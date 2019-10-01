Global FMCG Packaging Market Report 2018-2027: Increasing Demand for Growing e-Commerce Industry and Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Products

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FMCG Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global FMCG Packaging market accounted for $523.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $899.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for growing e-commerce industry and rising demand for eco-friendly products are driving the market growth. However, the strict rules and regulations related to environmental safety act as the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, the introduction of new products with the help of sustainable products will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are items that are sold rapidly & at minimum cost. These are non-durable products like packaged foods, drinks, medicate, and even other different consumables. It incorporates primary as well as secondary packaging. Packaging grants effective correspondence between the brand proprietors & buyers through logos, colours, pictures, product data, & graphics. The prominent items in the market contain standup pouches, laminated pouches, zipper pouches, cling film, BOPP sacks, as well as extrusion laminates among various products.



By Application, healthcare & pharmaceutical (OTC) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. A medication packaging material from the healthcare services industry generally meets the criteria of product protection, quality, tamper evidence, patient comfort, and security needs. However, new therapies and innovations in the healthcare industry are increasing the demand for the product which, in turn, is demanding high-quality packaging.



By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This is a result of the retail outlet development over the region followed by an expanding number of brands available in the market. Thus, differentiating items from each other is becoming a significant task for the purchasers these days. Hence, packaging in collaboration with marketing efforts has turned into a critical instrument which is utilized by the producers to sell their brand image.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Paper-Based Packaging

5.3 Custom Packaging

5.4 Flexible Packaging

5.5 Rigid Plastic Packaging

5.6 Protective Packaging

5.7 Other Packaging Types



6 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Coated

6.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.4 Aluminium

6.5 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

6.6 Uncoated Paperboard



7 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metal

7.3 Paper & Paperboard

7.4 Glass

7.5 Plastics

7.5.1 Rigid Plastic

7.5.2 Flexible Plastic

7.6 Other Materials



8 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tobacco

8.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

8.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical (OTC)

8.5 Food & Beverages

8.6 Anti-ageing and Beauty Products

8.7 Household

8.8 Other Applications



9 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Zipper Pouch

9.3 Cling Film

9.4 Laminate Pouch

9.5 Printing Bags

9.6 Stand Pouch

9.7 Extrusion Laminates

9.8 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Bags



10 Global FMCG Packaging Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Crown Holdings Inc

12.2 Amcor Ltd

12.3 Ardagh Group

12.4 Berry Plastics Corporation

12.5 DS Smith PLC

12.6 Tetra Pak International

12.7 Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd

12.8 Reynolds Group Holdings

12.9 CCL Industries

12.10 Ball Corporation

12.11 MeadWestvaco Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqd836





