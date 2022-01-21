Global Fluorspar Acid Grade Market Expected To Reach $2.565 Billion By The End Of 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Fluorspar Acid Grade is a fine grained material composed of 51.1% calcium and 48.9% fluorine. It is generally 97% - 99.9% calcium fluoride depending on the deposits, mining techniques and processing techniques. Fluorspar Acid Grade is a type of fluorspar. The purest grades of fluorite are a source of fluoride for hydrofluoric acid manufacture, which is the intermediate source of most fluorine-containing fine chemicals. Fluorspar which contains CaF2 more than 95% is the Fluorspar Acid Grade. Fluorite (also called fluorspar) is the mineral form of calcium fluoride, CaF2. It belongs to the halide minerals. Fluorite is a colorful mineral, both in visible and ultraviolet light, and the stone has ornamental and lapidary uses. Industrially, fluorite is used as a flux for smelting, and in the production of certain glasses and enamels. A report from Industry Research projected that the Fluorspar Acid Grade market revenue which was $1,337 Million USD in 2019, will reach $1,681 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.89% during 2020-2025. Another article from MarketWatch.com added that in 2021, the global Fluorspar Acid Grade market size was USD 1388 million and it is expected to reach USD 2565.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2027. In United States the Fluorspar Acid Grade market size is expected to grow… (through) 2027, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. Active stocks in the mining markets this week include Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCQB: ARSMF) (TSX-V: ARS), The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE: EMX) (TSXV: EMX), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) (TSX: NXE).

Yet another report from Market Reports World said In 2020, the global Fluorspar Acid Grade market size was US$ 1388 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2565.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.9% between 2021 and 2027. Statista also said that China was the world's largest miner of fluorspar as of 2020, having produced 4.3 million metric tons. Fluorspar, also known as fluorite, is the mineral form of calcium fluoride. It is used as a flux for smelting, in the production of enamels and glasses, as well as ornamental uses. The Market Reports report added that China is the largest Fluorspar Acid Grade market with about 54% market share. Mexico is follower, accounting for about 18% market share. Market Research Future added: "One of the development drivers of the Worldwide Fluorspar Market Trends is the expanding utilization of aluminum in the auto business. The expanding auto-creation across the globe will drive the interest for aluminum in the auto business and, subsequently, the interest for aluminum fluoride, which, thus, will drive the interest for the hydrogen fluoride market in the estimated time frame."

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCQB: ARSMF) (TSX-V: ARS) BREAKING NEWS: Ares Strategic Mining Completes Multi Year Drilling Program Planning for Utah Fluorspar Project - Ares Strategic Mining ("Ares" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ares geological team has completed a generative drill target program to provide the Company with exploration targets for the upcoming years. The program is the first phase of a multi-year development plan which will run concurrently with the anticipated mining operation, which is designed to identify the sites for its subsequent operations.

A Figure shown here delineates the areas exhibiting fluorspar surface showings, and breccias indicating near-surface targets, in conjunction with structures bearing geological evidence for additional fluorspar mineralizations. When compiled this amalgamated information demonstrates a consistent trend across the whole Spor Mountain Range, all of which fall into Ares' claim areas. Certain areas have exhibited high numbers of pipes clustered within tight spacings, providing evidence for larger fluorspar mineralized zones possibly connecting at shallow depth with strong open-pit potential. The tight target spacings across the Spor Mountain Range length indicates that an airborne radiometric survey can now be justified across the entire Spor Mountain area, which is expected to add definition and unveil new possible mineralized zones adding continuity between the already mapped fluorspar outcrops and past producing mines.

A Figure shown here illustrates the current drill targets which are selected and prioritized from the recently completed large-scale mapping exploration work across the Spor Mountain Range. More targets are expected to be added to the list as detailed work progresses in some prioritized initial targets to acquire greater definition. The permitted Lost Sheep mine to the north of the Spor Mountain Range is expected to be the Company's first mining operation, followed by the Bell Hill site at the South, which contains a large number of surface showings, and which the company has begun permitting for development.

James Walker, President and CEO of the Company said, "The Spor Mountain is famous for its unusual and exotic accessory mineral associations that are part of its geological formations, which we are gradually discovering as we explore the project's potential. We are looking forward to developing these targets and add definition to our discoveries. The area is attracting a lot of attention from local operations, who are interested in both the minerals present at site–fluorspar and other rare minerals–so we are fortunate to have staked the district and tied up the potential. The Ares geological team have done some excellent mapping and target identification over the recent months, and provided us with many years of fluorspar targets, which we will develop alongside our anticipated operation." CONTINUED… Read this full release for the Ares Strategic Mining news at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-ars/

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) recently announced the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.

The completion of the six-week expedition — the Company's fifth environmental campaign in the last twelve months — marks the latest offshore campaign required to develop an environmental baseline of the Company's proposed operating environment in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) of the Pacific Ocean and characterize the potential impacts of its proposed nodule collection operations to source critical battery metals from deep-sea polymetallic nodules. In 2022, the Company will conduct an initial Prototype Collector Vehicle manoeuvrability test in the Atlantic Ocean, followed by pilot collection system trials in the CCZ later in the year.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) recently announced results from recently completed geochemical surveys at EMX's 100% owned Mt Steadman and Yarrol gold projects in central Queensland, Australia. Numerous gold-in-soil anomalies have been identified by surveys conducted on both projects, with several anomalies extending to the edges of the survey grids, meaning that they remain open for expansion. A total of 895 samples were collected, with results including 2.17 ppm gold in a new target area at Mt Steadman. Results from the Yarrol project also delineated several robust gold-in-soil anomalies, as well as a new target area with high levels of cobalt and nickel in rock chip samples. These results highlight the additional exploration potential of both projects.

EMX will continue executing exploration programs on both projects in the coming year, and both projects are currently available for partnership.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) recently announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nanoscale Powders LLC ("NSP") for the development of a novel technology (the "Technology") for the production of rare earth element ("REE") metals (the "Project"). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ("REE Metals") is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ("REE Oxides") and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") magnets used in electric vehicles ("EVs"), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) (TSX: NXE) recently announced that the Company has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction management ("EPCM") contract for the FEED stage of the Rook I Project to Hatch with work well underway. Hatch is a global leader in project management and engineering with extensive experience delivering mining projects in Saskatchewan and across Canada. The awarding of the EPCM contract comes at the conclusion of a rigorous and competitive tender process involving multiple globally recognized industry firms. Integrating fully into the owner's team, Hatch is responsible for providing NexGen with engineering, procurement, and execution planning services, along with supporting overall project management.

Following the successful completion of the Rook I Feasibility Study in February of this year, NexGen is transitioning into the next stage of advanced project development with the commencement of FEED. In line with the optimized project execution strategy, the FEED stage will advance overall engineering to a 40-45% level of completion with associated cost estimate, fully define long-lead procurement actions, and further refine execution planning to prepare the Project for the pending construction stage. This FEED stage is scheduled for completion in Q3 2022 and will be undertaken concurrently with the engagement, Environmental Assessment ("EA") and Licensing workstreams.

