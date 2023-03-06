Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Size/Share Value Estimated to Reach USD 1,555.91 Million by 2032, With 8.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Focused Ion Beam Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Ion Source (Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field, and Plasma); By Application; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global focused ion beam market size & share was valued at USD 706.82 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,555.91 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period."

An important tool that has successfully met the challenges of conducting material fabrication through precise micro and nano machining has become imperative to the progress of material science and other fields relying on nanotechnology is the focused ion beam system. The rapidly rising demand for the focused ion beam market can be attributed to this technology offering unsurpassed opportunities of direct micro and nanoscale depositions or materials removal anywhere has made feasible a broad range of potential material science and nanotechnology applications.

FIB instrumentation has become a key technology for a wide range of material science applications, from circuit editing to transmission electron microscopy sample preparation, microstructural analysis, and prototype nano machining. Additionally, FIB technologies, considered the newest field of electron microscopy, are used in several fields of science for site-specific analysis, imaging, milling, deposition, micromachining, and manipulation.

Industry's focus on high-growth end-use factions to push the market

The surge in demand for focused ion beam instruments for sample preparation, semiconductor and display failure analysis, and ion beam lithography is fuelling market statistics. The focused ion beam market size is expanding due to companies operating in the industry focusing on high-growth end-use industries such as material science, life sciences, and electronics and semiconductors to keep their businesses growing post the pandemic.

Growth in the demand for semiconductor devices across all industries has propelled the market demand for focused ion beam systems. Focused ion beam market sales are soaring as these systems are extensively used in circuit modification, layout verification, microcircuit failure analysis, mask repair, and semiconductor device packaging.

Advantages of FIB over conventional scanning systems to drive the market

Growth demand for FIB in the semiconductor industry and a surge in the development of new ion sources are the major factors attributable to the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing demand for products for the preparation of sample specimens and an increase in awareness about the advantages of FIB over conventional scanning systems are the factors that will enhance the market growth rate.

Focused ion beam columns are used for scanning electron microscopes in most cases. They are primarily used for scanning pictures by collecting secondary electrons generated by incident ions and sample surface contact and sputtering the material surface locally to form arbitrary nanostructures. Gallium, Iridium, gold, and other ions are some of the most popular ion sources.

Ga+ liquid metal segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on the ion source, the Ga+ liquid metal segment accounted for the largest market share. Focused ion beam market demand is on the rise due to its wide adoption and usage as a major source along with the growing number of applications across various industries, including TEM sample preparation, IC repair, modification, nanofabrication, and electronics and semiconductor for failure analysis

The failure analysis segment is expected to witness the highest growth

Based on application, the failure analysis segment is expected to witness the highest growth. The focused ion beam market trend includes high growth in the manufacturing industry and rapid industrialization globally, mainly in developing countries, including India, China, and South Korea. The widespread adoption of failure analysis systems among several material science applications and growing usage of optical and scanning electron microscopes for the structural and mineralogical analysis of a variety of materials such as alloys, polymers, metals, biomaterials, and ceramics is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment market over the coming years.

Growing electronic and semiconductor sector to propel the Asia Pacific market

The Asia Pacific region held the largest focused ion beam market share due to the rapid growth of the region's electronic and semiconductor sector and the surge in research and development-related spending by key market companies. With the continuously growing adoption and prevalence of robots, the demand for various electronic devices, including ICs, is increasing rapidly.

In North America, the growth can be attributed to growing efforts by both government and private organizations on the development and advancements of existing systems, along with high spending on biotechnology in countries such as the US and Canada.

In May 2022 , Hitachi HighTech announced the inauguration of its new Advanced Technology Innovation Center Naka based at the Hitachinaka . With the opening of this innovation center, the company will serve as a demonstration site for the probe microscope and election microscope and support the new developments of advanced solutions for analytical systems.

, Hitachi HighTech announced the inauguration of its new Advanced Technology Innovation Center Naka based at the . With the opening of this innovation center, the company will serve as a demonstration site for the probe microscope and election microscope and support the new developments of advanced solutions for analytical systems. In June 2021 , MIT nano announced the acquisition of the "Raith VELION" focused ion beam scanning electron microscope to expand the company's characterization facility. The new FIB-SEM consists of fabrication & characterization toll sets and allows users for nanofabrication through the capability to fabricate 2 & 3D nanostructures with the highest resolution.

By Ion Source Outlook

Ga+ Liquid Metal

Gas Filed

Plasma

By Application Outlook

Failure Analysis

Nanofabrication

Device Modification

Circuit Edit

Counterfeit Detection

By Vertical Outlook

Electronics & Semiconductor

Industrial Science

Bioscience

Material Science

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

