Global Folding Bicycles Market Report 2018

The folding bicycles market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Present-day folding bicycles market is consolidated and is characterized by a limited number of international players. However, several traditional bicycle manufacturers are expected to introduce their variants of folding bicycles in order to claim their share of market value in the following years.

The market is projected to remain highly competitive with new entrants and growing demand for folding bicycles. Use of advanced composite materials for frame manufacturing and process automation has been adopted as key business strategies by bicycle manufacturer in order to maintain supremacy in the market.



Key Trends

Government encouragement for the use of bicycles as a mode of daily commute

Growing trend of mixed mode of commutation among urban commuters

Use of modern composite materials for lighter and sturdy bicycle frames

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Folding Bicycles Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Folding Bicycles Market, By Folding Mechanism

2.3. Global Folding Bicycles Market, By Frame Material

2.4. Global Folding Bicycles Market, By Wheel Size

2.5. Global Folding Bicycles Market, By Number of Gears

2.6. Global Folding Bicycles Market, By Geography



3. Global Folding Bicycles Market Analysis

3.1. Global Folding Bicycles Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants



4. Global Folding Bicycles Market Value, By Folding Mechanism, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Split Fold Mechanism

4.3. Triangular Hinge Mechanism

4.4. Break Away Mechanism



5. Global Folding Bicycles Market Value, By Frame Material, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Aluminum

5.3. Carbon Fiber

5.4. Steel

5.5. Titanium



6. Global Folding Bicycles Market Value, By Wheel Size, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Market Analysis

6.2. 16 to 19

6.3. 20 to 24

6.4. 25 and Above



7. Global Folding Bicycles Market Value, By Number of Gears, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Market Analysis

7.2. Single Speed

7.3. Multi-speed



8. North America Folding Bicycles Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Europe Folding Bicycles Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Asia Pacific Folding Bicycles Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



11. Rest of World (RoW) Folding Bicycles Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



12. Company Profiles



Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

Bobbin Bicycles Ltd.

Citizen Bike Inc.

Cyclecentric Ltd.

DAHON North America, Inc.

Decathlon S.A.

Dawes Cycles Limited

Hummingbird Bike Company, Ltd.

Montague Corporation

Mobility Holdings, Ltd.

Ming



