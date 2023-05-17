Global Fluid Handling Systems Market Report 2023: Increase in Expenditures and Rising Consumer Spending Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fluid Handling Systems Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Pump, By Flow Meter, By Control Valve, By Industry, By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fluid handling systems market was valued at USD 72439.20 million in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 98944.52 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Enovis (US)

Crane Co. (UK)

Graco Inc. (US)

Flowserve Corporation. (US)

Ingersoll Rand ( Ireland )

( ) iDEX ( India )

) SPX FLOW (US)

Dover Corporation (US)

Burkert ( Germany )

) Tecan Trading AG ( Switzerland )

Fluid handling systems are used to measure, manage, and direct the flow of liquids as well as a variety of other fluids, such as slurries, chemicals, sewage water, and hazardous gases. According to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), around 40% of the world's CO2 emission reductions are required to keep global warming below 2 C by 2050. By raising end-use energy efficiency, this can be accomplished.

Market Drivers

One of the key factors propelling the growth of the fluid handling systems market is the rising use of fluid handling systems in the chemical, oil, and gas sectors to handle hazardous chemicals, lubricants, and other toxic substances. In these businesses, it is essential to handle these chemicals safely.

The improvement in the efficiency of industrial machinery and the lengthening of lubricant life due to ongoing lubricant filtration speed up market expansion. Continuous use of these systems also helps to reduce the costs associated with machinery repairs and production downtime.

The pharmaceutical industry is increasingly using fluid handling systems to prevent contamination that could result from improper chemical handling, which is causing the market to grow more quickly. With the demand for high-quality pharmaceutical products, the integration of the fluid handling system in the pharmaceutical industry has become essential.

Additionally, the market for fluid handling systems is positively impacted by expanding urbanisation, lifestyle changes, an increase in expenditures, and rising consumer spending.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, it is anticipated that expensive component adoption and high investment and operating expenses for fluid handling systems will restrain market expansion.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the fluid handling systems market will face challenges during the projection period due to the unorganised sector's manufacture of components used in these systems and fierce competition given by local makers.

Market Segmentation

By Pump

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

By Flow Meter

Magnetic

Coriolis

Differential Pressure

Ultrasonic

Vortex

Turbine

Thermal

Multiphase

Variable Area

By Control Valve

Linear Valve

Gate Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Other Valves

Rotary Valve

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Plug Valves

By Industry

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Energy and Power

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Building and Construction

Pulp and paper

Metal and Mining

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kd7r25

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets