Global Food & Beverages Industry Outlook 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "global food & beverage industry outlook 2029 - navigating the culinary horizon of tomorrow " published by MarketsandMarkets, the top 10 food & beverages markets will grow from USD 273.2 billion in 2024 to USD 427.5 billion by 2029 at a YOY increase of 9.4%.

The Food & Beverages Industry Outlook covers plant-based protein market, functional food ingredients market, pathogen food-testing market, food certification market, precision fermentation ingredients market, food robotics market, 3D food printing, personalized nutrition market, probiotics market, and food traceability markets.

The food & beverage industry anticipates a transformative journey from 2024 to 2029, with a focus on sustainable practices, the rise of plant-based alternatives, and innovative technologies like food automation, blockchain and precision fermentation. This period promises unprecedented innovation and heightened competition as companies strive to meet evolving consumer preferences and embrace ethical sourcing.

Food & beverages industry developments in 2024 and upcoming predictions in 2029

The food and beverage industry in 2024 focused on sustainability, health, and technology. Plant-based alternatives saw improved textures and flavors, driving their popularity further. Functional beverages like probiotic drinks and adaptogen-infused beverages gained traction, addressing consumer health and wellness demands. Brands adopted sustainable packaging solutions, such as compostable materials and reusable containers, to meet environmental goals. Automation and AI became integral to food production and supply chain optimization, while personalized nutrition started gaining momentum with AI-driven recommendations. Online grocery sales continued to grow, supported by direct-to-consumer platforms.

By 2029, the industry is expected to embrace personalized nutrition as a mainstream trend, offering tailored food products based on DNA, gut microbiomes, and lifestyle data. Lab-grown meats and cultured dairy will become cost-effective and widely adopted, reducing the environmental impact of traditional farming. Smart packaging with real-time freshness monitoring and blockchain-driven traceability will ensure transparency. Zero-waste practices, including repurposing food by-products, will dominate. Functional beverages with enhanced health benefits, AI-driven taste optimization, and sustainable agricultural practices like precision farming will define the industry. Automation, robotics, and advanced AI applications will transform production, distribution, and consumer engagement.

Top Key Companies in Global Food and Beverage Industry Outlook:

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the food and beverage industry, key companies are spearheading transformative initiatives across various sectors. In the alternative protein industry, Cargill (US) and Wilmar International Ltd., (Singapore) are pioneering plant-based and lab-grown protein innovations. The realm of food automation sees global leaders such as ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (USA), and Siemens (Germany) harnessing robotics and smart technologies to enhance production efficiency. For ensuring food safety, Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA) and Neogen Corporation (USA) are at the forefront, providing advanced solutions for quality control and pathogen detection. Personalized nutrition is advanced by Nutrigenomix (Canada) and DNAfit (United Kingdom), tailoring dietary recommendations based on genetic insights. Finally, precision fermentation is driven by innovators like Ginkgo Bioworks (USA) and Perfect Day (USA), offering scalable and sustainable solutions for alternative protein production. Together, these companies exemplify the diverse and dynamic future of the food and beverage industry. In the future years, food & beverage players will continue investments in advanced food technologies in unexplored countries and focus on delivering healthy and safe food to consumers.

North America leads the Food & Beverages Industry, and Asia Pacific experiences the highest YoY growth.

In 2024, North America and Europe demonstrated region-specific leadership in the food and beverage market. The United States focused on plant-based innovations, with chickpea and lab-grown meat alternatives gaining popularity, alongside a booming functional beverage market featuring adaptogen-infused teas and probiotic sodas. Canada emphasized sustainability with advancements in circular economy practices, repurposing food waste into compostable packaging and animal feed, while also promoting regenerative agriculture. In Europe, Germany led in automation and robotics for food production, optimizing efficiency and reducing labor costs, while France prioritized organic and sustainable farming to meet rising consumer demand. Meanwhile, the Netherlands excelled in functional dairy innovations, introducing plant-based alternatives enriched with probiotics, cementing its position as a hub for sustainable and health-driven product development.

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the food and beverage market, driven by rapid urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and innovation. Countries like China and India witnessed a surge in plant-based and functional foods, fueled by rising health awareness and the increasing adoption of flexitarian diets. China led in the development of plant-based meat alternatives, leveraging soy and pea proteins, while India saw significant growth in millet-based snacks and beverages, aligning with the government's focus on promoting traditional grains.

Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea spearheaded advancements in smart packaging and food traceability, utilizing blockchain and IoT technologies to ensure transparency and safety in supply chains. Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand and Vietnam, experienced robust growth in the functional beverage segment, with a focus on immunity-boosting herbal teas and energy drinks infused with local ingredients like lemongrass and ginger. Across the region, e-commerce platforms for food delivery and grocery shopping expanded rapidly, supported by mobile payment systems and a digitally savvy consumer base, making Asia-Pacific a critical driver of global industry growth.

