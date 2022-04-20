Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Size Projected to reach USD 31.03 Billion By 2030, With 5.5% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Wet FGD Systems, Spray Dry FGD System, Dry & Semi-dry FGD Systems); By End-Use; By Installation (Greenfield, Brownfield); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global flue gas desulfurization system market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 19.68 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 31.03 Billion by 2030.

What is Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System? How Big is Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market?

Overview

The flue gas desulfurization system is a set of technologies used to reduce SO2 emissions from the exhaust gases emitted from fossil fuels, including coal, oil, natural gas, or wood. The process of removing sulfur dioxide in the flue gas is accomplished in either a wet or a dry process. This system is used in various industries across the globe to regulate SO2 because it's a significant contributor to acid rains. Wet flue-gas desulfurization system contains spray towers, chemical absorption towers, and venture rod absorbers, while dry flue gas desulfurization systems include a spray dryer and a baghouse filter.

In the last few years, the government has been taking initiatives in an attempt to curb global warming and maintain ecological balance. This factor is boosting the demand for flue gas desulfurization. The FGD system market is experiencing consistent growth due to the rising concerns over environmental pollution, increasing cases of airborne diseases, and the growing introduction of environmental laws & regulations.

Top Market Players Are:

Andritz AG

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co. Ltd.

Chiyoda Corporation

Doosan Lentjes GmbH

Ducon Technologies Inc.

FLSmidth & Co.

General Electric Company

Hamon Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

LAB S.A.

Marsulex Environmental Technologies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rafako S.A

Shandong Baolan Environmental Protection Engineering Co. Ltd.

Steinmuller Engineering GmbH

Thermax Ltd

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market: Growth Drivers

The flue gas desulfurization system also finds application in other processes. For instance, it is used as a soil amendment in several soil environments to enhance physical and chemical properties while increasing water infiltration rate and preventing soil and soluble phosphorus loss from agricultural fields. These factors are anticipated to escalate the growth of the flue gas desulfurization system market. Further, the growing worries over environmental pollution and the introduction of environmental guidelines are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Also, a continuous surge in airborne diseases, as well as increasing demand for electricity and investments in thermal power plants in the Asian countries, are some of the factors expected to boost the market during the projected period. Moreover, the growing demand for FGD systems across the power generation, chemical, iron & steel, and cement & manufacturing industries is likely to accelerate the worldwide market growth.

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market: Report Scope

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market: Key Report Segmentation

Insight by End-Use

Based on application, the market is categorized into power generation, chemical, iron & steel, metal processing and mining, cement manufacturing, paper & pulp, and others. Among these, the power generation segment accounted for the largest market share in the global flue gas desulfurization system market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period. Due to the use of high sulfur content coals in power plants, coal-fired power plants have become the largest source of sulfur pollutants. Therefore, more power generation is leading to the power generating segment's dominance across various end-use industries.

Regional Analysis Overview: Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market

Based on geography, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to rising demand for FGD systems from the power generation industry for high production in the region. Also, the rising prevalence of a solid manufacturing base for flue gas desulfurization (FGD) and increasing focus on R&D activities are boosting this region's market growth.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific witnessed a high CAGR in the flue gas desulfurization system market in 2021. This progress can be attributed to extending energy demand, industrialization, and growing concerns about inhibiting air pollution are driving the need for flue gas desulfurization in the region. The rapidly developing chemical sector is further expected to boost the market demand in the Asia Pacific.

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market: By Type Outlook

Wet FGD Systems

Spray Dry FGD System

Dry & Semi-dry FGD Systems

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market: By End-Use Outlook

Power Generation

Chemical

Iron & Steel

Metal Processing and Mining

Cement Manufacturing

Paper & Pulp

Others

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market: By Installation Outlook

Greenfield

Brownfield

