Based), By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flow Cytometry Market size is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is being driven by increased R&D efforts by many prominent players for the creation of multicolor assays as well as cutting-edge analytical reagents. The market for flow cytometry has experienced rapid expansion as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders. Typical samples range from various cell populations isolated from tissues to a cell line producing Green Fluorescent Protein.



The sample must be a single-cell suspension, which is the most important condition for effective and efficient flow cytometry analysis. This makes sure that each cell is examined separately. Cancer and immunodeficiency are two conditions that are frequently diagnosed using flow cytometry. One of the elements anticipated to propel the flow cytometry market in the coming years is the rising prevalence of certain disorders.



Market Growth Factors

A Rise In The Adoption Of The Flow Cytometry Approach In Academia And Research



The increasing incidence and prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer worldwide, the growing use of flow cytometry techniques in academic and research settings, the expansion of public-private initiatives within the fields of microbiology and immuno-oncology research, technological advancements, the increasing integration of AI platforms into flow cytometry workflows, and improvements in flow cytometry software all contribute to the market's growth. During the drug research and development procedures, flow cytometry has become a crucial technique for safety as well as exploratory objectives.



A Significant Expansion In The Number Of Applications Of Flow Cytometry



There is a rise in the number of applications of flow cytometry. Immunophenotyping is the procedure that uses the cytometer the most frequently. With the use of this method, groups of cells in a dataset consisting of blood, bone marrow, or lymph can be located and measured. These cell subsets are identified by fluorescently tagging population-specific proteins on the cell surface. Immunophenotyping aids in the clinical lab diagnosis of hematological malignancies such as lymphomas and leukemia. Additionally, in cell sorting applications, a customized flow cytometer called a cell sorter may physically separate target cells into different collection tubes. Each cell is interrogated and characterized by the cytometer as it moves through the laser.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

Academic & Clinical

Diagnostic

By End User

Commercial Organizations

Hospitals

Academic Institutions

Medical Schools & Clinical Testing Labs

Others

By Technology

Cell Based

Bead Based

By Component

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software

Services

By Geography

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global Flow Cytometry Market by Application



Chapter 5. Global Flow Cytometry Market by End User



Chapter 6. Global Flow Cytometry Market by Technology



Chapter 7. Global Flow Cytometry Market by Component



Chapter 8. Global Flow Cytometry Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

