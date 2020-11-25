Global Foam Insulation Markets to 2025: Trends and Opportunities Prevailing in the Market
This report will include details about various types of materials used in foam insulation, various types of foams and applications where they are used and can be used in future. The type of material that is used depends on the application. This report provides a detailed analysis on manufacturers of foam insulation, along with the trends and opportunities prevailing in the market that can result in the growth of the market. Market values are estimated on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers' revenue.
Foam insulation helps to maintain the temperature of a building. Today, foam insulation is used widely in other end-user industries such as automotive, electronics and electrical, and others. In general terms, insulation is a material that prevents the progression or transmission of heat, moisture, sound, shock, or electricity from one surface to another surface.
By material type, the global foam insulation market is segmented into polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, polyolefin foam, elastomeric foam, phenolic foam, and others. In 2020, polystyrene foam dominates the market. It is a lightweight material that is used widely for insulation in buildings and construction as it provides excellent thermal insulation properties and has moisture-, heat- and sound resistant properties, which help to increase the durability of the buildings.
By foam type, the global foam insulation market is segmented into spray foam rigid foam and flexible foam. In 2020, foam insulation is the dominant foam type. It is widely preferred in the automotive and building and construction sectors due to its lower price as compared to other foam types, and also it's excellent water-resistant, heat resistant, and sound resistant properties.
By end-user, the global foam insulation market is segmented into building and construction, consumer appliances, automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, marine, railways, and others. In 2020, the building and construction sector dominates in the end-user market, since an increasing working population and economic growth in countries all over the world has led to growing spending on new buildings and construction.
By region, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. In 2020, Europe has the largest market share due to strict building and construction codes in the region which were imposed by regulatory bodies so as to minimize loss of heat in buildings. In the region there is widespread consumer demand for buildings that have minimum heat loss; Europe is also encouraging zero energy buildings.
The Report Includes:
- A comprehensive overview of the global market for foam insulation materials
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- General outlook of market potential for foam insulation materials, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, new and upcoming technologies affecting the global foam insulation market
- Industry value chain and Porter's Five forces analysis of foam insulation market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
- Estimation of market size and forecast growth rates, along with deep dive of the country specific data and analysis for 36 major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, India, and South Africa and others
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on foam insulation market at global level, essentially on demand, supply, pricing details, and strategic decisions taken by government to boost the marketplace
- Market share analysis of the major manufacturers of foam insulation materials, market positioning of major market participants, their research priorities and competitive landscape
- Profiles of the major listed companies, including Armacell, BASF SE, DuPont, Owens Corning and Saint-Gobain
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Regulatory Framework, by Region
- Impact of COVID-19 on Global Foam Insulation Market
- Impact on Demand
- Impact on Supply
- Price Impact
- Strategic Decision by Government to Boost the Market
- Conclusion
Chapter 4 Foam Insulation Market by Material Type
- Overview
- Polystyrene Foam
- Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
- Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Elastomeric Foam
- Others
Chapter 5 Foam Insulation Market by Foam Type
- Overview
- Spray Foam
- Open Cell
- Closed Cell
- Rigid Foam
- Flexible Foam
Chapter 6 Foam Insulation Market by End User
- Overview
- Building and Construction
- Residential
- Commercial
- Infrastructure
- Industrial
- Walls
- Roofs
- Floors
- Polystyrene Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Elastomeric Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Others
- Consumer Appliances
- HVAC Systems
- Refrigerator
- Freezers
- Others
- Polystyrene Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Elastomeric Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Others
- Automotive
- Passenger Cars
- Buses and Trucks
- Others
- Polystyrene Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Elastomeric Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Others
- Oil & Gas
- Polystyrene Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Elastomeric Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Others
- Aerospace
- Polystyrene Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Elastomeric Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Others
- Marine
- Polystyrene Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Elastomeric Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Others
- Railways
- Polystyrene Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Elastomeric Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Others
- Others
- Polystyrene Foam
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Elastomeric Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Others
Chapter 7 Foam Insulation Market by Region
- Overview
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- U.A.E.
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Oman
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Armacell
- BASF SE
- Covestro Ag
- Dupont
- Huntsman Corp.
- Johns Manville (A Berkshire Hathaway Corp.)
- Owens Corning
- Safco Foam Insulation
- Saint-Gobain
- Ursa
Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
