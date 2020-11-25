Global Foam Insulation Markets to 2025: Trends and Opportunities Prevailing in the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foam Insulation: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will include details about various types of materials used in foam insulation, various types of foams and applications where they are used and can be used in future. The type of material that is used depends on the application. This report provides a detailed analysis on manufacturers of foam insulation, along with the trends and opportunities prevailing in the market that can result in the growth of the market. Market values are estimated on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers' revenue.



Foam insulation helps to maintain the temperature of a building. Today, foam insulation is used widely in other end-user industries such as automotive, electronics and electrical, and others. In general terms, insulation is a material that prevents the progression or transmission of heat, moisture, sound, shock, or electricity from one surface to another surface.

By material type, the global foam insulation market is segmented into polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, polyolefin foam, elastomeric foam, phenolic foam, and others. In 2020, polystyrene foam dominates the market. It is a lightweight material that is used widely for insulation in buildings and construction as it provides excellent thermal insulation properties and has moisture-, heat- and sound resistant properties, which help to increase the durability of the buildings.

By foam type, the global foam insulation market is segmented into spray foam rigid foam and flexible foam. In 2020, foam insulation is the dominant foam type. It is widely preferred in the automotive and building and construction sectors due to its lower price as compared to other foam types, and also it's excellent water-resistant, heat resistant, and sound resistant properties.

By end-user, the global foam insulation market is segmented into building and construction, consumer appliances, automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, marine, railways, and others. In 2020, the building and construction sector dominates in the end-user market, since an increasing working population and economic growth in countries all over the world has led to growing spending on new buildings and construction.

By region, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. In 2020, Europe has the largest market share due to strict building and construction codes in the region which were imposed by regulatory bodies so as to minimize loss of heat in buildings. In the region there is widespread consumer demand for buildings that have minimum heat loss; Europe is also encouraging zero energy buildings.

A comprehensive overview of the global market for foam insulation materials

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

General outlook of market potential for foam insulation materials, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, new and upcoming technologies affecting the global foam insulation market

Industry value chain and Porter's Five forces analysis of foam insulation market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Estimation of market size and forecast growth rates, along with deep dive of the country specific data and analysis for 36 major countries such as the U.S., Canada , Mexico , Germany , U.K., Italy , France , Spain , Japan , China , Brazil , India , and South Africa and others

, , , U.K., , , , , , , , and and others Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on foam insulation market at global level, essentially on demand, supply, pricing details, and strategic decisions taken by government to boost the marketplace

Market share analysis of the major manufacturers of foam insulation materials, market positioning of major market participants, their research priorities and competitive landscape

Profiles of the major listed companies, including Armacell, BASF SE, DuPont, Owens Corning and Saint-Gobain

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Regulatory Framework, by Region

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Foam Insulation Market

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Price Impact

Strategic Decision by Government to Boost the Market

Conclusion

Chapter 4 Foam Insulation Market by Material Type

Overview

Polystyrene Foam

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Phenolic Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Others

Chapter 5 Foam Insulation Market by Foam Type

Overview

Spray Foam

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Chapter 6 Foam Insulation Market by End User

Overview

Building and Construction

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial

Walls

Roofs

Floors

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Consumer Appliances

HVAC Systems

Refrigerator

Freezers

Others

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Automotive

Passenger Cars

Buses and Trucks

Others

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Oil & Gas

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Aerospace

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Marine

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Railways

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Others

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others

Chapter 7 Foam Insulation Market by Region

Overview

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

and U.A.E.

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Oman

Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Armacell

BASF SE

Covestro Ag

Dupont

Huntsman Corp.

Johns Manville (A Berkshire Hathaway Corp.)

Owens Corning

Safco Foam Insulation

Saint-Gobain

Ursa

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations



