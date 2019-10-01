Global FMCG Packaging Market Report 2018-2027: Increasing Demand for Growing e-Commerce Industry and Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Products
Oct 01, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FMCG Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global FMCG Packaging market accounted for $523.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $899.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for growing e-commerce industry and rising demand for eco-friendly products are driving the market growth. However, the strict rules and regulations related to environmental safety act as the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, the introduction of new products with the help of sustainable products will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are items that are sold rapidly & at minimum cost. These are non-durable products like packaged foods, drinks, medicate, and even other different consumables. It incorporates primary as well as secondary packaging. Packaging grants effective correspondence between the brand proprietors & buyers through logos, colours, pictures, product data, & graphics. The prominent items in the market contain standup pouches, laminated pouches, zipper pouches, cling film, BOPP sacks, as well as extrusion laminates among various products.
By Application, healthcare & pharmaceutical (OTC) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. A medication packaging material from the healthcare services industry generally meets the criteria of product protection, quality, tamper evidence, patient comfort, and security needs. However, new therapies and innovations in the healthcare industry are increasing the demand for the product which, in turn, is demanding high-quality packaging.
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This is a result of the retail outlet development over the region followed by an expanding number of brands available in the market. Thus, differentiating items from each other is becoming a significant task for the purchasers these days. Hence, packaging in collaboration with marketing efforts has turned into a critical instrument which is utilized by the producers to sell their brand image.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Paper-Based Packaging
5.3 Custom Packaging
5.4 Flexible Packaging
5.5 Rigid Plastic Packaging
5.6 Protective Packaging
5.7 Other Packaging Types
6 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Raw Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Coated
6.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
6.4 Aluminium
6.5 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
6.6 Uncoated Paperboard
7 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metal
7.3 Paper & Paperboard
7.4 Glass
7.5 Plastics
7.5.1 Rigid Plastic
7.5.2 Flexible Plastic
7.6 Other Materials
8 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tobacco
8.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics
8.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (OTC)
8.5 Food & Beverages
8.6 Anti-ageing and Beauty Products
8.7 Household
8.8 Other Applications
9 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Zipper Pouch
9.3 Cling Film
9.4 Laminate Pouch
9.5 Printing Bags
9.6 Stand Pouch
9.7 Extrusion Laminates
9.8 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Bags
10 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Crown Holdings Inc
12.2 Amcor Ltd
12.3 Ardagh Group
12.4 Berry Plastics Corporation
12.5 DS Smith PLC
12.6 Tetra Pak International
12.7 Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd
12.8 Reynolds Group Holdings
12.9 CCL Industries
12.10 Ball Corporation
12.11 MeadWestvaco Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqd836
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article