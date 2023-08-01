Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Markets, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2028F

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluoroscopy Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028 By Type (Fixed C-arms, Fluoroscopy Systems, Remote Controlled Systems, Patient-Side Controlled Systems, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is set to witness impressive growth up to 2028, driven by the numerous advantages it offers over image intensifiers and its increasing use in pain management procedures.

Fluoroscopy allows experts to obtain and analyze moving images during X-ray procedures, enabling real-time imaging and analysis. This capability has become a crucial factor in the market's expansion, particularly with the rising demand for real-time imaging in interventional radiology procedures and cancer detection and diagnosis.

With cancer being a leading cause of death globally, the use of fluoroscopy equipment for real-time imaging in cancer diagnostics and research has become indispensable, offering detailed insights and improving surgical precision for better patient outcomes. The market is poised to experience substantial growth due to these factors in the coming years.

Increasing Incidences of Pain Management and Trauma, and gastrointestinal disorders



Global Fluoroscopy Equipment is expanding as a result of the increasing prevalence of various disorders like gastrointestinal and urological diseases. Fluoroscopy equipment is used to detect and diagnose such types of diseases. Injury is one of the leading causes of death among men and women aged 15 to 44, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Chronic liver conditions, pancreatitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastritis, vascular intestinal disorders, and celiac disease are examples of gastrointestinal problems. Between 2000 and 2019, the incidence and mortality rates for all digestive cancers increased by 26% and 17%, respectively. A type of real-time X-ray is used in upper gastrointestinal radiography or gastro-intestinal tract radiography to make the diagnosis.

For instance, images of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine are produced using contrast material based on barium. It can be used to accurately diagnose symptoms including pain, acid reflux, blood in the stool, and others, and is secure and non-invasive. Growing incidences of pain management, road traffic accidents, gastrointestinal disorders, and other diseases are supporting the growth of Global Fluoroscopy Equipment during the forecast period, 2024-2028.



Advantages of Fluoroscopy Equipment over Image Intensifiers



Fluoroscopy equipment has a variety of benefits over image intensifiers, including compact size and low radiation dose. The systems that use fluoroscopy technology are capable of producing images with better resolutions than their predecessors. The use of fluoroscopy technology will result in higher-quality, more reliable digital images.

Unlike traditional image intensifiers, fluoroscopy equipment never deteriorates with time. They can deliver images with the same intensity while having a larger and more dynamic range than image intensifiers. Additionally, image intensifiers cause the field of view to shrink with increasing magnification, but fluoroscopy equipment does not.

Compared to image intensifiers, fluoroscopy has various benefits. Advantages include no image distortion, improved patient coverage, and increased sensitivity. These benefits have led to widespread hospital use of this radiological equipment. During the forecasted period, 2024-2028, the global fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to increase due to the development of additional technologies related to fluoroscopy equipment.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global fluoroscopy equipment market.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Hologic, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Agfa-Gevaert Group

ADANI Systems, Inc.

Omega Medical Imaging, Inc.

Xcelsitas AG

Report Scope:



Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Type:

Fixed C-arms

Fluoroscopy Systems

Remote Controlled Systems

Patient-Side Controlled Systems

Others

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Application:

Diagnostics

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Urology & Nephrology

Others

Surgical

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Others

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

