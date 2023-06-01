Global Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market Report 2023: A 1.7 Billion market by 2028 - Rising Need for Self-Sufficiency in Packaging Films in Developing Countries to Fuel Market

01 Jun, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market by Polymer Type (PE, PP, PVC), Application (Blown & Cast Film, Wires & Cables, Pipes & Tubes, Fibers & Raffia), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fluoropolymer processing aid market is projected to reach at USD 1.7 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The rising consumption of different polymers has led to the increased usage of fluoropolymer processing aid for the manufacture of polymers for varied industrial and commercial applications. Fluoropolymer processing aid are helpful in enriching the polymers' processing ability. Fluoropolymer processing aids are majorly used in PP to making the final product look flawless.
Polyethylene accounted for the major share in 2022
Polyethylene segment led the fluoropolymer processing aid market with a market size of USD 600,910 thousand in 2022 and is projected to register a CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period of 2023 - 2028.
Within the polyethylene classification, LLDPE accounted for the largest market share of overall polyethylene segment, in terms of volume, in 2022.
Wires & Cables is expected to be the second-fastest growing application for fluoropolymer processing aid market during the forecast period, in terms of value
The wires & cables application accounted for a market share of the fluoropolymer processing aid market worldwide, in terms of value, in 2022. This application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.19% which is the second highest during the period of 2023 - 2028.
They are majorly used to enhance the product quality and to reduce melt fracture, extruder torque, screw spillage. This may help to lessen friction between polymer and processing equipment.
Middle East & Africa had the second highest CAGR for fluoropolymer processing aid in the past years, in terms of value, based on region
Middle East & Africa grew at a rate of 2.74% during the period of 2023 - 2028 which is the second highest among the other regions. Growing population and interests towards urbanization initiatives has led to increased consumption of plastics, especially in the building and construction segment.
The fluoropolymer processing aid market is expected to grow supported by industrial expansion and technological developments during the forecast period.
Competitive landscape
The top players in this fluoropolymer processing aid market are 3M Company (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), The Chemours Company (US), Arkema (France), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Gabriel Chemie Group (Austria), Zhejiang Java Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd (China), Shanghai Lanpoly Polymer Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Plastiblends (India) and Adplast (Portugal).
Premium Insights
- Rising Need for Self-Sufficiency in Packaging Films in Developing Countries to Fuel Market
- China and Blown Films & Cast Films Segments Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
- Polyethylene to Dominate Polymer Type Segment During Forecast Period
- Blown Films & Cast Films Accounted for Largest Market Share in Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market in 2022
- India to be Fastest Growing Market During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Fluoropolymer Processing Aids for Consumer Goods and Packaging Industries in Asia-Pacific
- Increased Demand for Production of Blown Films & Cast Films
Restraints
- Shift Toward Pfas-Free Alternatives in Commercial and Industrial Products
- Implementation of Stringent Regulation Policies for Using Fluoropolymer Processing Aids
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Plastics and Composites in Automobile Industry
Challenges
- Higher Cost of Fluoropolymer Processing Aids Compared with Other Processing Aids
Industry Trends
Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material
- Manufacturing
- Distribution
Case Studies
- Next-Generation Fluoropolymer Processing Aids for Improved Efficiency in Blown Film Bag Production
Technological Analysis
- Dupont's Genx Technology: a Sustainable Solution for High-Performance Fluoropolymers
- Sustainable Solutions: Developing Non-Fluorosurfactant Technologies in High-Performance Polymers
Patent Analysis
- Approach
- Document Type
Company Profiles
Key Players
- 3M Company
- Solvay S.A.
- The Chemours Company
- Arkema
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Plastiblends
- Gabriel-Chemie Group
- Zhejiang Java Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Lanpoly Polymer Technology Co., Ltd.
- Adplast
Other Players
- Blend Colours Pvt. Ltd.
- Tosaf Compounds Ltd.
- Capital Colours
- Polytechs
- Kandui Industries Private Limited
- Micromb
- Supreme Petrochem Ltd
- Sri Vasavi Pigments
- Nova Chemicals Corporate
- Ampacet Corporation
- Shanghai Up-Fluorochem Co., Ltd.
- Astra Polymers
- Plastika Kritis S.A.
- Samtone Industries
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals
